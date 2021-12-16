12-Year-Old Girl Makes $1.6 Million By Selling Her NFT Art

12-year-old artist Nyla Hayes has just made history after selling almost $4 million worth of NFTs and recently being featured as TIME magazine’s first Artist-in-Residence.

Hayes’s NFT collection, named 'Long Neckie,' is worth around $3.4 million in cryptocurrency and she has made over $1.6 million in sales.

Long Neckie is a digital art collection that features drawings made by Hayes of people with long necks.

Her drawings feature diverse women with elongated necks inspired by her favorite dinosaur, the Brontosaurus.

12-year-old Nyla Hayes has made quite the name for herself as an NFT artist.

Hayes was first introduced to NFTs by her uncle and also watched multiple YouTube videos to learn how to create and sell them.

NFTs, which stand for non-fungible tokens, are a part of the cryptocurrency chain, like Bitcoin or Dogecoin.

NFTs can be anything digital, such as drawings or music, and can be sold online for a designated price.

Soon after Hayes launched her NFTs of 'Long Neckie,' people began buying them and since March she has sold more than 960 ETH, which is equivalent to $3.4 million in digital currency.

12 year old genius Nyla Hayes made

$3.4M from NFT's with her Long

Neckie Collection, a series of NFT

pieces depicting diverse women with

elongated necks inspired by her

favorite dinosaur, the Brontosaurus pic.twitter.com/9Yz7ANKlyJ — Black Wealth Renaissance (@BWR_Movement) December 12, 2021

“I started drawing at 4. When I was 9, my parents got me a smartphone to make digital art. I made drawings of people with long necks, which I call Long Neckies,” Hayes told TIME Kids.

As a result of launching her 'Long Neckie' collection, Hayes’s art has grown immensely in popularity.

Her abstract drawings have drawn people in and solidified her as a young NFT artist that is breaking boundaries and making history with sales.

Nyla Hayes is now an artist-in-residence at TIME Magazine.

Her popularity and success at just 12-years-old has landed Hayes in TIME Magazine, which is no small feat.

According to TIMEPieces the artist-in-residence initiative provides a platform for NFT artists to gain tools and resources needed to progress their career in the NFT art world.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

“These Artist-in-Residence collections will continue to allow TIME to bring art on to the blockchain that marries the artist’s signature style with a renowned TIME franchise,” TIME explained.

TIME magazine is hoping that by expanding their NFT coverage, it will put them ahead of other competitors, like the New York Times and Washington Post.

“Since launching Long Neckie Ladies, Nyla has inspired many individuals within the NFT community and established herself as a leader amongst the next generation of emerging artists,” Keith A. Grossman, President, TIME, stated.

“We are thrilled to announce her as our first Artist-in-Residence for TIMEPieces and are excited to see how she applies her talent to our brand.”

As a part of the TIMEPieces initiative, Nyla Hayes had the opportunity to release a collection last month to a community of collectors.

According to Time, the collection dropped for holders of TIMEPieces and TIMECats and will give 12-year-old Hayes a chance to engage with other NFT leaders and continue to grow her own art.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.