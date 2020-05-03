10 Celebs You'll Never Believe Are Friends In Real Life

Betcha didn't know these famous faces were friends IRL.

Celebrity best friends are literally some of the cutest friendships ever. And even the closest friendships in Hollywood remind us that celebrities are just like us.

Some of these famous BFFs friendships are as well-known as peanut butter and jelly, like George Clooney and Brad Pitt's bromance, Taylor Swift and Lorde's sisterly support (and that's not even mentioning her entire girl squad), and the on-screen and off-screen friendship of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast.

But there are some lesser-known celebrity besties that might just blow your mind. We bet you wouldn't think that these celebrities even knew each other, much less that they'd be best friends.

Here are some celebrity BFFs that you'd never have guessed were actually friends.

50 Cent and Bette Midler

They are out to save the planet together, one Restoration Project at a time!

Jim Parsons and Rihanna

What? The musician in me just met my inner geek and exploded.

Meryl Streep and Hillary Clinton

When your BFF is someone like Streep or Clinton, it's always selfie time.

Anthony Bourdain and the Black Keys

Because sure, why not?

Stephen Colbert and Stephen King

Wait, are they holding hands and twinning?

Jon Bon Jovi and Bill Belichick

Nothing goes together like sports and rock.

Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling

Okay, how cute is this? Not to mention the major boss lady vibes this pair of besties is giving us. Slay, ladies!

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Wow. We just can't handle the hotness here.

Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello

Their friendship dates all the way back to their days as college roommates.

John McEnroe, Novak Djokovic and Richard Branson

Is anybody else concerned that the angriest man in tennis has a machete?

Ricky Gervais and Jerry Seinfeld

That’s a lot of funny for one car.

Hugh Hefner and Doris Day

Yeah, because there’s a match that definitely makes sense.

Jon Hamm and Kristen Wiig

Not being able to wait to show your bestie the latest cat video is standard BFF procedure.

Tyra Banks and Clay Aiken

What better place to bond than the subway? And, apparently, they bonded over his nice-smelling breath. Go figure!

Bear Grylls and Jake Gyllenhaal

Talk about thrill-seeking BFFs. Be careful, Jake!

Deepak Chopra and Mike Myers

Thinking deep thoughts... about Shrek.

Jim Carrey and Stephen Hawking

Okay, I need to know how this came to be. Seriously.

Mel Brooks and Carl Reiner

Okay, so we already knew that they were buddies, but this photo is just too precious to pass up.

All photos: Tumblr

Kristen Droesch is a writer, content strategist and editor with a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science from Pratt Institute.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on April 15, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.