Fantasia Barrino Is Pregnant! Meer Her Baby Daddy Kendall Taylor

Fantasia Barrino is becoming a mom for the second time. The former American Idol star broke the news to her followers via an Instagram Livestream on Tuesday, November 24.

Husband Kendall Taylor was there to show his enthusiasm and support for his wife.

The couple could hardly contain their excitement as Fantasia showed off her baby bump and danced with her husband.

Fantasia and her husband have been hosting their weekly live-streamed podcast, Taylor Talks, throughout quarantine but managed to keep their pregnancy a secret until now. Fantasia, delighted to no longer have to hide her bump, told fans in an Instagram Live session, “Now I can be free”.

Fantasia and Kendall Taylor, who have been married since 2015, spoke openly about their struggles to get pregnant, stating that it was beginning to take its toll on their mental health.

Looks like the news couldn’t have come sooner for the happy pair.

Who is Fantasia Barrino's husband, Kendall Taylor?

Here’s everything you need to know about the “When I See U” hitmaker’s husband.

Kendall Taylor is already a grandfather.

This lucky baby is going to be surrounded by plenty of older siblings and nephews to hang out with.

Aside from Fantasia’s daughter, Zion, Kendall is a father to a son from a previous relationship, Trey. He revealed on Instagram that Trey fathered a second son earlier this year.

Though this is the couple’s first child together, Fantasia fans will know that the singer became a mother at 16.

Her daughter, Zion, was just 3 years old when Fantasia took part in American Idol. Now 18, Zion regularly appears alongside her mother for red carpet events. Fantasia also has an 8-year-old son named Dallas Xavier.

He and Fantasia waited to have sex until marriage.

Christian values are hugely important to Fantasia and her husband and the couple frequently take to social media to thank God for bringing them together.

The couple waited until marriage to have sex with one another. However, considering they got married after 3 weeks of dating, it wasn’t all that long to wait!

Despite their speedy journey up the aisle, Fantasia and Kendall are clearly going strong. The pair celebrated 5 years of marriage on July 18.

He runs a men’s empowerment academy.

Taylor is the founder and CEO of Salute1st, a Leadership & Training Academy that gears toward “challenging men of all ages to shift their mindsets and perspectives regarding obstacles associated with manhood."

The initiative claims to free men from misguided definitions of masculinity that are often based on material success.

Fantasia previously faced backlash after she stated in a viral interview with The Breakfast Club, “Most women are trying to be a leader, that’s why you can’t find a man. You can’t be the king in the house. Fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way”.

He's an advocate for prison reform.

Taylor’s company, Salute1st, are supporters of prison reform and re-entry programs that help formerly incarcerated men assimilate back into society.

Taylor previously collaborated with the South Carolina Department of Corrections on a project called “Books Behind Bars” that provide book donations and other reading materials to inmates so they can continue to pursue education behind bars.

He's the president of an entertainment label.

Looks like Fantasia isn’t the only one in the entertainment industry; the couple co-founded an entertainment label called Rock Soul, Inc. The two now act as presidents of the company which services the music, television, and publishing industries.

Kendall Taylor is self-educated.

Taylor is proof that you don’t need a formal education to achieve success. He describes himself as a “self-educated black man.”

Having left school after the 10th grade, he has overcome many obstacles to get to where he is today.

Instead, Taylor claims to have learned most of his life lessons through experience and his relationship with God.

He loves his wife.

One glance at Kendall Taylor’s Instagram reveals that he is a man who is devoted to his wife. He regularly gushes over his wife via social media.

And the feeling is clearly mutual.

Fantasia, who has suffered through a failed suicide attempt and public legal battles, credits her husband with restoring her strength and making her the woman and artist she is today.

