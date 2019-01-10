Who Is Shaniqua Tompkins? New Details About 50 Cent's Baby Mama — And Why They've Got Major Beef

She's 50 Cent's baby mama.

Who is Shaniqua Thompkins? 50 Cent, who's real name is Curtis Jackson, has been airing his dirty laundry about his baby mama, Shaniqua Tompkins, for years.

The former couple was back at it again in January 2019. This time, the rapper threw out the first shot, posting a snap of a body in a complete body cast with the caption, “My first international tour I came back Shaniqua was like Boo, that’s you LOL." He went on in the comments, writing: “She went and got her body done, I thought she was doing real estate with that money. Said what the f*** you do b****."

Lovely, right? Naturally, Tompkins wasn't going to take Jackson's insult laying down. She took to her Instagram story to post a picture of a Google search result for "genital herpes" and wrote, “Can you get plastic surgery for this? Asking for my baby daddy.”

The rapper and his baby mama have not failed in continuing their beef — except their son, Marquise, is now becoming more involved in the family feud as well.

Who is Shaniqua Tompkins, 50 cent's baby mama?

She dated 50 Cent in the 90s.

Y'all, the drama between these two is insane. It would be insane if they had dated in 2014. But nope, these two dated more than 20 years ago.

Jackson and Tompkins dated in the 1990s. Their son, Marquise, was born in 1997. When they split, she sued him for $50 million. A judge eventually dismissed the case.

They like to trade back-and-forth shots on social media.

Taylor Swift may as well have been singing about Fiddy and Tompkins in her hit song "Bad Blood." There is no love lost between these two. There has been bad blood between the two ever since they split.

Jackson and Tompkins are in their 40s and the two get crazy petty when they call each other out on Instagram. In 2018, he called Tompkins a "bitter old b****." She called him a "clown." What kind of message is this sending his son?

Their custody battle was very long.

Though Jackson and Tompkins split in the 1990s, they didn't reach a mutual agreement about the custody of their son until October 2008.

Jackson and his son have a pretty bad relationship as well.

Unsurprisingly, Jackson doesn't have much of a relationship with Marquise. The two of them have also dissed each other on Instagram.

After 50 called his mom a "bitter old b****," Marquise wrote, “You had a good run but it’s over big fella lol it’s been a decade. You’re 40+ you can grow up any day now.” He isn't wrong.

In 2015, Marquise called out the rapper, saying, "I ain’t never switched up on nobody, either you pushed me away, left me hanging, or proved to me how Un-loyal you are!!? That’s word to mommy." Jackson came back at him with, "Word to Mommy Hun!!!??? don’t play with me boy. Kanan."

In the past, the rapper also reportedly sent abusive texts to his son, claiming that he was cutting him out of his will.

The rapper also once said of his son that he "wouldn't have a bad day if he got hit by a bus." Yikes.

Jackson made the shocking comment on a photo of his son hanging out with the son of Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff, his rival. McGriff was previously alleged to have been involved in a murder plot against Jackson and is currently serving a life sentence in prison, but it isn't related to those charges.

She was in talks for a reality show.

In 2018, Tompkins was reportedly collaborating with Carmen Bryan, Nas's ex-girlfriend, for a reality show. Bryan said, “It will be filmed in New York and Los Angeles. It’s a show based on urban women in business empowering one another.”

I bet you can guess how Jackson reacted to this news. He took to his Instagram story and told Tompkins, “Get a f***ing job. I own your life rights reality TV is a no go. l don’t know what to tell you, oh go shake your new fake a** over at club Angels."

She's protective of her son.

Tompkins doesn't let Jackson's vicious words affect her son. In 2018, she shared a photo of her son with the message, “My son is my baby, today, tomorrow, and always. You hurt him, I will hurt you. I don’t care if he’s 1 day or 50 years old, I will defend and protect him all of my life!” she said.

Jackson recently said that he would choose Tekashi 6ix9ine over his own son.

The rapper, who is currently under quarantine like the rest of the country, obviously thought this was a good time to start beefing with his son again. The rapper took to Instagram, comparing his son to Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was just released from prison.

On Instagram live, Jackson said of the fellow rapper, “He better than Marquise though. I’ll take him before I take my actual [son]. F*** that n***a." Once again, yikes!

Of course, Marquise wasn't going to just stay quiet.

He came back at his father, replying, "Did he just say he would claim a rat? Aww nah, I want no part to that cheese. I don’t know what y’all got going on over there. That’s some other s***. Stupid!”

It's obvious that the rapper and his son have a pretty negative relationship with one another. And although it might seem very hard to believe, the rapper once actually said that having his son was "the motivation to go in a different direction" with his career.

He said, “When my son came into my life, my priorities changed, because I wanted to have the relationship with him that I didn’t have with my father.”

Jackson has also tried to place the responsibility for their bad relationship on Tompkins, saying in a 2014 interview that his son "embraced his mom’s perspective on me."

Of course, Tompkins denied these claims, instead turning the blame on Jackson.

She said, "You don’t have a relationship with my child because you choose not to, you want to bully him, threaten him, and talk about his mother in a disparaging manner. I don’t try to mentally abuse my son like you do! I don’t talk about you your actions speak for themselves. Who threatens to shoot their son on Instagram?”

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. Find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on January 10, 2019 and was updated with the latest information.