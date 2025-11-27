Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, November 28 — A Game-Changing First Quarter Moon Rises In Pisces

Friday's daily love horoscopes reveal the significance of the First Quarter Moon in each zodiac sign's love story. A First Quarter Moon brings the need to take action toward the intention that you set on the previous New Moon. This First Quarter Moon in Pisces is extra special because it occurs one day after Saturn turned direct in the same sign, representing a story of growth, romance, and your greatest comeback.

Since 2023, Saturn in Pisces has helped to bring about awareness regarding your karmic lessons and healing, and Friday's First Quarter Moon represents your ability to finally move ahead. The lessons have been learned, the changes embraced, and now as the karmic restriction is eased, you can finally move toward a new romantic beginning in your life. This isn’t something to be done quietly, but with zest, enthusiasm, and romance. The First Quarter Moon in Pisces on November 28 is your chance to love big and let this Saturn phase truly be one that you’re ready to put behind you. Let romance lead you on Friday and be sure that you trust that this is the part of your story where it finally starts to get good.

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for Friday, November 28, 2025:

Aries

Free yourself from the past, Aries. While your healing journey continues, it is important to notice that it has turned a significant corner. Instead of moving through triggers in the same way, you should see yourself being able to pause and react differently.

This also changes how you approach your romantic relationship and your sense of confidence. On Friday, let yourself take an action of hope with the help of the First Quarter Moon in Pisces and start to believe that the past is finally behind you.

Taurus

Make a promise for what you hope is to come, Taurus. You don’t need to have it all planned out or any material sign of success to start following your heart.

The First Quarter Moon in Pisces is your chance to say yes to love. This is the beginning of you finally seeing growth in your romantic life and understanding that it’s better to go with the flow than fight it.

Gemini

In the past, Gemini, you’ve always had one foot out the door, even when your relationship was in a good place. This escape hatch comes naturally to you as an air sign, but it’s also important to recognize the wounding behind it.

You no longer need an escape hatch in your relationship, as it’s safe to let your guard down. Be willing to see just how far you’ve come and let yourself fully commit with the First Quarter Moon in Pisces.

Cancer

One small decision changes everything, Cancer. The First Quarter Moon in Pisces is your sign to trust where the universe is leading you.

You’ve gotten accustomed to the delays, especially in your romantic life. But all that is now subsiding. This means that the action you take with this lunation should be toward your future and the love you’ve dreamed of. Never underestimate the importance of a single decision to choose love.

Leo

There is someone in your life that you feel cut off from, Leo. Whether you are in a relationship or currently enjoying the single life, this person is someone that you deeply care about.

In the past, misunderstandings have clouded this connection and created separation. However, you are being guided to extend an olive branch with the First Quarter Moon in Pisces. Let yourself take the first step to accept and forgive.

Virgo

Take a moment to appreciate where you are, Virgo. It may not be the track that you once dreamed of, but there is something sublimely beautiful about where you are now.

Saturn wreaked havoc on your romantic life over the last few years, but the First Quarter Moon in Pisces arrives as a beacon of hope. This is your chance to reflect on what has occurred over the last few years and where it has all led you.

Know that any relationship still in your life or just beginning around this time is part of your fate, so stop questioning the love you’ve waited your whole life for.

Libra

Do something extraordinary for yourself on Friday, Libra. While the lessons of the past are over, it’s important to hold space for yourself and celebrate the process.

Although matters in your romantic life are starting to look up, it doesn’t mean that you should stop focusing on yourself. Use today to plan something special for yourself. Let this be a new beginning in caring for yourself and in setting the standard for the love you receive from others.

Scorpio

Despite all that you’ve lost while Saturn was retrograde, Scorpio, you actually have never felt freer than you do at this moment. The First Quarter Moon in Pisces invites you to look at the brighter side of your life and romantic relationship.

Instead of wishing things were different, embrace what is. Focus on how to infuse greater happiness into your day, whether it’s meeting friends for dinner or planning a quiet night to thank your partner for always being there. Life is starting to turn around, but you have to let yourself see that.

Sagittarius

You are exactly where you are meant to be, Sagittarius. While you’ve changed homes and relationships over the last few years, you are now exactly where you are meant to be.

That doesn’t mean new love won’t come in if you’re single, but it means you've survived the phase of lessons and healing meant to redirect your life. The First Quarter Moon in Pisces is your chance to choose peace. Recognize that closure doesn’t come from another person, but from within yourself.

Capricorn

Open up your heart, Capricorn. With the restriction of Saturn over how you communicate now gone, the First Quarter Moon in Pisces offers you the perfect chance to open your heart.

Use this to tell someone exactly what they mean to you and what dreams you have for a life together in the future. Let yourself become emotional, bear your soul, and remember that there is no such thing as overcommunicating in a relationship.

Aquarius

Let go of the judgment, Aquarius. You have a deep awareness of the love that you deserve and how your current partner measures up.

Being loved in a way that honors your worth doesn’t mean that every day will be perfect, though. Your partner is human themselves and is moving through their own healing process, but this doesn’t mean that they deserve to be judged for what they're going through.

Be sure that you’re holding space for the special person in your life. Be willing to see the bigger picture.

Pisces

Show yourself some love today, sweet Pisces. While you are anxiously awaiting the rewards of Saturn’s final stint in your zodiac sign, it’s important to do something to show yourself love today.

This doesn’t mean that there are problems in your relationship or that you’re destined to remain single. Instead, it’s about showing yourself grace for all you’ve been through.

Consider running yourself a goddess bath or signing up for a sound bath today. Clear your energy and prepare for one of the most transformative and rewarding periods of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.