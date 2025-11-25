4 Zodiac Signs Experience Deep Abundance & Luck In December 2025

Four zodiac signs are experiencing deep abundance and luck in December 2025 as the recent retrograde season is replaced with much more favorable energy.

December is a little less stressful for all of us as we approach the holidays and the end of the year, but certain astrological signs are attracting more abundance and luck than they've experienced in a long time.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

December will be an abundant and lucky month for you, Sagittarius, with the Sun, Mercury, Mars, and Venus all entering or in your sign. The Sun remains in Sagittarius through December 20, and of course, this is your birthday month. When the Sun is in our own sign, we tend to feel most like ourselves.

Mars will remain in your sign through December 15, making this a busy, hectic month. A new Mars cycle has begun, which means you are in a two-year cycle of change. Expect not to be bored! Mercury in your sign means communication will be front and center, and it should be a very social month. The December 19 New Moon also falls in your sign, Sagittarius, and this will serve as a sort of reset for your new year.

Advertisement

Lastly, Venus is in your sign from November 29 through December 25. When Venus transits your sign, you look great, feel great, and come across at your best to others. This, in turn, draws luck and abundance your way, making this one of the best months of the year for you, Sagittarius!

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

December 2025 is one of the best months of the year for you, Capricorn. This is your birthday month, and with the Sun in your sign from December 21 to January 20, you feel more comfortable in your own skin.

Mars enters your sign on December 15, marking the start of a new two-year Mars cycle with the planet of ambition making its way through every house of your chart over the next two years. Expect to have more energy and be much busier.

Jupiter is in your seventh house of partners increasing your luck with others, whether this is through your profession, your personal life, or both. Your chances of meeting a romantic partner increase with Uranus in Taurus in your fifth house this month.

Venus is in your sign from December 24 to January 16, 2026. It will transit your first house, which typically makes you more magnetic to others and draws others to you through your personal magnetism, making for a perfect end to the year and great start to the New Year.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

With Jupiter still transiting your first house, you're very lucky, Cancer. You can feel your life expanding in a positive way and have noticed all the new opportunities coming your way.

Advertisement

Saturn in Pisces is trine your Sun in December, bringing general stability and growth. With two of the most important and significant planets aspecting your Sun in a very positive and productive way, December 2025 is deeply abundant.

When the Sun (on December 20) and Mars (on December 15) leave Sagittarius, they enter your seventh house of partners, so your focus turns to those you are closest to this month. When Venus enters Capricorn on December 24, the planet of beauty and love also enters your seventh house, drawing others to you and creating a romantic and prosperous end to the year!

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

December shines the brightest for you, Leo, not only because you will have abundance this month but also because you will have more fun! Jupiter is the planet of luck, and it is in your 12th house now. The 12th house relates to the subconscious mind or things that stay hidden. When Jupiter is in this house, you experience a subtle type of emotional healing, but help comes through if you need it at the last minute.

The Sun transits your fifth house of love and friendship until December 20. Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, and it will be shining on a love interest or romantic partner. If you are single, this is an opportunity to meet someone new.

Mercury enters your fifth house on December 11 and will remain here for the rest of the month. This places a greater focus on romantic communication, networking, and communication with friends. Mercury began its transit in your fifth house in November, but retrograded back into Scorpio, so now you have another chance. Is there something that started in November that you would like to continue? If so, this month is your chance.

Mars also transits your fifth house of love through December 15, which will increase your desire to socialize and have fun. Venus is also in Sagittarius through the 24th. When Venus and Mars are in the same sign (and especially your fifth house of joy and love), this increases your chances of meeting someone special. If you are in a relationship, it could go to the next level.

Advertisement

Make the most of this transit from December 1-15, because this won’t occur again until November 2027. All of this means you have not only an abundant month, but a fun one as well — making for a great New Year!

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.