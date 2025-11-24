Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of November 24 - 30, 2025

After the week of November 24 to 30, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. On Wednesday, November 26, Venus trines Saturn. This is a great transit for finance and business, and can also indicate that you will reconnect with someone from your past, especially as Mercury is still retrograde.

Saturn finally turns direct on November 27, after its long retrograde that began on July 13. While retrograde, Saturn slowed things down so that we could develop better methods. During this period, we were able to pinpoint the parts of our lives that lacked stability and make the necessary changes. Now, as Saturn turns direct, it brings good news and positivity.

On November 29, Mercury also turns direct after its three-week retrograde. This is good news, but we aren’t out of the woods just yet, as the planet won't begin to move forward until December 2. It is not advisable to start new projects or buy expensive items just yet.

Ending the week, Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30, where it will remain until December 24. When the planet of love and money enters Sagittarius, things get a lot more fun and exciting. While Venus in Scorpio was deep, intense, and sometimes brooding, Sagittarius is lighter and geared toward new experiences and good times. Sagittarius is about expanding our outlook and embracing positivity. You will find yourself in a more idealistic mode over the next few weeks, as life gets so much better.

1. Gemini

Mercury is still retrograde, and the few days after it turns direct are often when miscommunication or misunderstandings occur. This transit impacts your partnerships, both on a personal and a professional level. Since miscommunication is likely, you must listen carefully and watch your words. Double-check all of your communications and avoid making hasty or poorly thought-out decisions.

The most important thing you can do this week is make sure that your home environment is peaceful. Practice some self-care and don’t let self-doubt or confusion cause you to make poor decisions. And of course, watch your words with others. When Venus enters Sagittarius at the end of the week, things will start to look up.

2. Virgo

You are ruled by Mercury, and this planet may wreak havoc this week, particularly in matters concerning home and family. Thursday through Saturday is the most likely time an issue will crop up due to the Moon’s opposition to your sign and conjunction to Neptune, which signals confusion.

Be sure that you communicate clearly, both in your career and your personal life. Things may break down or change direction this week, which can leave you with mental overload and exhaustion. Self-care and getting plenty of rest, along with keeping a cool head, will see you through this week, after which your life will improve greatly.

3. Sagittarius

Wise decision-making, setting boundaries, and careful communication will be important this week, Sagittarius. You may experience self-doubt or issues from the past may resurface, making you feel overwhelmed.

To get through this period unscathed, practice self-care and filter out any negative emotional drama that creeps into your mind. Pace yourself and all decision-making, and don’t start a poorly thought-out course of action. Give things a few days, and by the end of the week, when Venus enters your sign, you will feel a deep sense of relief as things start to move forward with less friction.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.