The Luckiest Day Of The Month For Your Zodiac Sign In December 2025

The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign in December 2025 is here with insight into how to make the most of that day's positive energy. There are no shortcuts or cutting corners on the path to abundance. Lucky moments or opportunities can arise, but the more you invest in your dreams, the more these situations will occur. The universe is not fixed; it responds to your energy.

The final month of 2025 begins with the Full Moon in Gemini on December 4. You could seize a new opportunity or a job, or you may finally decide to invest in your dreams and go after what you desire. Neptune stations direct in Pisces for its final phase in this lifetime on December 10, until January 26, 2026, which is about the fulfillment of what you’ve been investing in since 2011.

There is an intense wave of Capricorn energy that moves in midmonth, which means that it’s also time to get down to business. Capricorn invests and works for what it desires, and you will be guided to do the same beginning on December 15 as Mars moves into this earth sign. Following this change in what motivates you, three other planets will make their shift into Capricorn in the following weeks, adding to this intensity and leading up to the Capricorn stellium that begins in 2026.

You’re not meant to slow down or take a backseat to your dreams in the weeks ahead, but continue to invest in yourself, knowing it will all pay off in 2026 as you feel the luck of the universe supporting you and are witnessing all your dreams come true.

Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Friday, December 19

Believe in the power of your intentions, Aries. On Friday, December 19, the New Moon in Sagittarius will rise, inviting you to set an intention for a new beginning. This is a powerful time to harness the manifesting energy of your dreams and set your sights on what you hope to achieve during this new lunar cycle.

Although it is the final month of 2025, this lunar cycle will come to fruition in 2026, so you must start focusing on what you want this new chapter to bring to your life. Sagittarius energy encourages themes around abundance, wealth, spirituality and your career, so whatever you’re hoping to begin can occur during this beautiful New Moon.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Monday, December 15

You are being given the green light from the universe, dear Taurus. You must believe in yourself and your ability to take action on what you want for your life. December will be building toward a monumental shift in your life, and as Mars moves into Capricorn on Monday, December 15, you are being encouraged to take that first step.

Throughout the next few weeks, four other planets will shift into Capricorn, which means as you begin 2026, there will be a stellium in this success-oriented earth sign. Capricorn rules your house of luck, so don’t pass this incredible energy up. Consider the desires or ideas you haven’t acted on, and begin making a plan to move forward with your goals. The entire universe is rallying behind you this month, helping you to have your luckiest new year yet.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Wednesday, December 10

Return to where you began, sweet Gemini. Returning to where you are doesn't mean setbacks or that you have to repeat lessons, but that you must make sure the path you’re on is leading to the dreams you once had for your life. Neptune will station direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 10, igniting a powerful time in your career sector.

With Saturn having stationed direct in the same water sign on November 27, you must know that you are finally going to see professional success and accolades roll in. Neptune first entered Pisces in 2011, and Saturn made its grand entrance in 2023. Reflect on the process you’ve been in professionally since those times, and use this final return to Pisces to not just achieve success but to know that you’re genuinely making a difference in all the ways you ever hoped to.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Wednesday, December 10

The universe rewards those who don’t give up, Cancer. Although you’ve had every reason to give up or feel like your new beginning was never going to happen, it has all been part of the process. You must work on being hopeful for your journey and continue to have faith in what you’ve been trying to manifest.

It has felt like a hit or miss process the last few years, with so much in your life dramatically changing, you will finally receive answers as Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 10. Pisces energy governs your sector of luck, abundance and your future dreams. With this being the final stint of Neptune in Pisces from now through January 26, 2026, it means that you are entering a phase of dream fulfillment. Don’t give up, because your miracle is right around the corner.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Thursday, December 11

Speak what you want into existence, Leo. On Thursday, December 11, Mercury will re-enter Sagittarius post-retrograde phase. Mercury first entered Sagittarius on October 29, and it also stationed retrograde soon after on November 9. Mercury remained retrograde in Sagittarius from November 9 to November 18, before stationing direct in Scorpio on November 29.

Try to reflect on what began or occurred at the end of October through the middle of November, because now you will get a chance to speak what you want into existence. Sagittarius energy governs your creativity, connection with others and your sense of happiness. This is a deeply personal time meant to help you transform your life and begin a new chapter aligned with what you genuinely want for yourself.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Wednesday, December 24

Bask in the abundance, Virgo. You are entering one of your most abundant phases all year. This may involve a boost to your finances, primarily through the lucrative partnerships you make; it also affects your life in profound ways when Venus enters Capricorn on December 24. This is the perfect energy to learn to receive rather than getting caught up in what comes next.

Being on the right path and attracting luck isn’t always about the actions you take, but what you are willing to allow. This is a period to rest, to focus on the abundance that you have in your life, and the joy that you feel with all that you’ve accomplished. Be proud of yourself, and trust that when the timing is correct, the following blessing will become apparent.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Thursday, December 11

Focus on what you want, not your fears, dearest Libra. Mercury will make its entrance into Sagittarius on Thursday, December 11. This is the second time in the last few months that Mercury moved into this powerful sign; however, now you can finally trust yourself to go after what you want.

Mercury completed a retrograde journey in November, which means you had to review your plans or reflect on how you were showing up for yourself in your life. Embrace greater power and do not be afraid to let yourself dream of the future. Mercury in Sagittarius gives you a double boost of communication skills. With this fire sign representing hope and determination, you are being given a gift to genuinely never again settle for less than everything.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Wednesday, December 10

What you invest is what you will receive, Scorpio. Neptune first entered the zodiac sign of Pisces in 2011, followed by Saturn in 2023. Neptune in Pisces helped you to start dreaming about what you want for your romantic life, family, and the creative aspects that feel a part of your purpose. Once Saturn moved into this water sign, you were encouraged to invest in the work so that you could make those Neptunian dreams come true.

You are now entering a phase where you should finally be seeing your intentions from 2011 manifest in your life. Saturn stationed direct in Pisces on November 27. Neptune will be direct beginning on Wednesday, December 11. This creates a fertile period for seeing your efforts pay off, or for finally deciding to take a leap of faith and invest in yourself and your dreams.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Friday, December 19

Give yourself an emotional reset, Sagittarius. Although you've been celebrating throughout your zodiac season since November, the New Moon in Sagittarius on Friday, December 19, truly offers you a chance for a reset. During this New Moon, set aside time for you to release the emotions you no longer want to carry into the year ahead, also setting intentions for what you hope to experience or achieve.

The New Moon in Sagittarius isn’t a time for celebrating outwardly, but to turn that energy inward. Reflect on the past year, celebrate your successes and make space for accepting those situations that didn’t go as you had hoped. You deserve to start the year with nothing holding you back. The New Moon in Sagittarius is your chance to cleanse your energy and have a powerful emotional reset.

Capricorn

The luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Sunday, December 21

Don’t doubt what you are meant to become, dear Capricorn. Capricorn Season begins on Sunday, December 21, igniting a powerful time of reveal. Capricorn Season is always a beneficial time in your life, but this year, it will be felt more intensely. By the start of 2026, five planets will have shifted into Capricorn, forming a powerful stellium and bringing immense luck to your life.

With the energy of the Sun, Mars and Venus all in Capricorn in December, this is your chance to finally move past those obstacles and feel like the universe is conspiring in your favor. You must be clear on your intentions and mindful of your thoughts. Don’t let any room for doubt creep in, as you will need to focus solely on expressing confidence in yourself and what you are capable of achieving in your life to receive the greatest benefit.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Monday, December 29

Commit to following your intuition, Aquarius. You are one of the most intuitive zodiac signs. Although you can often catch a bad rap as being aloof or distant, that’s only because you are trying to tune into the voice of your soul. As Juno moves into Capricorn on Monday, December 29, prepare to commit fully to listening to your intuition. Capricorn governs your connection to your inner self, the universe, as well as fated romantic relationships.

There is no coincidence that to attract a twin flame or divine love, you also have to be listening to your inner self. Consider starting a practice of sitting with your intuition and jotting down what arises, as this will help you when that feeling surfaces during your daily routine. It only takes one slight shift to change your entire life, so don’t underestimate the significance of a divine nudge from the universe.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, December 19

You are destined to be a success, Pisces. On Friday, December 19, the New Moon in Sagittarius will rise in your house of career, prompting a new beginning in your professional life. Sagittarius governs not just the success you create, but also your salary, reputation and the accolades that you receive from others.

Mercury was retrograde in Sagittarius from November 9 to November 18, which may have slowed your progress or brought up a past opportunity for you to investigate. When the New Moon in Sagittarius occurs, you will know precisely what direction to move in and will be ready for a new beginning in your career. Whether you've already applied for a promotion or new job, or have been polishing up your resume, be prepared to take action. You have always been destined to be a success, and now the time is finally arriving for you to seize your fate.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.