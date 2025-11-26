Your Zodiac Sign’s Tarot Horoscope Is Here For December 2025 — The Kind Of Month You’ve Been Waiting For

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for December 2025, a powerful month blessed with lots of positive energy that make it exactly the kind of month we've all been waiting for. The Sun is in Sagittarius until December 21, when it enters Capricorn. On December 4, we have a Full Moon in Gemini, which helps you say something important to a friend or family member. You may feel the need to be vocal about political issues in your community and to write letters or advocate for change on social media. On December 20, there's a New Moon in Sagittarius. You may suddenly feel more optimistic about something that once had you giving up hope. Since December involves Sagittarius and Capricorn energy, focus on travel and education, career, and professional planning. Update your professional pages!

The collective tarot card for December is the Four of Cups, reversed. Since New Moons are all about fresh starts, embrace fresh starts this month, especially around December 20. Rather than wait for January to begin again, there's no better time than the present to initiate a project, a new routine, or to start afresh in your life.

Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for December 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

December 2025 tarot card for Aries: The Devil

Aries, your monthly tarot card for December is the Devil, and it's about temptation that comes to you in the form of a vice. You typically rely on your willpower, but before the year is over, you could lean too heavily on a habit that feels helpful (or even necessary) in the moment. But what it does for you is take you down a path that's not good for your future.

Pay attention to your triggers and the beliefs that pull you under around the Full Moon on December 4. Being aware will help you step into a bad habit that does not take you closer to where you want to go. December is about applying all your lessons to end the year on a high note. What obstacles or temptations did you overcome? How did you grow?

Take a personal inventory and celebrate your wins. Use this month to plan your future goals. You may find that you're ready for a new challenge. If you get invited to an office party, compliment others and share how meaningful your time together has been. Use the end of the year to network and build goodwill that launches a prosperous 2026.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

December 2025 tarot card for Taurus: Two of Cups, reversed

Taurus, your monthly tarot card for December is the Two of Cups, reversed, revealing a situation or feeling that your life isn't in balance. You adore the beauty of a routine and everything being in place. Yet, now, you'll have to decide what you want and what you can handle in your life.

What do you need to bring things back into order? It's possible to do, but change must start and end with you first. It's time to reevaluate everything you've accomplished and set new goals. The New Moon in Sagittarius is the perfect time to focus your attention on your goals with a fresh set of eyes.

What do you want to continue into 2026? How might you do things differently? Which friendships or partnerships are helpful and worthy of keeping? What areas of life do you want to double down on? Addressing these topics will help you to close December strong, and you are always the strong one, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

December 2025 tarot card for Gemini: King of Pentacles

Gemini, your monthly tarot card for December is the King of Pentacles, symbolic of a highly successful person who has earned their rewards and built a life of strength and prosperity through hard work.

Like the King of Pentacles, you are never held back from your goals for too long. You are resilient and powerful, and before the year is over, you'll prove this to yourself and others. The month of December reveals how hard work pays off for you. The Full Moon in your zodiac sign helps you to release an old version of yourself that holds you back from the future you want to create.

The New Moon on December 20 will bring you a promising, mutually beneficial relationship. You may reap new rewards you did not anticipate from a partner, family member, or friend, and it could feel like an inheritance. Your contributions bring you financial security and hope for the new year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

December 2025 tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, your tarot card for December is the Ten of Pentacles reversed, a warning about problems with family that result in financial and emotional instability. These problems could involve money.

In December, be careful not to spend more money than you make during the Full Moon on December 4, especially if you share a budget with someone else. While buying expensive gifts or taking advantage of sales may be tempting, it's wise not to do so. Keep tabs on your budget, and remember to be frugal. Consider handmade gifts or opt for experiences rather than competitive gift-giving.

You may find that the year ends better when you avoid using your credit card too much. Talk about what you want to purchase, if you know your decision will affect others, even if you believe that impact will be positive. Even if you often receive a nice bonus check from work, your tarot card warns not to spend it before the money hits the bank.

The good news is that if you're frugal, you'll end the year on a high note, but if you choose retail therapy or to be a spendthrift, you could start 2026 on the wrong foot.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

December 2025 tarot card for Leo: Judgment, reversed

Leo, your monthly tarot card for December is Judgment, which often comes up just before you make a significant life change. What do you hope to accomplish before the month is over? What's your game plan for getting there?

The December 20 New Moon is about strategizing for greater expansion and growth. You may feel very satisfied with how the year turned out for you. You may manifest all your financial goals and objectives.

However, you'll discover many more golden opportunities this month and feel ready to conquer the world. Elevating your mind this year will help you see what worked and what didn't. It's back to the drawing board, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

December 2025 tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Wands

Virgo, your monthly tarot card for December is the Nine of Wands, which is about pushing through a tough time, especially one that holds a big reward for you when it's over.

Since December is about closure, stability, and appreciating the life you've built for yourself, think about what motivates you. For you, Virgo, stability doesn't imply boring. You'll relish how predictable life has become, and maybe more of the same is what you want to secure in the future.

You will find yourself at a place in life where things flow smoothly around the Full Moon on December 4. The December New Moon on the 20th is the perfect time to write down all the great things you've accomplished. The foundation you established in 2025 can give you everything you need to plan for the future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

December 2025 tarot card for Libra: Ten of Swords, reversed

Libra, your tarot card for the month of December is the Ten of Swords, reversed, which is about overcoming sorrows, especially emotionally difficult ones that really hurt your spirit.

December is about owning your new identity and celebrating how far you've come. You no longer want to keep old tokens of past loves or things that remind you of past hurts. You may mute the social accounts of friends or family members who could not join you on this loving journey and distance yourself peacefully, without needing to be angry or resentful.

Your outlook on relationships has changed. It was a long road to get to this point, but in December, you'll find that the hard work and effort were worth it. Your relationships thrive, and you have a life that you're excited to live.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

December 2025 tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, your monthly tarot card for December is the Four of Cups, reversed, which is about finding interest in a hobby, relationship or situation that you initially lost interest in. You may discover a renewed interest that teaches you how to embrace life without holding back.

You have worked hard all year to build a life you enjoy and want to live. It can be tempting to keep working as hard as you have been this month, but it's important to step back and enjoy your success.

Plan a future vacation. Travel and visit family and friends. Make memories. Do something that stimulates your mind and feeds your soul.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

December 2025 tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Pentacles

Sagittarius, your tarot card for December is the King of Pentacles, representing stable energy that brings you prosperity and success. December is about fully embracing your courageous and determined nature.

You are a powerful, influential leader. This is an excellent time for you, as you have come full circle. Your dream will continue to grow, and you are much more confident than you were in January. This is the month to reflect on what you've accomplished. Consider what worked, what didn't work, and what you would do differently and use this knowledge to create a new strategy for greater achievement in 2026.

Don't forget to show appreciation for the people who helped you accomplish your goals. You could write a public appreciation post on your social media or LinkedIn. If you network or grow a newsletter, you can share your accomplishments with others who will want to hear about your business growth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

December 2025 tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Cups

Capricorn, your monthly tarot card for December is the Knight of Cups, which symbolizes self-satisfaction and pride in your accomplishments. You demonstrate significant growth, maturity, and leadership this month. You're ready for new challenges at work. You have earned the respect and admiration of your coworkers.

You can see how every challenge you endured (and successfully handled) taught you to be who you are today. In the end, the journey pays off!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

December 2025 tarot card for Aquarius: King of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, your monthly tarot card for December is the King of Wands, reversed, which symbolizes how motivated you can be, even to the point of acting so assertively that you intimidate others. So December comes with a warning: avoid becoming so secure in yourself that you start to judge others.

The King of Wands reversed suggests a person who takes their power and abuses it, acting in a controlling or judgmental manner toward others. Remember how hard it was to get past old habits and behaviors? You have a chance to break them and start a new chapter of your life, especially around December 20. Your old life may feel like it belonged to someone else. So, in December, remain humble and kind.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

December 2025 tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Swords

Pisces, in December, especially around the Full Moon on the 4th, it's important to see your arrival as an opportunity to keep doing what you did to get where you are.

You will want to put safeguards into place by the December 20 New Moon. If you work hard every day, keep working hard. If mentors helped you learn and grow, as tempting as it may be, don't stop using them. It's easy to become overly confident in December.

You may feel like you have done all this work and want to relax and enjoy what you've accomplished. What's the point of success if you can't take breaks and enjoy them? You can, but remember to return to the grindstone as soon as your vacation ends. You'll have an entire new year to do incredible things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.