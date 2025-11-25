Life Gets A Lot Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs In December 2025

With retrograde season coming to an end this month, life gets a lot better for three zodiac signs by the end of December 2025. Some significant astrological shifts ease up the energy that's been making things challenging for them.

In December, we finally get past the Mercury retrograde shadow period, which ends on December 17. After a Mercury retrograde, the ’Winged God’ generally takes a few weeks to pick up speed and finally get back to normal. So until then, nothing is 100% a done deal, but by the end of the month, things finally feel right again.

Advertisement

Saturn turns direct on November 28 and begins to move forward once again by the end of December. The planet of karma transits the final few degrees of Pisces before moving into Aries for good in February 2026. Along with Saturn, Pluto is now direct, and Neptune turns direct on December 10, also leaving Pisces for good in January 2026.

Before December is over, the Sun, Venus and Mars all enter Capricorn, one of the most stable signs of the zodiac. This means we begin to see more balance in life as the holidays are upon us, and these astrological signs finally see the signs that life is getting a whole lot better.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Mercury retrograde and its shadow period have been stirring up your relationships for a while now, Gemini, but you can expect any problems to smooth out and get back to how things were before the retrograde season began. Relief and much more clarity come your way and you can really figure out where things are going if you are in a relationship, especially after the New Moon on December 19 that falls in your seventh house of partners.

For four-and-a-half months (through the first week of November), Uranus was in your sign, creating some unpredictable and perhaps unexpected situations in your life. Now that Uranus is back in Taurus for the next five months, you can breathe easy for a while. As Uranus transits your ninth house, it brings better things as it trines your Sun and can relate to travel, education and your own personal world view.

Advertisement

Saturn in Pisces has squared the Sun of every Gemini at some point over the last few years, which slows things down and can feel like a wet blanket. But this month you are free of this energy, bringing much more stability and an end to the issues it creates.

With the Sun, Venus and Mars entering Capricorn, or your eighth house, this month, you feel more stable and get off to a great start just in time for the New Year!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, your ruling planet Mercury was retrograde in November, messing up communication and thinking. But on December 17, it finally leaves its shadow period for good, and things get back to normal in terms of communication (and potentially things around the house not breaking!).

Uranus was in Gemini for nearly half of the year, which is a challenging energy for you, Virgo. But Uranus is back in Taurus now, bringing new opportunities your way. Both Saturn and Neptune in Pisces have opposed the Sun of every Virgo this year, but this period ends soon, which is reason enough to celebrate.

The Sun, Venus and Mars have all been squaring your Sun over the past weeks in your fourth house that rules the home and your basic foundation. This is typically a stressful time, but as the Sun, Venus and Mars move into Capricorn this month, they are in a sign that is compatible with you, making things much easier. Not only is Capricorn compatible with you, it rules your fifth house of love and entertainment. So, after the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19, things get better and you can look forward to a great end of the year!

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Mercury retrograde and its shadow have been creating problems in your work and career, Pisces, but the shadow period finally ends on December 17 and you can start to get back to normal.

Uranus in Gemini has squared Pisces for the past few months, but Uranus back in Taurus works much better for you. Neptune conjunct your Sun has also likely created a great deal of confusion and uncertainty, not to mention having Saturn in your sign which coincides with major, if not difficult, life changes. But you are on the last leg of this long and difficult journey and can look forward to big change in the New Year.

Advertisement

When the Sun, Venus and Mars move into Capricorn this month, you will feel much more stability. You become more social and likely to network with others this month, which means the latter part of December will go your way and you will be feeling much better.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.