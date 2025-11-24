This Zodiac Sign Is About To Realize That Everything They’ve Been Through Was So Worth It

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, Saturn has been challenging one zodiac sign for the past few months, but they are about to realize that everything they've been through was so worth it. Saturn is the planet of discipline and structure, and whatever astrological sign it travels through faces extra obstacles that force them to grow and mature.

Though Saturn briefly left this specific sign in April 2025, it returned for one final test during its retrograde journey that started in July 2025. But Saturn finally turns direct on November 27, "marching ahead in their sign for the final time until 2052," Grim explained in a video. Despite the hurdles this zodiac sign has faced over the last few months, life is only looking up from here.

Pisces is about to realize that everything they've been through was so worth it.

According to Grim, Pisces "is building up to one of their greatest achievements," which arrives once Saturn turns direct in their sign on November 27. This is great news, because "everything in your life in the past few years has required more effort than you expected," Grim explained.

Saturn first entered Pisces in March of 2023, and as a Pisces, you've probably been through a brutal series of trials and tribulations ever since. It's been a struggle, to say the least.

When Saturn finally turns direct on November 27, life gets a lot better for Pisces.

Luckily, life is getting better, as the next few weeks will reveal where all your hard work is paying off. So if your career hasn't been the best lately or you've been feeling as if your voice doesn't matter, you'll be pleased to know that all of this is about to change for the better. Saturn is the planet of karma, so if you have been dedicated and consistent, it'll lead you to a place of stability.

Of course, you aren't exactly used to being in the limelight. You often prefer to be in your own little world, but this is one of the few times you're stepping out of your shell to take what you want and deserve. With newfound confidence and clarity, you are no longer holding back.

"And even if you aren't being celebrated immediately," Grim said, "you will at least hit your stride and confidently step forward with your biggest, most ambitious undertaking."

Of course, this won't be the case for all Pisces. For those who've been straying from the course, they'll realize where they've been heading the wrong path. Thankfully, "Saturn's direct movement will at least give you the impetus to implement a new plan of action," said Grim.

While it may be difficult at first, "you'll strive to reach a different destination," Grim explained, "even if that requires you to continue delaying gratification." However, you'll finally feel like you can breathe again, and Saturn will be completely out of your hair by February 2026, said the astrologer.

"And once Saturn goes direct, it won't feel as punishing," he added. "It won't feel like all the bad things are happening to you."

Instead, you'll be able to look back and see everything you've been through as necessary slowdowns that helped you to mature greatly. So keep hanging in there, Pisces. It isn't easy, but it's about to be so worth it for you!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.