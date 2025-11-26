Bad Luck In Love Comes To An End For These 5 Zodiac Signs In December 2025

Bad luck in love comes to an end for five zodiac signs in December 2025, a month of steady, consistent, and lasting love. Although the past year has brought challenges and karmic lessons to your relationships, these astrological signs end the year better than they began. In December, several planets travel through Capricorn and Sagittarius, and their astrological energy is responsible for what you experience in your romantic life. While neither are overly romantic zodiac signs, this energy helps to ground your relationship.

The planetary procession of Capricorn energy begins on December 11 when Mars moves into this earth sign and it’s carried through right into the new year as Mercury joins in on January 1, 2026. At this time, there will be a stellium in Capricorn, representing a point of luck, abundance, and magical turnarounds in progressing or creating a long-lasting and healthy relationship.

Pay attention to how you feel with your partner throughout the month. Instead of chasing a spark of connection that could burn out, focus on igniting a powerful bond between you that will ensure love and growth continue to flourish for years to come. Focus on practical ways you can love one another better and plan for the future.

By the end of the month, you'll understand what it means to choose what and whom you deserve, and now you can find it. Whether you’re single and have been hoping for love or are working through a difficult period in your relationship, tough times end in December. A better season of romance is on the way, and it’s one that’s set to be a part of your new year.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are ready to choose love and end your bad luck streak with relationships. December is an exciting month for you, both personally and romantically. With the progression of Capricorn energy, you finally feel like you deserve the love you’ve always craved. No more self-sabotaging or pushing away your partner. Instead, you recognize how you have always been worthy, and because of that, you choose healthy love all month.

This is a momentous time to reflect on what the past year has brought and the lessons that you’ve learned. You are not doomed to be alone or repeat the past, especially once you understand what it means to do better. You want your chance at love, and it’s one that you deserve.

While the Capricorn stellium will help you feel worthy of love, the Full Supermoon in Gemini on Thursday, December 4, brings about a choice in your life. Gemini governs romance, dating, and aspects of love, so this choice will affect matters of the heart. A Full Moon represents a time of culmination, yet with Gemini representing duality and choice, a decision must be made in your romantic life.

November was about reflecting on your inner self, including your own process and the stories that you tell yourself about what is possible. However, as December approaches, it's time to understand that you are ready for love and that you are more than worthy of the relationship you’ve always dreamed of.

2. Virgo

Genuine love is better than any dream, dear Virgo. On Wednesday, December 10, Neptune stations direct in Pisces. The ruler of your house of love and relationships has brought enormous challenges since 2011. When Saturn entered Pisces in 2023, you started to see the truth about your relationship. You even worked through any karmic lessons and understood what it takes to create a healthy connection.

Where Neptune brings dreams and hope, Saturn demands action, accountability, and work. This combination of energy has meant that you may have felt like, every time you got ahead in recent years, you were knocked back two steps. Yet, this period of Neptune’s return to Pisces is about revealing the rewards of all your hard work and effort. You can recognize that a genuinely healthy relationship is better than any dream you could have.

While Neptune stations direct in Pisces on Wednesday, December 10, Saturn has been direct in this water sign since November 27. With Neptune and Saturn direct in Pisces for the last time in this cycle, you are set to end bad luck in love and receive the rewards of this period. You don't have to do more work or learn a new karmic lesson. Instead, you see the purpose of events that have occurred since 2011. You know what it takes to create genuine and meaningful love in your life, and now that you have it, there’s nothing left to do but receive it.

Neptune will remain direct in Pisces until January 26, 2026, when it will shift into Aries, while Saturn will end its time in Pisces on February 13, 2026. Use this time to receive and to honor that while a healthy relationship may not always be easy, it is always worth it.

3. Gemini

Take a chance on love, Gemini. With the emergence of Sagittarius energy in the weeks ahead, you are set to end bad luck in love and start prioritizing romance in a new and beautiful way. Sagittarius governs aspects of dating and how you love and feel loved in return. As Mercury moves into Sagittarius on Thursday, December 11, conversations will take center stage. If you’re single, however, December is a busy time for fielding date offers and figuring out which one to accept.

Mercury in Sagittarius brings up the need to have conversations as well as new offers of love. Yet, you will need to take a risk to do so, which is what the New Moon in Sagittarius on Friday, December 19, will assist you with. Not only is this a time to prioritize your romantic life, but also to set the stage for a new beginning.

Mercury in Sagittarius, beginning on Thursday, December 11 and taking you right into the new year, will allow you to discuss important topics and create a stable foundation in your relationship. Sagittarius does bring the need to look at the bigger picture, so be sure that you’re not being too rigid around this time.

There is hope to be had, but you need to remain flexible and be willing to entertain an unconventional approach to romance, such as long-distance love or separate homes. By having honest conversations, the New Moon in Sagittarius on Friday, December 19, will offer you an incredible new beginning. This lunar cycle is about taking a chance on love and venturing outside your comfort zone so that you can finally experience the kind of relationship you’ve always wanted.

4. Cancer

This is your steady love era, Cancer. Add India Arie’s "Steady Love" to your playlist for the month ahead because it won’t only become your mantra, but also an intention for what you hope to attract into your life. While December always brings Capricorn Season and a time to focus on your romantic life, this year it will be felt intensely as it builds to a stellium in this earth sign.

This energy will profoundly affect your romantic life in the best ways possible. Not only are you going to end bad luck in romance, but you may also fall in love. There is no more second-guessing partners or feeling like you’re asking for too much; instead, it’s just the steady beat of a love that you know is meant for you.

From Monday, December 15, when Mars enters Capricorn all the way through the new year, this wave of energy will continue to build with Venus, Juno and the Sun all entering this earth sign. This is a truly magical time in your romantic life, when you cannot only ring in the new year with that special someone but also finally start planning your future together.

Mars in Capricorn, beginning on December 15, activates a desire to take action in your romantic life. If you want it, you will be going after it. This will translate to meeting someone new, progressing a relationship, or making the first move, especially as Capricorn Season begins on December 21, after which is when the real magic happens as Venus enters Capricorn on December 24, followed by Juno on December 29.

Venus is all about love, yet Juno is all about marriage and commitment, so what comes together during this time is truly a relationship that will last. Just remember to take your time and stay open, because this is the month you finally find that steady love.

5. Libra

Create a life of love, dearest Libra, and start by allowing bad luck to end. You are one of the ruling signs of Venus, and so it’s only natural that you carry a loving and compassionate energy with you at all times. You seek peace, harmony, and balance, not in a superficial way, but in one that truly fosters consistency and stability.

There have been numerous growing pains that you’ve moved through in the past year. While a great deal of them were about you changing how you approach love, others were about whether or not you were with someone who was truly helping you be more of who you are. This was a dance between patience and self-advocacy. However, peace returns in the month ahead, and so does your ability to let go of the past, so that you feel like you are finally exactly where you are meant to be.

On Wednesday, December 29, Venus, your ruling planet, will enter Capricorn, activating your sector of relationships, home, and family. This energy will help to soothe any disagreements or challenges that you’ve experienced in recent months. Venus in Capricorn is a grounded and stable energy. It also encourages showing love through acts of service, which can also help you feel confident in your relationship.

Venus will remain in Capricorn through January 17, 2026, helping you to secure and stabilize your relationship and your home. This isn’t just a time to put the finishing touches on a house you share with your partner, but to honestly say that you love your life, especially the person that you share it with.

