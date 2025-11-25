December 2025 Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Chinese horoscopes are here for December 2025, the perfect month for each zodiac sign to focus on the future and plan ahead. The last month of the year is often dedicated to enjoying quality time with family and friends, but don't forget to make time for yourself as well.

In December, revisit your life plan. Write down your one-year goals and break them down into manageable steps. You will feel more prepared for the new year if you reflect on what went well and what you need to work on before 2025 is over.

Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for December 2025:

Rat

Design: YourTango

Rat, are you ready to improve your financial life? If so, why not focus your time and energy in December on personal wealth, debt reduction, and career advancement?

Some days to look forward to are December 9 and 21, Establish Days that are perfect for pitching ideas to your boss or partner. If you are hoping for a salary increase or need to work out a financial deal, ask for what you want. Since we are at the end of the year, strategize your personal projects.

Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, are you ready to redefine the future? December is the perfect time to start. What areas of your life require greater discipline and strategic planning? Pay attention to moments throughout the day that contribute to procrastination, time waste or drops in your productivity. Take what you learn and use it to improve your day-to-day routines, regaining control over your schedule.

This month, take time to work on your future goals. If you are a freelancer, double down on finding work that creates a steady income flow for you in January. Make your budget (remember, tax season is coming next year, too). Reflect. What routines are working for you right now? What should you keep and continue into the new year? What do you need to change? Let your answers be the starting point of your resolutions in 2026. Some days to look forward to are December 10 and 22, which are Remove Days that make it easier for you to know what you want to leave behind in 2025.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, do you feel like something has got to change? The holidays can provide you with the right bit of tension to realize what you need to break away from. Are you ready to let discomfort fuel personal growth? Some days to look forward to are December 11 and 23, Full Days for creating something new. Use this month to launch a new project you want to work on in a short period of time.

If you're hoping to elevate your social status and become a more powerful leader, make December a soft launch for learning new leadership skills. Set a few competitive goals for yourself and ask a friend to be each other's accountability partners.

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, are you hoping to make more time for creativity and art? Do your relationships ever get in the way of your imaginative playtime? Some days to look forward to are December 12 and 24, two Balance Days when you'll feel completely clear-headed.

How are your relationships going thus far? Use this month to talk about problems and consider counseling for a relationship tune-up; where there is strife, work on creating peace. Do something creative with your family. Aim to try one new thing before the year is over. Schedule time for imaginative activities the same way you would do work, and be sure to show up on time!

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, do you feel like you were meant to be seen by the world in some grand way? What are you doing to make it happen? There could be an element of luck to fame, but you have to put yourself in the position for fortune to strike. What are you doing to make yourself visible? Some days to look forward to are December 1, 13, and 25, Initiate Days that are perfect for getting down to business.

Do you feel like you are doing everything alone? Perhaps you need to stand on the shoulders of giants. Ask for support from people who have proven themselves to be helpful during your time of need. Evaluate your relationships and know who is in your tribe.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, what's your game plan for the rest of this year, and what do you hope to accomplish once the holidays are over? Your future planning can be the springboard to your best year ever. Do you need a strategy? Yes. You want to be calculated when it comes to your personal growth.

Some days to look forward to are December 2, 14, and 26. These are Destruction Days that symbolize make-or-break moments. Use these days to quietly plan your future and next steps for your career and professional life. Map out your financial plan and how you will pivot your professional goals to align with your personal financial life.

Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, do you often get to go where you want to go? What better time than now for planning future travel? If there are relatives you've not seen in a while or a few cities on your bucket list, the next four weeks are ideal to dream about the future. Create a vision board with items from your wish list and start envisioning yourself there.

Some days to look forward to are December 3, 15, and 27. What projects have been on hold for too long? This month, before the year closes out, try finishing them up so your new year goals in 2026 aren't reflective of any 2025 incomplete tasks. For upcoming travel, use the start of this month to plan. Do you have a fitness goal? Revisit what's working and what isn't to increase your consistency.

Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, do you ever wish you could click your heels and have everything you want right now? It would be nice if things worked out that way. However, this month, why not look at progressive growth as a tool that builds solid character? Hard work, when it's applied the right way, will give you a story you can tell your friends and family (or grandchildren) about that is beyond inspiring.

Some days to look forward to are December 4, 16, and 28. Healing your heart this month. Are you still harboring any anger or resentment from a past family or relationship? The holiday season can reveal what still hurts. Schedule a counseling session with a therapist or hire a life coach. Start to work through your emotions rather than pretending they aren't there, and see if you can move beyond them before the end of December.

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, you are a good problem solver, but there's always room for improvement. One area to start is masterminding with individuals who are successful with qualities you desire but have not yet cultivated in yourself. Learn from them. You may gain insight that allows you to take your life to the next level for a win, and December 5, 17, and 19 are important in that regard.

If you've been planning to learn some new tools or skills, this is the best time to do it. See which promotional offers are available for courses or subscription packages. Network online and check out community conversations in the area of your interest to see where you can improve your productivity.

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, why wait until January to clear away clutter or get your life in order? Sure, the holiday season can feel slightly chaotic, but while you're trimming the tree or shopping, you may see areas that you can improve in your home. Consider taking an 'in with the new and out with the old' mindset. Make a list. Check it twice!

Some days to look forward to are December 6, 18 and 30. Journal on these days, even if you don't have time the rest of the month. Are you a writer, or do you have any writing-intensive projects that need attention? This month, focus on the reports and forms that need to be completed. Organize filing and scan important documents into your Dropbox or cloud storage system. Handle missed deadlines and remove clutter. End this month strong.

Dog

Design: YourTango

Dog, you are always looking for high-quality relationships and friendships. Who do you want to become better friends with this year? Have you ever talked about a consistent friend-night where you play games or hang out with your best friend and create a routine? Find out who your allies are, and make a point of being more involved with them this month. Schedule coffee chats or monthly calls with people you want to get to know better, especially on December 19 and 31.

Loyalty is at the core of everything you do. Use that trait to negotiate fair contractual arrangements for you and your family members. If you're in an open enrollment period, review contracts in detail.

Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, what do you want to accomplish this year or in the future? You may be thinking about abundance and not just in a monetary sense, but about having friends you adore and people you like in your life. It's good to expand your world, and one of the best ways is through the power of friendship.

You worked hard all year, and now it's time for you to put in the extra effort to have fun. Fill your social calendar, especially on December 8 and 20. Look at what you have always wanted to do and start to plan for it. Try not to procrastinate fun or put it off until tomorrow. There's a time and place for delayed gratification, but December is about enjoying your life and living in the now.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.