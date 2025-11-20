Luck Favors 4 Zodiac Signs During Sagittarius Season From November 21 - December 20, 2025

Luck favors four zodiac signs during Sagittarius season from November 21 - December 20, 2025. The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 21, which is just the start of a lucky era of powerful transformation for these astrological signs.

Sagittarius season feels reassuring and optimistic. Venus also enters Sagittarius on November 30, helping us feel centered and more hopeful. Since Mercury stations direct on the 29th. Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 11, allowing us to pick up from where we left off before the planet turned retrograde in November.

Advertisement

The Full Moon in Gemini rises on December 4, turning our focus toward the relationships we currently have before the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 19 helps these lucky astrological signs fight for their dreams and take action. Sagittarius season will show them why they are unstoppable.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

A jovial period begins now that the Sun is in your sign, Sagittarius, even with Saturn in Pisces still bringing you maturity and practicality. Nevertheless, you are experiencing a boost in all areas of your life, especially once the beneficial planet Venus enters your sign. You are able to meet new people and learning new things feel more rewarding.

Sagittarius season begins while Mercury is still retrograde, reminding you that patience is a virtue. You are filled with a lot of passion, and while the season will reflect on the Jupiter in Cancer themes, you are now equipped with the tools needed to continue evolving.

Your optimism is your source of power because it makes you unstoppable beginning this week. You will feel very encouraged to be victorious now that the Sun is your sign. While Mars in your sign can make you very impulsive, this is a time for you to channel this energy through exercise. Don’t hold grudges, especially during the Full Moon in Gemini on December 4. If you’re having problems with others, make sure to talk things through. Mars is in your sign, supercharging your ambitions and ego, so make sure to apologize if you’re in the wrong. Get ready to explore new ideas, meet new people and have a desire to travel.

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius season is an awakening for fire signs like you, Aries, because this is the spark that you’ve all been looking for since Leo season. You’re getting back to feeling more in the fire element — more optimistic and willing to participate in activities and connect with your community.

Sagittarius season could feel like going through a portal where you will feel elated to learn new things and discover new places. A passion for learning could awaken during this time as Venus enters this part of your chart on the 30th. The season offers you growth and progress as long as you are willing to do the hard work. There is still the element of Saturn in Pisces looming over the collective, showing us the amount of work that still needs to be done. But Sagittarius season boosts your confidence, shows you patience, and brings you new and valuable perspectives.

Advertisement

The Full Moon in Gemini on December 4 reminds you to take your time to listen to others. Don’t be too opinionated. You can have harmonious conversations without arguing. Opt for diplomacy, especially since connecting with people feels easier. Studying and researching also feels a lot more incredible. Enjoy this time, have fun, relax, and enjoy the transit.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Love and romance are powerful themes for you during this Sagittarius season, Leo, with Mars and the Sun currently in your relationship sector creating plenty of opportunities to meet new people and to lose yourself in a love story.

Sagittarius season adds a light to your creative energy, bringing fire signs closer to their muses as they are able to explore new ideas and take them to the next level. With Venus also entering this part of your chart, any projects you may have in progress will feel more personal at this time. Mars is bringing you a lot of focus and structure, allowing you to work efficiently as well.

Meanwhile, the Full Moon in Gemini brings a positive flow to your financial sector on December 4. On December 19, the New Moon in Sagittarius inspires you to see the world through new lenses. This will be a fairly optimistic period for you to feel more trust towards others, and you could become a guide for them as well. During this fire season, you will see how Pluto in Aquarius will continue to activate your relationship sector, but with the Sun, Mars and Venus in this sign, the relationships you have with others will feel manageable and healing.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

As your career sector begins to shine through during this Sagittarius season, Pisces, you are showcasing your talents and leadership skills. With Pluto making a positive aspect to the Sun, the transformative energy helps you continue to shine in your career or academic sector.

But this could also be a time for love, cultivating self-trust, and exploring new horizons. Sagittarius season could feel romantic and welcoming, showing you the beautiful sides of falling in love. However, if you have not developed a strong relationship with yourself, expect things to change for the better. If you’re in a relationship, you could strengthen the bond with your partner. If you’re single, the Full Moon in Gemini on December 4 is an exciting day to meet new people.

Advertisement

Pluto will also briefly aspect Venus during this astrological season, showing you that you hold your own power. This is the time to take pride in yourself, step into the limelight and not let doubt or personal criticism overtake your thoughts. Believe in your abilities and focus on expanding them.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.