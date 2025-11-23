Daily Horoscopes For Monday, November 24: Mercury Aligns With Venus In Scorpio

Today's daily horoscope for November 24, 2025, is here for your zodiac sign. Mercury in Scorpio in retrograde is conjunct Venus in Scorpio, bringing old desires and unspoken truths back up for review on Monday. This powerful energy invites you to rewrite the narrative.

On Monday, think about anything you've been afraid to say. If there is anything you secretly want to be heard, Monday is the day to let it free. It's a day of powerful, soul-clearing honesty.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the deeper layers of your being come into focus on Monday. The truth is, you can’t keep pretending you’re detached from what moves you.

Starting on November 24, emotional honesty becomes the only way forward. Strip back the masks and meet life in its raw form, because when you stop fighting your own vulnerability, intimacy starts to feel like freedom again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, love and partnership take on a more penetrating tone on Monday. The conversations that once skimmed the surface may suddenly emerge, and the silences between you and another may begin to speak volumes.

A person from your past could check back in to remind you of what still aches for resolution. You are being asked to communicate with your heart rather than your pride.

On November 24, say what you mean, even if it trembles. For you, love can expand in places you once guarded.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’re tuning in to the fine print of your daily rhythms on Monday, seeing how much they mirror your inner world. What feels like chaos is actually revealing where your energy leaks through overthinking or excessive pleasing.

It's the perfect day to return to your own rituals of care and make your routines feel special again. The small things you tend to pay attention to carry a magic that keeps you grounded. Routine refinement is your path back to peace.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Something awakens your appetite for beauty and passion again on Monday, Cancer. What does it look like to rediscover the art of joy?

Past loves or forgotten dreams resurface, carrying the spark of what once made you feel infinite. Don’t rush to define what it means. Let the pleasure of expression, whether in art or affection, guide you toward rebirth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the past is echoing through the walls of your present life, asking to be heard. Old emotional patterns, family stories, or ancestral memories might feel louder on Monday.

You’re being given the chance to understand where your sensitivity and your strength intersect. Home becomes less about location and more about emotional truth. The love you’ve been searching for has always been waiting beneath your own roof.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may find yourself drawn to deeper conversations on Monday, where ideas turn into confessions and logic gives way to longing.

A revelation could come through writing, conversation, or the way someone looks at you when you finally say what you mean.

You’re learning that clear communication needs your devoted presence. Allow the pauses and hesitations between words, which all tell their own kind of truth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you’re in the midst of redefining what it means to feel secure. This isn’t about luxury or control but belonging, the feeling that your energy is respected and reciprocated.

On Monday, someone or something from your past might remind you of a time when you traded your peace for approval. You no longer need to perform for love. You’ve earned the right to slow down and to enjoy what’s already yours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you’re standing at the edge of a mirror. Everything you’ve been repressing (especially your most authentic desires) asks to be witnessed on Monday.

The world feels magnetic because you are magnetic. The power you hold now comes from transparency, so speak your truth gently but unapologetically. You’re a catalyst for others’ awakening simply by owning your depth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mercury conjunct Venus in Scorpio is your cue to release what’s been weighing on your spirit and the fears you pretend not to feel. You’re entering a cocoon of reflection, where solitude becomes sacred.

There’s beauty in the pause between chapters. On Monday, let yourself rest in the unknown. Your story isn't ending, just the version of it that outgrew its shell. You’re preparing for a more honest relationship with faith, and it starts within.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today there’s an itch or a craving for meaning and community that reflects your inner evolution. Someone from your past circle may reappear to teach you something vital about authenticity and shared purpose.

Success feels hollow when it’s disconnected from the soul. Build alliances that feed you both emotionally and spiritually.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your role in the world is transforming. What used to define your ambition now feels too small for who you’re becoming.

On Monday, a profound internal reckoning asks whether your current path honors your spirit or just your résumé. You might find yourself craving more passion in your work or more emotional honesty in your public life.

When you lead with integrity instead of image, the right opportunities will find you, like recognition that’s been waiting its turn.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this is the awakening of your more profound wisdom. Life is about expanding your vision, but first, it asks you to look inward. How much of your belief system was shaped by fear instead of faith?

Encounters or memories may challenge your ideals on Monday, refining your understanding of the truth. There’s a kind of liberation in realizing that love and learning are the same thing, and both require surrender.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.