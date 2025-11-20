3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance All Week From November 24 - 30, 2025

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial abundance all week from November 24 - 30, 2025. The week of November 24 brings the release of obstacles and delays as Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27, followed by Mercury direct on Saturday, November 29.

As these planets station direct, you will experience the release of obstacles or setbacks. While the universe is always working in your favor, it doesn’t mean each step of your journey toward success will be easy. Obstacles or restrictions aren’t meant to deter your success but to help you slow down so you can learn how to do better. Once you learn these lessons, you will be able to move ahead and commit to bettering your financial standing.

It’s time to commit yourself to doing whatever is necessary to get ahead. This is a week to launch a new business plan, tie up loose ends in your budget, and commit to doing better so you can finally achieve the financial abundance you deserve.

1. Aquarius

Your financial rewards are finally coming in, Aquarius. Saturn has been moving through Pisces, the ruler of your financial sector, since 2023. While this is setting up long-term financial success for you, it hasn’t been easy. This was a period of increased fiscal responsibility and determination to better yourself. Now, as Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27, the rewards you’ve been working towards will finally start to arrive.

Saturn will be direct in Pisces from Thursday, November 27, until February 13, 2026. This is a period of immense financial growth, so long as you continue to honor the lessons that you’ve learned. This means being responsible with your money, honoring a budget, and investigating any new opportunity closely before taking it. For you, wealth is attained through commitment and integrity in your finances. By doing this, you will start to experience the long-lasting rewards for your efforts.

2. Libra

Be aware of what has come up for review, Libra. Retrograde Mercury first entered Scorpio on November 18. Since that time, you’ve been encouraged to do a review of your finances. This includes budgeting, expenses, and any investments. However, it’s also about your boundaries and advocating for what you deserve in the workplace.

As Mercury stations direct on Saturday, November 29, the review period is over. You will enter into a powerful period of making changes and taking significant strides toward financial independence. Mercury will remain direct in Scorpio through December 11. This is the time to put into action any new plans or ideas that you’ve had. As the end of the fourth quarter approaches, use this time to advocate for a bonus or higher-paying salary. Don’t leave anything to chance and instead be willing to create your own success.

3. Scorpio

Life will feel abundant once again, Scorpio. On Sunday, November 30, Venus will enter Sagittarius, kickstarting one of your most abundant periods of this year. Venus oozes wealth, luxury, and pleasure. In Sagittarius, it helps to draw in new financial opportunities and adopt a positive perspective. Instead of feeling like you never have enough, this energy helps you see just how abundant you already are.

Venus will stay in Sagittarius until December 24, helping you to embrace new financial opportunities and upgrade your life so it matches your energy. Venus in Sagittarius is prone to excess, so be mindful of not overspending on holiday gifts or trips. While this energy will help to increase your wealth, be sure you’re not spending money faster than you’re bringing it in.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.