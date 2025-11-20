5 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck In Love The Entire Week, Starting November 24

From November 24 to 30, 2025, five zodiac signs are attracting major luck in love. Starting on November 24, no more karmic cycles. No more wishing someone would change, and most importantly, no more accepting less than you deserve.

Saturn in Pisces has served up a wild, and at times heartbreaking, ride since 2023, but this is finally coming to a close. On Thursday, November 27, Saturn stations direct in this water sign for the last time in this cycle. On the same day, the First Quarter Moon rises in Pisces, reminding you that with every ending, there is also a beginning. You can put plans in motion as Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on Saturday, November 29. Now that this planet is direct in this deep zodiac sign, you’ll have until it enters Sagittarius on December 11 to redirect your relationship toward a deeper and meaningful bond.

As Venus moves into Sagittarius on Sunday, November 30, you will start to see love differently. There is a renewed sense of hope that you actually don’t have to remain in those karmic cycles. Venus will remain in Sagittarius through December 24, helping you to explore new ways of loving in your relationship. It's time to choose the kind of connection you want to be a part of in the new year.

1. Virgo

Take all the time you need, sweet Virgo. Saturn will station direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27. Saturn has been in the water sign since 2023, albeit with a short stint in Aries earlier this year. Saturn represents karmic lessons and divine timing, so this period brought up many lessons that you were meant to learn in this lifetime, specifically regarding boundaries.

While Saturn teaches lessons, it’s also the planet that brings together your forever love. It’s said that what Saturn brings together, nothing can ever separate. Whether you are realizing that you deserve more or that you and your partner have weathered this cosmic storm, you are heading into a better and healthier era of love.

Saturn's direct movement allows you to connect the dots within your romantic life and understand what this phase was meant to teach you. Boundaries will be key, as will an understanding that you can’t control the outcome of a relationship through force alone. There is a space to surrender here, see the writing on the wall, and stop resisting what is meant for you.

Depending on your choices over the last few years, this energy will show up differently in your life, but the message is clear: Saturn wants you to leave the karmic lessons in the past and learn what it means to approach love as a healed version of yourself. Take time to reflect on the lessons, but also take note of anyone or any relationships that have made it through this time, as you can now feel certain that they are meant to be.

2. Scorpio

Set an intention for sweet love, Scorpio. You don’t need illicit affairs or toxic love to be excited and intrigued by a relationship. You don’t need to sit in anxiety to feel like you are genuinely in love. There have been so many opportunities for healing over the last few years, but this energy is only building upon itself.

This week brings a powerful energy that is meant to help you understand the value of a sweet love. We're talking about love that doesn’t bring confusion or toxicity to your life. You're now understanding that love doesn’t actually have to be hard or painful.

On Friday, November 27, the First Quarter Moon in Pisces will rise, restoring your hope that you will find the kind of love you’ve always dreamed of. If you are already coupled up, this will be a chance to talk about the future or an engagement.

If you’re single, however, this is a time to set an intention for the kind of love you’ve come to learn that you deserve. Leave behind the fascination with the bad boy or girl who only ever breaks your heart. Let go of thinking that you have to settle in order to have someone by your side. Instead, set an intention for a sweet love that still knows how to make your heart flutter in all the right ways.

3. Taurus

Take time to see the situation from a new perspective, Taurus. Mercury has been on its retrograde journey in Scorpio since November 18. This period has been wrought with confusion, misunderstandings, and repetitive arguments. The purpose of this energy was to help you deal with your feelings and what was going on in your relationship. Yet, it asked that you take time to reflect before actually trying to initiate any changes.

As Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on Saturday, November 29, all matters of communication will improve. You’ll finally know what decision you should make. During this period, you are encouraged to bring up issues or past hurts with your partner. You will have the words to express yourself, but you should also have an idea of what you want to happen. Whether you are looking to reconnect with your partner in a healthier way or part ways for good, this is the time to do so.

Whatever was done during Mercury retrograde will now be undone, so be prepared for talks involving the future of your relationship or even an unexpected reunion. You had to go through this phase to finally see the truth, but now that you have, you can trust yourself to take that next step.

4. Gemini

Let love become all that matters, sweet Gemini. Venus will enter Sagittarius on Sunday, November 30, bringing a beautiful and romantic end to the month. Venus governs all aspects of your romantic life, and in Sagittarius, it helps shift your focus to your personal life. Venus will remain in this fire sign through December 24, helping you to make the most of the coming season, especially as it coincides with Sagittarius season.

Sagittarius helps to bring greater balance into your romantic life by inviting you to embrace the qualities of this fire sign. Embrace new ways of connecting, welcome exciting experiences, and leave that stodgy comfort zone behind once and for all. Venus in Sagittarius doesn’t just revitalize your romantic life. The transit also helps bring in new love, as you realize that it’s all that truly matters.

Venus will remain in Sagittarius until December 24, bringing you not just a week, but a month of romance. During this time, you will become more attractive to partners or potential love interests. You will have your pick of who you want to be with and where you want to take a committed relationship.

This is a chance to explore your relationship, or the kind of love you’ve been dreaming of, without limiting yourself with lists of requirements or by only dating your type. See this not just as a season of love and romance, but a chance to explore. Let love be a true adventure of the heart.

5. Cancer

Your romantic fate is awaiting you, Cancer. No matter how hard you've tried to move ahead in recent years, it has felt like one obstacle or setback after another. This energy almost made it seem like you were foolish for taking a chance or having faith that your great love was still out there. While you were invited to embrace lessons around healing, believing in yourself, and confidence, it has created stagnancy in your romantic life.

This may have been a prolonged period of being single with absolutely no options, or going around in circles with a partner that you remained uncertain about. Wherever these last few years have found you, it is about to change for the better in the coming days. Saturn will station direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27, just before the First Quarter Moon in the same sign. Piscean energy brings new love and romantic new beginnings.

You are moving into an easier and beautiful time in your romantic life. Whatever you’ve been trying to achieve will suddenly manifest. Events this week may change rapidly and may also involve significant travel. The love of your life may not live where you are, especially if you’ve been involved in a long-distance relationship. Stay open and trust that this period represents the end of delays and the start of something wonderful.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.