3 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Good Fortune The Entire Week, Starting November 24

Three zodiac signs experience luck and good fortune the entire week of November 24 - 30, 2025. The week ahead is all about surrender as Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27, just before Mercury stations direct on Saturday, November 29.

Retrograde periods have a way of creating confusion and divine tests. This is the process of setting aside your plans and ego and embracing where you are being guided. Take a deep breath and surrender to the divine plan for your life. This doesn’t mean that you don’t have free will, but rather that you’re using that will to surrender to what is meant for you. This process involves the dissolution of your ego and the release of the vision you had for how your life would go.

Advertisement

You are quietly guided to set down your plans and the idea that only you know best, so that you can feel the divine work of the universe in your life. Surrendering doesn’t mean giving up but finally allowing yourself to move toward what has always been meant for you.

To receive the lucky opportunities and experiences destined for you this week, you must surrender and trust that where you are headed is far better than any plans you could have made. Trust the universe to hold you through this time and be willing to take every opportunity that comes your way.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tune into where you are being guided, Cancer. With Saturn stationing direct in Pisces, the ruler of your luck, on Thursday, November 27, you must start paying attention to the divine nudges from the universe.

Saturn has been in Pisces since 2023, helping to bring about new beginnings. In many ways, this alignment transformed your life completely. Yet, this process has been slow, and you’ve been tested as to whether or not you would give up. Despite the setbacks or what felt like stagnation, you have persisted. Now you are moving into one of the luckiest and most abundant phases that you have experienced in recent years.

Saturn will remain in Pisces until February 13, 2026. This will be an incredibly active period for you, Cancer. So much of what you’ve been laying the groundwork for in recent years will finally bloom into fruition. Life will change, luck will arrive, and abundance is guaranteed.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Embrace what you’ve learned, Pisces. Since November 18, Mercury has been retrograde in Scorpio. During this time, you weren’t meant to move ahead or make any new plans. Instead, this served as a period to check in with your higher self.

You were asked to reflect on the direction you’re heading in, and whether you were honoring your soul or still trying to push an agenda. Most of all, this phase was one to build your divine trust in the universe. Situations may not be playing out how you expected, but you always have a choice as to whether to lead with fear or trust.

Advertisement

As Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on Saturday, November 29, you are guided to take what you’ve learned and chart a new course for your life. Mercury will remain direct in Scorpio through December 11, so this is a time to focus on what you want to start or begin. Just be sure that you embrace what you’ve learned and allow your higher self to lead you with trust, rather than fear. Everything is and will continue to work out in your favor, and it will be better than you have ever imagined.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The universe has always been on your side, dear Aries. On Sunday, November 30, Venus will shift into Sagittarius. This energetic wave will be in effect through December 24, setting you up for a lucky end to 2025.

Venus is the planet of love, wealth, and abundance. In Sagittarius, it helps you forge new beginnings while embracing the themes of Venus. Whether you’ve been dreaming of spending the holidays with someone special or starting an exciting new project, you will finally be able to experience all you dreamed of. Venus in Sagittarius represents a divinely lucky period. While this will help to draw in new financial opportunities, it’s also about you seizing opportunities that will help you love your life.

During this period, try to see situations through the best possible lens. Do not overthink or doubt what is possible and instead genuinely believe that everything you want can be yours. You will have greater optimism and faith. This is an era of expanding your life and what you once thought was possible.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.