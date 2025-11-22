Your Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day This Week From November 24 - 30, 2025

During the week of November 24 - 30, 2025 every zodiac sign experiences a very lucky day. Astrologically, a great deal of breakthroughs and realignment occur during a retrograde season. This is when you return to previous dreams or finally decide to honor a goal and change your life. Yet, when planets station direct, as Saturn and Mercury will do in the days ahead, you’re suddenly called to action.

Saturn will station direct on Thursday, November 27, just before Mercury goes direct on Saturday, November 29. The purpose of Saturn retrograde is to encourage you to recommit to your goals and take on any hard work that success requires. Mercury retrograde, on the other hand, slows you down so you can understand what direction you should take your life in.

It can be difficult to remain hopeful when it appears that nothing is happening. However, these moments of stillness are when the universe is working on your behalf. While you needed to move through this period of stillness, you will experience a divine breakthrough when these planets station direct in the days ahead.

This breakthrough that occurs on each zodiac sign's luckiest day this week will bring confirmation, long-sought-after rewards, and new beginnings. All you have to do is not give up and trust that everything you’ve been through is leading to the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Your zodiac sign's lucky day this week:

Aries: Friday, November 28

You are strong enough to overcome any barrier, dear Aries. On Friday, November 28, the First Quarter Moon in Pisces will occur, bringing about a significant shift in your perspective and healing journey. While Saturn stationing direct in Pisces on November 27 creates emotional and spiritual freedom, the First Quarter Moon allows you to make a decision about your future.

Pisces governs the deepest part of your life and affects everything else you do. This energy will help you realize your own power and strength, overcome negative self-talk, and have faith in the divine process you’ve been going through. Try to tap into this through meditation or talking to yourself out loud. Have acceptance for all that has been responsible for bringing you to this moment.

Taurus: Sunday, November 30

Abundance comes in many forms, Taurus. On Sunday, November 30, Venus will enter Sagittarius, igniting a period of spiritual connection and financial abundance. Although you always tend to attract financial luck, this period will help you understand what it means to live a genuinely abundant life.

Venus will remain in Sagittarius through December 24, allowing you to tap into this energy and cultivate a life that genuinely resonates with your soul. Sagittarius carries the energy of an explorer who seeks to embrace new experiences and opportunities. Whether you’re looking to revitalize a relationship or change your career, this energy can help you.

Gemini: Thursday, November 27

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for, Gemini. Saturn will station direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27, for the last time in this cycle. Piscean energy governs your success and professional recognition. With Saturn moving through this water sign since 2023, you’ve had to be serious about defining your purpose and the kind of work that you want to do. While this may have felt like a time of all work and no rewards, that is all about to change.

Saturn will remain direct in Pisces until February 13, 2026, helping you to finally achieve the goals you’ve been working towards for the past few years. As long as you don’t give up and stay mindful of the lessons learned during this period, you can trust that your success is guaranteed.

Cancer: Saturday, November 29

Follow through on what resonates with your soul, Cancer. You need to be sure that you’re honoring your inner self as Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on Saturday, November 29. While Scorpio energy can bring benefits to your romantic life, it also increases your creativity and helps you to live a life that you love.

As Mercury stations direct in this water sign, be prepared for sudden and profound breakthroughs. This is a chance to finally understand what you are meant to do, or what needs to change for you to feel genuinely happy in your life. Don’t waste time second-guessing, but allow yourself to trust that you know what is best for yourself.

Leo: Thursday, November 27

Keep growing, dearest Leo. On Thursday, November 27, Saturn stations direct in Pisces, inviting you to delve deep into self-growth and shed what or who no longer resonates with you. Saturn, however, has a different set of requirements. This energy requires you to learn your karmic lessons, take accountability for your part in anything that you no longer want, and practice integrity in every facet of your life.

As Saturn stations direct, you will move into a period of fruition when everything you’ve been working on since 2023 will finally materialize. While you need to be mindful of self-growth, don’t be afraid to stretch yourself toward something new. Change is inevitable during this period, so be sure that you’re embracing it rather than resisting.

Virgo: Sunday, November 30

Make your home a reflection of your heart, Virgo. As Venus glides into Sagittarius on Sunday, November 30, you will move into a loving and heart-centered period of your life. Sagittarian energy governs themes of relationships, home, family, and pleasure. There is truly no better energy to embrace during the holiday season, but it’s up to you to enjoy it.

Rather than focusing on what you want to achieve in 2026 or letting yourself become busy with the season, try to focus on slowing down. Embrace the small moments of connection, love, and joy. This is also an excellent time to redecorate your home, plan dinners with friends, and truly make your house a place that you feel at home in.

Libra: Friday, November 28

Set an intention for self-care, dearest Libra. Self-care isn’t all spa days or sleeping in. Instead, it can be moments when you honor your boundaries, advocate for your needs, or practice the art of saying no. Learning that self-care isn’t just about your physical body, but your energetic one too, can help you understand what you truly need to feel your best.

The First Quarter Moon in Pisces on Friday, November 28, is an opportunity for you to care for yourself in a new way. This energy may invite you to rid your life of toxic energy or make sure your relationships are actually reciprocal. However, this may also simply represent the gentle release of guilt for finally doing what you need to care for yourself.

Scorpio: Saturday, November 29

You don’t always have to fit in, Scorpio. While it’s understandable that you want to be liked and understood by others, you also must be mindful of changing aspects of yourself to fit in. Your best life will only come to fruition when you are unapologetically yourself, regardless of your environment.

The ability to know who you are authentically and then honor that in every moment will arise as Mercury stations direct in Scorpio on Saturday, November 29. Mercury has been moving through its retrograde since November 18, bringing deeper lessons in how you see yourself and who you surround yourself with. Now, as Mercury stations direct, you will see that fitting in is no longer part of your life plan, but following your heart is.

Sagittarius: Sunday, November 30

Dial up the charm, sweet Sagittarius. On Sunday, November 30, Venus will move into your zodiac sign, where it will remain until December 24. During this transit, you will become more charismatic and be seen as attractive by those around you. Yet it also gives you the ability to charm anyone you come across. This energy will help restore your confidence, bring in new opportunities, and positively impact your romantic life.

While you may focus on your physical appearance during this period, remember that you are worthy and deserving regardless of whether you’ve had your hair done recently or upgraded your wardrobe. The light that emits from you while Venus is in Sagittarius comes from your soul, not your appearance.

Capricorn: Thursday, November 27

Speak from your heart, Capricorn. Piscean energy governs your way of thinking, how you communicate, and your lens of understanding. While you may be grounded and practical as an earth sign, Piscean energy encourages you to embrace your emotional and spiritual side. Remember, not everything is as it first appears. Honor this part of yourself as Saturn stations direct in Pisces on Thursday, November 27, and the First Quarter Moon in Pisces rises on November 28.

Saturn direct will help you to gain greater clarity over important matters in your life and see situations from a new perspective. Yet, this energy isn’t one of detachment. Rather, it's about understanding that you must trust your feelings in order to attract your fate. This will spur you to set a new intention that will help draw in new opportunities for self-growth and success.

Aquarius: Saturday, November 29

Your career is about to get an upgrade, Aquarius. Mercury will station direct in Scorpio on Saturday, November 29. Mercury has been retrograde in Scorpio since November 18, bringing about chances to rethink your career decisions, investigate new opportunities, and reconnect with important people in your network. That will lead you into a massive upgrade as Mercury stations direct.

This energy supports any sort of career advancement, whether it’s a new job or just a new role. The success you achieve now is about being recognized for your talents, and because of that, you’re in store for a financial bonus too.

Pisces: Sunday, November 30

Devote yourself to becoming a success story, Pisces. Venus will shift into Sagittarius on Sunday, November 30, where it will remain until December 24. This sets you up for a month of career success, new opportunities, and financial abundance. Venus is one of the luckiest planets in the cosmos and helps to manifest wealth and deep satisfaction.

In your career, this creates one of the best opportunities you’ve had all year, and it’s no coincidence that it aligns with Saturn stationing direct in your zodiac sign. You've learned the necessary lessons, and now it’s time to truly invest in your success. Anything financial or career-related will be favorable during this time, so be sure that you are putting in the work.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.