5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting November 24

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week from November 24 - 30, 2025. The week begins with the Capricorn Moon, showing us that discipline is important if we want to stay ahead. On November 25, the Moon shifts into Aquarius, providing us with guidance on how to connect better with those around us. The Pisces Moon will then connect with Saturn, now direct, on November 27.

Closing the week, Venus moves into Sagittarius on November 30, the same day the Moon enters Aries. This is an encouraging week for the signs below, allowing us to take action and focus on achieving success.

1. Aries

Be brave, take pride, and focus on advancing now that Mercury and Saturn are direct. This week tests your leadership skills and shows you how to get to where you desire. You will be more mindful that slow and steady can win the race. You have support from Mars, showing you how to fight for what you desire. Venus in Sagittarius also allows you to conjure new ideas.

Enjoy this moment and consider all of your wonderful qualities; write them down. Nothing is blocking you at this point. The only one who can stop you is you. Release your negative mindset and focus on the potential success you deserve. This is a time to accept that you will win, Aries. This is your renaissance.

2. Gemini

Take the steps to focus on yourself, Gemini. Make time this week to show yourself love and practice self-care. Be gentle with yourself. You are receiving support from Venus in Sagittarius and Jupiter, both showing you how to heal, release, and focus on the present moment. Sagittarius season reminds you how to protect your energy.

The transits are also showing you how to be a better friend and colleague. Working well with others and solving problems will be easier now that Mercury is direct. The past has taught you how to be more diplomatic and prioritize harmony. This is a week of maturity and growth. You are ready to learn new things at this time.

3. Libra

With the Sun, Mars, and now Venus in the sign of Sagittarius, this is a fruitful time for socializing, Libra. Consider attending community events, hosting a potluck dinner, or getting involved in school gatherings. Sagittarius season makes you stand out, and others are taking notice.

Saturn is now direct, which will help you be more detail-oriented. With Mercury also direct, expect to see a boost in your existing projects. This week, your hard work will be valued and appreciated. Practice self-compassion and self-control, especially if you make mistakes.

4. Leo

As a fire sign, things will feel more entertaining as you begin this new chapter. Sagittarius season allows you to go full speed ahead. While it could be a thrilling experience, this week asks you to be more patient. There is still much to learn and appreciate during this time.

Exploring new ideas and concepts will be tied to the cosmic energy this week, and your curiosity will be on overdrive. Mars makes you more determined, but you may realize that you need to feel more passionate about your goals. Don’t waste energy on things that aren’t worth your time.

5. Sagittarius

As we settle into your season, Sagittarius, our inner adventurer awakens. The week will feel exhilarating, as you are giving yourself permission to have fun and perhaps embark on a new learning journey. The Sun and Mars in your sign allow you to take charge, and with Venus entering Sagittarius, you are learning to value yourself.

While previous relationships might still have a hold on you, this is your era to move on. Love could also manifest through a project or a major in school. You are focusing on what brings you happiness and encourages you to learn. Embrace your curiosity this week and nourish your inner child by doing the activities that warm your heart.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.