Much-Needed Change Arrives For These 2 Zodiac Signs Before November 2025 Is Over

According to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, much-needed change arrives for two zodiac signs before November 2025 is over. These astrological signs have been through their fair share of ups and downs lately, but they're "about to receive some absolutely shocking information in the second half of November that they wish they had earlier," Grim said in a video.

While this information may leave you feeling frustrated at first, it'll "compel you to change your approach to everything," Grim explained. By the end of the month, "these signs will come to see that hindsight is truly 20/20," but the information they learn is exactly what they need to move forward in life.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, things have probably felt a bit more challenging than usual since Mercury retrograde entered your sign on November 18. However, this energy has unearthed something you desperately needed to know. Whether it's related to your career or relationships, something in the air is shifting that will cause you to completely change directions.

By the end of November 2025, Scorpios "will see something from their past so differently that it will help them make important changes going forward." Before the month is over, you'll feel like you completely reinvented yourself thanks to what you've learned.

So, while this month might've been filled with its fair share of pitfalls thus far, expect things to get much better sooner rather than later. That being said, be careful with what you say while Mercury is retrograde until November 29. While it's tempting to speak your mind, being strategic and careful with your words is crucial from now until the end of the month.

2. Taurus

While you typically like to keep the peace, Taurus, according to Grim, this month you're refusing to keep quiet after hearing something significant about your relationship. Before the month is over, you make statements that may completely shock people to the core, but are necessary nonetheless.

"Whatever you say or do will get people's attention," Grim said. While this may sound terrifying, learning this truth will be exactly what you need to set yourself free and completely change direction in life.

However, if your relationship is perfectly fine, then expect to either hear from someone unexpected or to travel somewhere surprising. Even if it doesn't seem like change is coming, keep holding on. The theme of November is all about new beginnings and surprises. The effects may or may not be subtle; however, through these effects, expect active change to come your way!

