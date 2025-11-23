Luck & Good Fortune Arrive For These 3 Zodiac Signs On November 24, 2025

On November 24, 2025, luck and good fortune arrive for three zodiac signs. When the Moon aligns with Mercury, intuition meets reason in perfect balance. Thoughts flow smoothly, and our emotions make sense, which isn't always the case. Monday is an important day for us, as this is when good luck lands in our laps.

For three zodiac signs, this transit brings an inspired wave of insight and luck. November 24 helps us express ourselves so well that we get our points across and are understood. That's what ushers in the good fortune.

Advertisement

The right message reaches us at just the right time, and however that message decides to get to us, it's nothing short of perfect. We believe in ourselves now, and this kind of positive energy is contagious.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon and Mercury work perfectly together in your favor, dear Gemini. Your words carry power, and others seem genuinely eager to hear what you have to say. November 24 is a great day for meaningful dialogue, creative writing, or simply expressing your truth.

On Monday, good fortune arrives through communication, your old and trusty friend. You will receive an opportunity that comes directly to you because of your quick thinking.

Because you are smart and quick to respond, a moment of realization will take place, and as a result, you will be cashing in on an outstanding opportunity. You created this, Gemini. And now, it's starting to look like more than good luck.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This Moon-Mercury alignment brings you a well-deserved sense of calm when it comes to your plans, Capricorn. You’ve been working hard to stay organized, and on November 24, something clicks into place. A new bit of information arrives, and because of this, you will be able to see your next steps clearly.

Good fortune comes to you through practical applied wisdom on this day. You will receive helpful advice that aligns with your long-term dreams and goals. Steady focus truly pays off. You know this well, Capricorn.

Advertisement

Trust your instincts as much as your intellect. When both align, success follows naturally. Take what you hear with a grain of salt, as they say, but don't discount good information. Everything has the potential for good during this transit.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On this day, November 25, you're able to express yourself in ways that liberate you, Pisces. You're even able to inspire your own self. This Moon-Mercury transit has you trusting in your own words, which makes your communication on point during the day.

Words come easily, and others seem to understand you without judgment. It’s a healing kind of communication that restores balance to your spirit. Inspiration, in your case, always leads to creativity.

When you connect with the people around you, you end up connecting with yourself even more. This is how the inspiration rises up. This is your version of good luck and fortune. Through others, you're able to find what's good in yourself.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.