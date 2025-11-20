5 Zodiac Signs Finally Free Themselves From The Past By The End Of November 2025

Fated events give these astrological signs a rare opportunity to leave the past in the past this month.

Written on Nov 20, 2025

zodiac signs free themselves past November 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: SHOTPRIME, Canva
Advertisement

According to astrologer and psychotherapist Camila Regina, five zodiac signs finally free themselves from the past by the end of November 2025, "the month of fated returns." As Regina explained in a video, throughout November, "karmic events are going to be unfolding," bringing up "anything that has been buried emotionally."

"The past is circling back right now," Regina said, but unlike previous times, these astrological signs get to choose whether to continue on in this cycle or finally move on for good. "You are not the same person anymore," Regina added, and this newfound inner strength will help you move forward to your next phase in life.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

gemini zodiac signs free themselves past November 2025 Design: YourTango

Gemini, according to Regina, “Something that was left unsaid is coming back up and it’s coming up fast.” Since your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde until November 29, you need to “choose your words with wisdom” to avoid having them used against you. 

Advertisement

"Do not say anything you cannot take back," the astrologer said, and you'll make room for a big breakthrough, especially in a romantic relationship. Though you and your partner are likely going through your fair share of ups and downs, as long as you are cautious, you can bring an end to the cycle and move forward together in peace.

RELATED: If You're One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, Someone From The Past Is About To Return To Your Life

2. Scorpio

scorpio zodiac signs free themselves past November 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It may be your month, Scorpio, but at some points, you've definitely felt tested by the universe. According to Regina, this is because you're going through "a full identity reset.” While it may come as a shocker, someone from the past will be returning at this time, yet your real test is in knowing who you are

"Are you still drawn to intensity just for the sake of it?" Regina asked. "Or are you finally ready to experience something that is built on truth?" 

This is your opportunity for rebirth and freeing yourself from the past, so long as you’re willing to accept it.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have An Ex Reappear This Scorpio Season

Advertisement

3. Pisces

pisces zodiac signs free themselves past November 2025 Design: YourTango

Pisces, “Something deep is resurfacing around this time," Regina said, "and it can be about love or power.” You've already gone through a lot so far this month, but you’re finally realizing what you need in a connection. 

From honesty to emotional safety, you’re cutting off anyone who doesn’t provide this and leaving them in the past. It won't be easy, because this energy "is going to be cracking your heart wide open," Regina said. "But it can be a really good thing,” she added, because you’re being set up for something real and long-lasting.

Advertisement

RELATED: If You’re One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, Mercury Retrograde Entering Scorpio Is About To Test You In A Big Way

4. Taurus

taurus zodiac signs free themselves past November 2025 Design: YourTango

Taurus, by the end of the month, you’ll hear from someone that you haven’t heard from in years. Whether it’s a text message, a DM, or randomly running into someone while you're out and about, "you’re being asked to break an old pattern," Regina explained. 

Advertisement

Of course, it won’t be easy — tests from the universe never are. However, the universe is calling on you not to go back unless something about the person's energy feels new.

RELATED: Who Will Text You Out Of The Blue During Mercury Retrograde & What They’ll Have To Say, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

5. Sagittarius

sagittarius zodiac signs free themselves past November 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In the past, you might’ve felt stuck, Sagittarius. However, "you're finally seeing someone or something for what it really is," Regina said. The astrologer explained that November's powerful Scorpio energy is revealing "a karmic tie that you've been holding onto," but this is only so you can recognize it and move on.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That May Struggle Financially Now, But Are Destined To Be Rich
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

If someone feels off, don’t be afraid to close the door. As Regina said, “It’s the only way that the right one is going to find you.”

RELATED: Hard Times Finally Come To An End For These 3 Zodiac Signs After November 2025

Advertisement
YourTango

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today

Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.

Loading...