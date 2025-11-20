5 Zodiac Signs Finally Free Themselves From The Past By The End Of November 2025

According to astrologer and psychotherapist Camila Regina, five zodiac signs finally free themselves from the past by the end of November 2025, "the month of fated returns." As Regina explained in a video, throughout November, "karmic events are going to be unfolding," bringing up "anything that has been buried emotionally."

"The past is circling back right now," Regina said, but unlike previous times, these astrological signs get to choose whether to continue on in this cycle or finally move on for good. "You are not the same person anymore," Regina added, and this newfound inner strength will help you move forward to your next phase in life.

1. Gemini

Gemini, according to Regina, “Something that was left unsaid is coming back up and it’s coming up fast.” Since your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde until November 29, you need to “choose your words with wisdom” to avoid having them used against you.

"Do not say anything you cannot take back," the astrologer said, and you'll make room for a big breakthrough, especially in a romantic relationship. Though you and your partner are likely going through your fair share of ups and downs, as long as you are cautious, you can bring an end to the cycle and move forward together in peace.

2. Scorpio

It may be your month, Scorpio, but at some points, you've definitely felt tested by the universe. According to Regina, this is because you're going through "a full identity reset.” While it may come as a shocker, someone from the past will be returning at this time, yet your real test is in knowing who you are.

"Are you still drawn to intensity just for the sake of it?" Regina asked. "Or are you finally ready to experience something that is built on truth?"

This is your opportunity for rebirth and freeing yourself from the past, so long as you’re willing to accept it.

3. Pisces

Pisces, “Something deep is resurfacing around this time," Regina said, "and it can be about love or power.” You've already gone through a lot so far this month, but you’re finally realizing what you need in a connection.

From honesty to emotional safety, you’re cutting off anyone who doesn’t provide this and leaving them in the past. It won't be easy, because this energy "is going to be cracking your heart wide open," Regina said. "But it can be a really good thing,” she added, because you’re being set up for something real and long-lasting.

4. Taurus

Taurus, by the end of the month, you’ll hear from someone that you haven’t heard from in years. Whether it’s a text message, a DM, or randomly running into someone while you're out and about, "you’re being asked to break an old pattern," Regina explained.

Of course, it won’t be easy — tests from the universe never are. However, the universe is calling on you not to go back unless something about the person's energy feels new.

5. Sagittarius

In the past, you might’ve felt stuck, Sagittarius. However, "you're finally seeing someone or something for what it really is," Regina said. The astrologer explained that November's powerful Scorpio energy is revealing "a karmic tie that you've been holding onto," but this is only so you can recognize it and move on.

If someone feels off, don’t be afraid to close the door. As Regina said, “It’s the only way that the right one is going to find you.”

