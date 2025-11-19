These 4 Zodiac Signs Have Been Feeling Off Lately, But Everything Is About To Fall Into Place

If life has been feeling off, you aren't alone. From relationship hiccups to career fumbles, these four zodiac signs have been feeling off lately, but everything is about to fall into place.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, this is all because Mars, the planet of drive and ambition, is now in Sagittarius, the most optimistic zodiac sign. With this energy, "there are certain zodiac signs you won't be able to control," Grim said, and "they will stop at nothing to be victorious."

Mars remains in Sagittarius from now until December 15, 2025, so these astrological signs have a good few weeks of things falling into place and launching them forward into the next phase of their lives.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, with the planet of action in your sign, you "will inherit the full force of Mars through mid-December," Grim said, adding that "This means they will likely be making sudden decisions, dealing with potential bursts of anger, and they will be demanding more personal space or the freedom to make choices independently."

Whether that's choices based on your career or finally being able to move, expect everything to fall into place as you experience freedom and drive like never before.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, while Mars is in Sagittarius, things will start falling into place in your career, Grim said. According to Grim, this may require taking some "calculated risks." Without realizing your sudden change in mindset, you might feel the urge to manage yourself independently, so you can feel more in control.

That being said, be careful with your family relations. While independence is a great thing, don't make any hasty decisions because of your parents. Always think things through, as acting recklessly can put you in a worse position.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

According to Grim, everything will start falling into place in your relationships soon, Gemini. Mars in Sagittarius is a powerful energy, so Grim warned that it'll be important to channel this newfound drive to avoid messing with any otherwise harmonious relationships. While it's tempting to say what's on your mind, saying too much might get you in trouble.

However, you'll be more direct and to the point, which makes you a firm negotiator for the next few weeks. Staying rational and grounded will help you find ways to meet in the middle and persuade people to make a deal with you.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, expect to burn lots of energy in your home environment as you work to make sure things start falling into place there. While this may include literal physical energy from moving lots of things around the house, Grim explained that you're also on a journey "to become more independent" from your family.

That being said, try to do your best to keep the peace. While independence is encouraged, this is the time when you are more likely to argue with family. So, do your best to keep things lighthearted. This time can also be used to reconnect with loved ones as you create even more beautiful moments.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.