If You're One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, Someone From The Past Is About To Return To Your Life

Though we often leave people in the past for a reason, three zodiac signs have someone from the past returning to their lives in November 2025. Whether it's an old friend you grew apart from, an ex you moved on from, or a former co-worker, according to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, not everyone from these astrological signs' pasts is staying there this month.

From random people hitting you up online to bumping into an ex randomly, you'll find your past coming back to you in unexpected ways. And while it's all too easy to dismiss these individuals and go running in the other direction, don't be too hasty. It's tempting, but not everyone in your past is here to make your life worse.

1. Gemini

Gemini, according to Brobeck, you're more likely than any other zodiac sign to have someone from your past return to your life in November. While it may sound bizarre now, you may even find yourself dating someone you used to know in the next few weeks.

“You may find yourself rekindling a romance," Brobeck explained. "You may also find yourself beginning a romance with someone from your past.”

So, if you’re a Gemini and are looking for love, keep your doors and DMs open in November. Who knows, you might just find what you’re looking for — and more!

2. Taurus

Taurus, someone from your past is making a comeback in November 2025. Now, typically, the consensus is to never get into a relationship with someone from your past. No matter how amazing they might’ve been, most people keep the past where it belongs. However, Brobeck is urging you to reconsider, as it may actually be positive for you.

“This person may open up a major door of opportunity for you,” Brobeck said, as you find yourself elevating in all aspects of your life. As a result, expect to feel a lot happier as you have more fun than you’ve had so far in 2025. From going to concerts to enjoying nice dinners together, you'll be getting out of your comfort zone as you re-explore your connection.

3. Pisces

Pisces, “You may find yourself feeling a lot more nostalgic this month,” Brobeck said, as someone from your past returns in November. And while this may seem like a fleeting feeling, it’s likely someone from your past will re-enter your life when you least expect it.

Because of this, don’t be surprised if you rekindle your relationship. As Brobeck said, “Any relationship you enter is also very likely to be kind of unexpected.” Whether it's an ex-fling that never worked out or an actual ex, being open-minded and willing to re-explore might be the happiness you've been searching for, Pisces.

Even so, don't allow yourself to fall headfirst without taking a step back. While the universe may be encouraging a reconnection, sometimes reconnections are meant to confirm what you already know.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.