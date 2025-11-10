Jupiter Retrograde Is Testing Each Zodiac Sign From Now Through March 6, 2025

On November 11, 2025, Jupiter will station retrograde in the sign of Cancer, a very powerful period that tests each zodiac sign until March 6, 2026. As Jupiter connects with Saturn, the planet of discipline, our drive and motivation are tested.

Since Jupiter retrograde begins in the middle of Scorpio season, it brings to light elements of transformation. Jupiter in Cancer, a water sign, is having us all face our fears and learn how to navigate our emotions better.

Advertisement

While the North Node is having us shed parts of ourselves, Jupiter retrograde is bringing to light the qualities that make us special and shine through. In the midst of the storm, through Jupiter, we are discovering the treasure trove and magic we hold inside.

Aries

Facing your fears and confronting the past is part of this Jupiter retrograde, Aries. Family could be your strength at this time as they offer you more support. If you've experienced a breakdown in communication, you are now able to take the steps needed to problem-solve any situation.

For others, this Jupiter retrograde transit helps you explore your creativity. You could feel the urge to make changes to the decor in your home. Your office space could receive a boost that sparks your creative flow and ideas.

Advertisement

Jupiter will be retrograde for the next several months, making this a period to water your seeds and watch as your foundation strengthens.

Taurus

Taurus, this Jupiter retrograde is showing you the importance of friendships and the continued inspiration you receive from them. You may desire to connect with friends and your community. As you expand and learn more about others in your life, you will have more empathy towards your loved ones. You are listening and finally understanding them on a new level.

Jupiter retrograde may also have you revisiting old projects since you could have a desire to give them structure. You are given the tools for progress and growth at this time, and are unstoppable.

Advertisement

Gemini

During this retrograde, your resources and possessions will be on your mind, Gemini. You could feel the desire to make some changes, especially if you’re seeing how your finances may need more organization.

If you’re in a relationship where you share assets with your partner, Jupiter could also have you focus on these shared resources and help you create a game plan for continued progress. It could also be a good time during this period to have discussions pertaining to finances you may have avoided.

Single folks could see this period as a time of continued growth and focusing on reorganizing plans in order to welcome more prosperity.

Advertisement

Cancer

Cancer, having Jupiter in your sign during this retrograde is going to feel very essential because it helps you take pride in your work, and see what you have learned and how you’ve grown over the last several months. Utilize this reflection period to focus on improvements in the professional and academic sectors.

Jupiter and Saturn are now both in water signs, providing you with support and guidance to help you be successful. Prepare for more opportunities to show yourself love and be there for yourself.

Jupiter is also here to bring a lot of harmonious energy to your relationship sector as your partners or friends begin to reflect the positive qualities you may want to unlock within.

Advertisement

Leo

While Pluto in Aquarius might have you fixated on perfection right now, Leo, this Jupiter retrograde will teach you how to be there for yourself, listen to your body, and take the time you need for yourself in order to recharge. It could be tempting to be impulsive and get carried away with your ideas, but it would be best at this time to be more methodical and introspective since you gain a lot from research and working on your own.

You may appreciate being in the limelight, but Jupiter retrograde can show you how to go slow, analyze your next steps, and find some fun while being in a bit of a hermit mode. After all, Jupiter will grace your sign next year with some new adventures, but for now, you are gaining new perspectives and understanding from the privacy of your home.

Advertisement

Virgo

Virgo, Jupiter retrograde begins a period of deep analysis when it comes to your friendships, especially if there have been conflicts recently. This is a period to be honest about who you let into your inner circle and focus on the types of people you want to attract and meet in the professional or personal sectors moving forward. Jupiter retrograde is also a time for leaving behind any toxic people who are in your life as you find the power to close those bad cycles in your friendship circles.

Jupiter in this part of your chart could also expand your social circles and allow you to meet new people. Take advantage of this period, especially in the career sector, because you could meet inspirational and influential people who can help open doors or serve as mentors.

Libra

With Jupiter at the highest sector of your chart, Libra, this is a period of reviewing your goals and the work you’ve done to get to where you are. Jupiter is also asking you to be honest about your skills and the effort you’ve put into your work. You may desire a promotion in the professional sector or want your professors to acknowledge you in the academic sector, but Jupiter will ask whether you've put in the work to make that happen.

Advertisement

Scorpio season is boosting your courage, and Mars in Sagittarius is serving as a guiding force to excel and be triumphant. Of course, you also have to be honest with yourself. If you’ve slacked off, you have opportunities to work towards your goals for the next several months.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, Jupiter is showing you how to be more emotionally intelligent. If you’ve held your emotions in, this transit teaches you how to express them. Learning how to show up for yourself and others is also associated with this energy. You are diving into the past, utilizing the valuable lessons learned, and applying them to the present.

Jupiter in Cancer may have been an emotional rollercoaster for you so far as you battled your fears and learned how to face them. Nevertheless, this is a period now when you are taking what you’ve studied and using it to help others. You're gaining more knowledge as Jupiter retrograde inspires you to pursue new topics and subjects that you want to master.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Unlocking your benevolent and compassionate side will be connected to this retrograde, Capricorn. Jupiter is showing you how to navigate the impact of the past and how to trust yourself a lot more while strengthening the relationship you have with yourself and others.

During the next several months, you could see yourself confronting issues you may have avoided either with friends or your romantic partner. Learning how to communicate with others a lot better will be essential, and this is your moment to warm your heart a bit and show the ones you care about that you are here for them.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Aquarius, if you've slowly lost touch with your dreams, during Jupiter retrograde, they begin to awaken. Of course, it could be a challenge at the beginning since Mercury is also retrograde until the end of November 2025. But with this potent energy, Jupiter is showing you how to rekindle your goals and dreams while also starting a strong foundation to work on them.

Jupiter retrograde will provide you with the tools needed to draft the blueprint or make the changes necessary to a current project. This is a period for you to be more attentive with your responsibilities. If you’ve neglected bringing structure to your daily routines, you have six months to make these changes before Jupiter enters your relationship sector next year.

Advertisement

Pisces

As a Jupiter-ruled sign, Pisces, this is a period of expansion and connecting with your optimistic side. It could be a very relaxing and joyful experience as Jupiter brings you closer to what you desire within your relationship sector. Even with Saturn currently in your sign, potentially making things feel a little bit more pessimistic than you'd like, Jupiter adds color, love, and hope.

This is your time to fall in love and allow love to bring new positive energy to your life. Whether you want to elevate your relationship or pour unconditional love into your creative projects, this is your time to do so. Jupiter will also provide you with new ideas that will catapult your projects next year.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.