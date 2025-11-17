The Universe Rewards These 6 Zodiac Signs For Their Strength Before November 2025 Is Over

Things haven't exactly been easy lately, but the universe is rewarding these six zodiac signs for their strength before November 2025 is over. It may feel tough right now, especially considering we currently have five planets retrograde, according to astrologer Meghan Rose. However, soon these astrological signs will soon be thriving like never before.

From improvements in their health to their career, each of these signs "will be wildly successful" by the end of the month, according to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, so long as their actions match their intentions. Whether that means sticking through change or doing some inner reflection, none of these rewards will come easily. Like anything in life, hard work is needed to make this month truly lucky.

But as long as these six zodiac signs are willing to commit, they can get everything they've been asking the universe for and more.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you may not exactly be feeling quite like yourself right now, but the universe will reward you for your strength by month's end. According to Grim, “even though emotions will be pouring out of you, you will be adequately communicate your needs to the people closest to you,” which is exactly what's needed to turn things around.

This might come as a relief, as bad communication has left you on unstable ground. From misunderstandings with your partner to arguments with your friends, better communication will resolve many of your past issues, causing you to become one of the luckiest zodiac signs in November 2025.

2. Pisces

“Pisces, you are being rewarded for your strengths this month,” Grim said, particularly "your capacity to tap into the mystical realms." From expressing gratitude to seeking your advice, the universe is rewarding you with admiration.

Not only is everyone around you finally becoming more appreciative of you, but they're making sure you know how important you are in their lives, too.

3. Scorpio

“Scorpio, this is a month of self-reflection for you, but that’s not a bad thing,” Grim said. While some signs may be becoming more active, you’re looking back at this year and revisiting incomplete projects.

However, this insight isn’t only meant for unfinished business. According to Grim, during these reflections, you expect to uncover a surprising insight that helps you progress in your relationship. Yet if you’re not in one, expect to come up with a genius way to make more money quickly.

4. Leo

Things haven't been so easy for you, Leo, but “if you feel stressed this month, you’ll have a really positive outlet for it,” Grim said. Whether that means taking creative risks or venturing into the dating scene, this month is full of new beginnings and adventure, and the universe will reward you for your strength.

That being said, do your best to think through things before diving headfirst. While new beginnings can be exciting, they can also be disastrous if you’re a bit too reckless, especially considering Mercury is still retrograde until November 29.

5. Sagittarius

Life hasn’t felt very fair lately, Sagittarius, especially considering you're dealing with Mercury retrograde in your sign. According to Grim, “you will be very impatient this month.” From stagnation in your life to things progressing more slowly than you'd like, you might feel a bit frustrated at first. Luckily, all of this will change as you’ll slowly but surely be rewarded with full power and vitality by the end month.

“So, if you’ve been hesitating to take a big step forward, you’ll finally have the courage," Grim said. "You will have more urgency and drive to complete and a willingness to take things on that previously felt overwhelming."

6. Cancer

Although "this month could come with some physical stress,” Grim warned, the universe will reward you for your strength and resilience by the end of the month. “While this could manifest as intense gym workouts, for some, health management might be a theme,” the astrologer noted. However, you will find yourself getting healthier again after a wake-up call.

That being said, this month isn’t just about health. According to Grim, “You do have a chance to complete some very promising, creative work.” So, if you’ve been looking for your big break, now is your time to shine, Cancer!

