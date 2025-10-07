These 4 Zodiac Signs Have A Very Special Knack For Attracting Money When They Need It Most

Whether we like it or not, money makes the world go 'round. Whether it's someone trying to pay bills or afford groceries, money is needed for everything, and luckily for these four zodiac signs, they have a very special knack for attracting it into their lives.

Whether it's due to their stubborn nature or natural good luck, these astrological signs are never down bad for long. From family members lending a hand to magically getting promotions when they need them the most, these zodiac signs truly have it lucky. Even if it seems helpless in the moment, they'll always find a way to pull through.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of money, so it's no surprise this zodiac sign has a very special knack for attracting it into their life. Venus also represents material possessions and overall comfortability in life, so as astrologer Candice Childress explained, Taurus seeks a comfortable life filled with financial security and sustainability — and they'll do just about anything to attain it.

“Because they can lock it on their goal and won’t stop until they achieve it,” Childress said, it’s no wonder that Taurus has such success in attracting money into their life. Not only is Taurus determined enough, but being ruled by Venus often means that money comes pouring in through your other relationships.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn is a zodiac sign that’s typically associated with success, and their constant achievements and business-oriented mind give them a special knack for attracting money into their lives. Unlike many others, Capricorns understand that there are no shortcuts when it comes to success.

“Capricorns are willing to work hard toward a goal," Childress explained, "and the universe rewards their sweat equity with the accolades and the bag.”

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio has a very special knack for attracting money into their life because they're ruled by Pluto, "the planet associated with wealth and control," Childress explained. "The scorpion wants the money and the power and the respect,” and they usually get it.

Like other zodiac signs, Scorpios face their fair share of trials and tribulations. However, what truly makes them stand out is that they have the effort and discipline necessary to make things happen. As Childress explained, “When Scorpio locks in on a goal, they become obsessed.” And alongside their great knack for investing and being shrewd with money, it’s no wonder that Scorpios are a natural at attracting money.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer has a very special knack for attracting money into their lives, Childress said. According to the astrologer, “Cancer is the zodiac sign associated with security, and we’re not just talking about emotional needs.” Cancer wants to feel safe in all aspects of their life, so they'll go out of their way to ensure they have the financial stability to achieve that.

And since Cancer is ruled by the moon, they have a strong intuition that works in their favor when seeking financial abundance.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.