This Zodiac Sign Has Been Struggling Lately, But They’re About To Dominate The Rest Of November

Some challenging astrological energy has left this zodiac sign struggling lately, but they're about to dominate the rest of November 2025. According to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, starting now, "all the momentum is shifting to one zodiac sign."

From career setbacks to your love life being stale, things certainly haven't been the greatest for this astrological sign lately. But luckily, any bad fortune is about to turn around for the better as they start attracting more luck and dominate the rest of November 2025!

Sagittarius has been struggling lately, but they're about to dominate the rest of November.

If you're this one zodiac sign, you've been pretty busy lately. Not just because of the things that are on your to-do list, but also in your mind, since you've struggled with some overthinking.

"Their thoughts have been racing with seemingly no other purpose them keeping them up at night," Grim explained in a video.

Luckily, Mars and Mercury are now both in your sign, making you active and helping you face your fears head-on. It's hard, but through being more forthcoming, you'll become more stronger-willed than you've felt in the previous two years.

Mercury first entered your sign on October 29, "giving you methods to communicate your thoughts more clearly," Grim explained. However, during Mercury retrograde from November 9 to 29, "you might say some blasphemous things too," the astrologer warned, so it's important to think before you speak.

With Mars, the planet of ambition and drive, also in your sign, you'll luckily have some protection from Mercury retrograde's infamous chaos. According to Grim, Mars in your sign is giving you the strength to move forward decisively, "get stronger, to overcome challenges, to respond to pressures with a certain fearlessness." Even better, you're going to have this Martian fueling you all the way up until December 14. With Mercury in your sign for a period of time due to the retrograde in Sagittarius, you'll be more outspoken and brave than ever before.

If you're willing to step outside your comfort zone, you might find life rewarding you like never before!

"The retrograde might give you ample time to strategize and find an optimal approach to utilizing the energy boost you're about to get from Mars," Grim said. Yet, as soon as Mars exits Sagittarius, Mercury is going to be there, giving you time to compensate for anything that didn't quite go your way in November.

There will be some things you'll need to keep a close eye on, Grim warned, noting that "with Mars entering your sign while Uranus is still in your seventh house." He continued, "some of you will break up with a partner who isn't able to keep up with you."

With all that being said, take a deep breath, Sagattirius. All of this seems overwhelming at first, especially with traveling plans possibly being rocky; however, it's also a huge point of growth for many of you.

So, go with the flow and begin to take action. Even if it's terrifying at first, only by facing your fears and saying what's on your mind will you truly be able to dominate November.

