These 2 Zodiac Signs May Struggle Early In Life, But Everything Falls Into Place As They Get Older

While some zodiac signs seemed to live a charmed life from day one, there are two zodiac signs that may struggle more than others early in life. However, according to an astrologer who goes by AstrologyBro, everything starts falling into place as they get older.

In a video, AstrologyBro referred to these astrological signs as the "late bloomers" of the zodiac, calling them "second half of life superstars." And these signs are in good company — there are several stories of people whose greatest successes came later in life. For example, Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison wrote her first novel at age 40, and Martha Stewart's first cookbook was published when she was 41.

So if things seem difficult now, trust that in time, hard work and resilience will undoubtedly pay off, making you highly successful.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you're ruled by Saturn, the planet of discipline. Because Saturn takes around 28 years to complete a full cycle around the zodiac, it may seem like you struggle early in life more than others. As AstrologyBro explained, “There’s a strong element of trial and error with these individuals in building continually and working without necessarily anything to show for it.”

At first, it may feel like you stumble through life before you ever get a chance to become highly successful. However, once you get past your first Saturn return around age 30, everything begins falling into place. As AstrologyBro explained, having a strong Saturn placement often means experiencing delayed rewards. Whether that means stagnation in your career or a bad relationship streak, all of this 'bad luck' is giving you the experience necessary to thrive later in life, specifically after the age of 30 and beyond.

2. Cancer

Cancer, you’re associated with the fourth house of home, and, as a result, AstrologyBro explained that early in life, you have a huge lesson to learn when it comes to "mastering the self," AstrologyBro said. He explained that the first 30 years of your life are often spent "gaining more awareness over their self-limiting and self-sabotaging mindsets."

Sure, it may be difficult, but AstrologyBro says to have patience. Through your hardships, you learn to believe in yourself and your worthiness and, by extension, manifest the life of your dreams. Once you've done the inner work, "everything starts becoming a lot easier," AstrologyBro said. Whether that means manifesting your dream career or dream relationship, all of it can be yours if you learn to take those hard moments in stride.

