Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From November 10 - 16 — Mercury & Jupiter Retrograde Begins

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for November 10 - 16, 2025. The Moon will travel from Leo to Libra, so we are now ready to focus on our personal lives and create structures for success. Jupiter, the planet that rules religion and luck, will retrograde in Cancer, so it's time to review your childhood to see what beliefs need to change. Mercury, the ruler of Virgo and Gemini, will retrograde in Sagittarius, turning attention toward your mindset.

The collective tarot for everyone this week is the Judgement card, which bodes well with the astrological energies of the week. Self-reflect. How do you perceive the world? What necessary adjustments will improve your experience? Now, let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign from November 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Cups

Aries, the Nine of Pentacles reminds you to stay true to your dreams this week.

You're an optimistic zodiac sign who is always looking at life with a positive attitude. You tend to lose patience, however, when people around you don't see the light. They know what's implausible, and it can cause you to feel like you have to go it alone.

Your wishful thinking isn't for nothing, even if others don't recognize the vision. This week, reflect on how you can remain motivated and driven when negative energy arises and threatens to take away your joy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Taurus, the Wheel of Fortune tarot card is about the ever-changing circle of life. However, since this tarot is reversed during Mercury and Jupiter retrograde, you are being asked to reflect on moments when your efforts fell flat and you didn't get what you worked hard to have.

You are a pragmatic zodiac sign who doesn't give much weight to theories about luck. You may occasionally entertain the idea that you can manipulate fate, but you prefer to do what you've always done: work hard and earn your results. You know that life is like a circle, and what comes around once can repeat itself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, during the week when your ruling planet retrogrades, invites you to reevaluate your plans.

You're a social butterfly who loves working with people and enhancing team performance. You have a visionary mindset, so when you're able to put together a plan, you're not just looking at what you have in the moment; you're also seeing what could be.

This week, see what needs to improve. Ask for guidance from your higher power or inner voice. Don't be afraid to imagine a change, especially if it seems sensible after you have done some additional thinking.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Cups

Cancer, the Page of Cups is a symbol of new beginnings and growth.

You are at a point where your tender heart is ready to reflect on what your life choices have meant for your future. With Jupiter retrograde in your sign this month, it's time to see the spiritual aspect of your mindset and the way you choose to live your life.

You may be on the brink of a significant change. But first, work on what isn't helpful right now. Envision yourself on a journey where you expand your spiritual life, resulting in an improved version of yourself once the retrograde season is over.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: The Hermit

Leo, the Hermit tarot card reminds you to retreat from the world for a period of time for self-reflection.

You are a determined zodiac sign with a capacity for greatness. You have all the right traits: courage, boldness, determination, and patience. You can exercise significant restraint in the face of adversity.

But even you need time to yourself, and that's why it's so vital that you pause and reflect on what's happening inside your heart. Use this week to recalibrate and reconnect with your inner source of power.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: The World, reversed

Be patient, Virgo. The World is warning you that a block could hinder progress.

You may not be as far ahead as you would like to be right now. But you may be in the process of learning a valuable lesson about life: not all problems need to be fixed.

There are times when you can work yourself into a frenzy only to realize the journey would have been much easier if you had waited. You don't always have to fix things the moment a problem arises. You can hold off and wait to see what the universe will do instead.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Cups

Libra, the Knight of Cups tarot card is about diplomacy that's wrapped in love and care.

You are a lover, not a fighter. But you can and often will be if the situation demands it. You are someone who knows where to draw the line. You know that there's a boundary when it comes to your loved ones. If it gets crossed this week, you will protect them with all your might.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hanged Man

Scorpio, The Hanged Man reveals a sense of complacency kicking in.

You are either hot or cold. You're all in or you're out. It takes a lot for you to lose interest in something that you want. This week, you may be put in a position where you have to wait so long that you lose interest.

You will need to ask yourself what you can do to regain your interest. Do you allow outside sources to control your emotions or do you dictate them?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, the Seven of Pentacles reversed tarot card may feel odd to you right now. It's a signal that circumstances in your life may feel delayed, causing you to wonder what's going on.

This week, check your schedule to see if you're overextended or involved in more than you need to be right now. Stay continually open to learn and growing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Strength

Capricorn, the Strength tarot card is a sign of your endurance. You are super intelligent with a lot of energy. Your vitality and unwavering commitment to keep trying are what enable you to never give up or quit. You always find a way to do what you need to do, no matter what.

But there are times when it's OK to be weak. You might not like the idea of admitting when you need help from others. However, this week, take a moment to ask yourself where you can find balance in your life. Can you help and also be of help to others?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, this week, the Four of Pentacles, reversed, issues you a warning. Be mindful of how you invest your energy and time.

You are always in search of the next best thing. You have learned how to troubleshoot problems for solutions. You've found new ways to explore the heart of innovation and implement your ideas in ways that even surprised (and impressed) you.

But this week, you may be putting yourself in a position that you don't want to be in if you spend money you don't have on an idea that you've not vetted yet. Think new ideas through before taking risks that you've not strategized carefully.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Swords

Pisces, this week's tarot card, the Ten of Swords, reveals a disappointment from the past coming back to remind you of how you were hurt before.

You are always looking for ways to help others, and sometimes this has caused you to feel heartbroken due to being taken advantage of. Even when you try to protect your heart, your openness makes it hard to avoid sharing advice or being a listening ear. You love to help people.

How might you learn from the experience in order not to repeat it again?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.