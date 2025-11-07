Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For November 10 - 16 — This Week Brings A Much-Needed Change For The Better

Weekly horoscopes are here for November 10 - 16, 2025, a magical week that brings a much-needed change for the better for each zodiac sign.

The Leo Moon starts the week off right, making it easier for us to showcase our talent and express ourselves. Being the center of attention will not be a problem for us at the start of the week. Beginning on the 12th, the Virgo Moon represents themes of preserving our connections with others and learning more about our work ethic.

At the end of the week, relationship topics come to light with the Libra Moon taking center stage on the 15th, helping us to be more compassionate and understanding with those around us. The week is a breath of fresh air during this intense Scorpio season, since it makes us feel more connected with ourselves and allows us to strengthen the connections we have with others.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from November 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, prepare to come up with some wonderful ideas early this week as the Leo Moon illuminates your creative sector. You're discovering your power as the Moon in a fellow fire sign awakens your drive and ambition. As we get closer to Sagittarius season, you feel more in your element this week with Mars also now in a fire sign.

Starting on Wednesday, the Moon in the sign of Virgo brings structure, making collaborations easier since this energy incorporates more understanding with the people surrounding you.

Having the Libra Moon towards the close of the week helps you continue to build on the partnerships that you value and treasure the most. This is the moment for you to step up your game, especially if you are having issues in any relationships. Opportunities for reconciliation will be achievable at this time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If things feel overwhelming, Taurus, you gain support from the Leo Moon at the start of the week, reminding you to prioritize rest and be more patient with yourself.

Starting on Wednesday, the Virgo Moon energy brings exciting opportunities for you, making it a fantastic period to meet new people. For those in relationships, spending quality time with your partner may feel nourishing.

The Libra Moon puts your responsibilities into perspective over the weekend. How much work are you putting into your projects? Are you receiving support from others? The energy serves as a reminder that, in order to stay on track, you may need to shift your scheduling and be more mindful of your deadlines.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, connecting with your voice and feeling empowered with your ideas are prominent themes during the Leo Moon at the start of the week.

On Wednesday, the Moon in the sign of Virgo shifts your perspective towards building and strengthening your foundation, especially if you’ve desired to see progress within your professional sector. Saturn is creating structure, enabling you to reach your potential while staying on track with a solid plan. Receiving support and assistance from others could feel easier during this time as the energy helps you to collaborate.

The Libra Moon over the weekend gets you more in tune with your goals. The planning process becomes easier and you could be inspired to develop a blueprint during this time to catapult your ideas for the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

At the start of the week, the lovely and regal Leo Moon could be a time when you will be very cognizant of your finances, Cancer. Splurging or reckless spending will be on your mind as you focus on shifting bad habits.

Virgo energy midweek can bring you a lot of favorable connections and help you expand upon your communication. This Scorpio season is helping you be more vocal and express yourself better.

Starting a new project will be very tempting this week, but Mercury retrograde has started, so this is a good time to focus on the planning process. Create your draft before you start investing in your project.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in your sign is a very beautiful transit that makes you more self-assured and helps you to be in command a the beginning of the week. You are learning how to take back control. This could also help you have better relationships with others. Utilize this period to socialize since it is a fantastic time to meet new people.

Getting yourself ready for the next steps will be part of the Virgo Moon midweek, making you feel on top of your game, especially if you’ve been neglecting your responsibilities. This is a moment for you to get things in order, and with Mercury retrograde, you’re able to revise and review with much more clarity.

Over the weekend, the Moon in the sign of Libra brings romantic energy and improves your connection with your community.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the first couple of days of the week are a period of rest, reflection, and being mindful of your energy. Mercury retrograde could feel stressful, but you’ve got this — you will radiate during this time.

As the Moon enters your sign on Wednesday, you become more analytical as the Mercurial energy gets you back to basics. This is a time to truly dive into the details of your work and see how to make things even more immaculate. The Moon in your sign gives you an edge since you will be much more methodical and patient in your day-to-day activities. Slow and steady wins the race.

Closing the week is the Moon in Libra, which can bring you artistic inspiration and energize you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Leo energy at the start of the week is going to boost your social connections, Libra. You may want to explore new places, visit friends, and incorporate activities that bring happiness, especially during this Mercury retrograde.

Starting on Wednesday, the Moon in the sign of Virgo shows you how much progress you can make on your own. It's a good time to focus on research and make any necessary changes to an ongoing project. This is the perfect opportunity for you to do the revisions, because this Mercury-ruled moon will help you to brainstorm some excellent ideas.

Over the weekend, the Moon in your sign brings inspiration and new ideas. You may desire to switch up your home decor since your creative energy could be overwhelming at this time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Leo Moon will be taking residence at the highest point in your chart, Scorpio, making this a very impactful week that focuses on your career and professional ambitions. This is the time when you may want to analyze your goals and dreams. How you move forward could be impacted during this Mercury retrograde.

Starting on Wednesday, the Virgo Moon sheds light on your accomplishments and routines. Your zodiac season is pushing you to excel, so refining your skills could be connected with this transit. You’re going to feel a lot more engaged with your process, and when Mercury re-enters your sign next week, you could be more of a perfectionist.

When the Moon is in Libra over the weekend, it's a time filled with more introspection and relaxation. Spend quality time with family in order to recharge because it will help you tackle the upcoming week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the fire energy from the Leo Moon at the start of the week is going to feel very invigorating, inspiring you to pursue your educational goals. For those who are currently enrolled at school, considering taking a free course, or are otherwise involved in the academic sector, you will be much more motivated to learn and work in teams with others.

Similar themes will continue during the Virgo Moon midweek since it will be a period of expansion, presenting you with more learning opportunities.

When the Moon is in Libra over the weekend, connect with like-minded individuals, further expanding upon your knowledge and understanding. This is the month for you to feel very connected with learning, especially with Mars in your sign making you want to devour new information.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you start the week off. Showcasing your leadership skills. Scorpio season is contributing to your personal growth, and more transformations become evident this week.

The Virgo Moon can feel very exhilarating on Wednesday and could awaken your desire to explore. Travel could be on your mind during this period as well, but be mindful since Mercury is retrograde and you could experience delays and disruption in travel plans.

With the Libra Moon rising over the weekend, relationships will be on your mind, especially the ones you have in the professional or academic sector. How well do you work with others? Are you focused on being more solution-oriented? If there are ongoing conflicts in these domains, you have a lot of support from Venus, which will show you how to be a wise leader while also expressing compassion.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Pluto in your sign will be in opposition to the Leo Moon at the start of the week, making this a very important time for you to analyze your relationship dynamics with others. If you’ve been a little too controlling and have not listened or shown others compassion, this is a good time to change some habits in order to become a better friend or partner.

Once the Moon is in Mercury-ruled Virgo on Wednesday, this analytical energy can guide you through understanding your relationships on a psychological level. Reconciliation is certainly possible with Venus in Scorpio grounding you and providing you with clarity.

When the Moon is in Libra over the weekend, this jovial energy helps you believe in your potential and set sights on greater dreams for the future. Of course, wait until Mercury is direct at the end of the month before initiating new projects.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, during the Leo Moon at the start of the week, treat yourself and show yourself a lot of love. If you have not protected your boundaries or ignored your needs, this is a good time to shift your mindset and focus on you.

Building better connections with others will be part of the Virgo Moon from Wednesday through Friday, which brightens your relationship sector. Whether you’re at work or school, your relationship with colleagues begins to improve. For those in the academic sector, working in a team setting with your fellow classmates could bring you inspiration.

The Venus-ruled Libra Moon over the weekend is just the energy you need to navigate your emotions. Break away from blockages as you focus on bringing more inner healing into your life during this Scorpio season.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.