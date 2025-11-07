Luck & Deep Love Arrive For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, From November 10 - 16

Luck and deep love arrive for three Chinese zodiac signs the week of November 10 - 16, 2025. There's a lot of great energy coming through for animal signs looking for new love or hoping to take their relationship to a new level of closeness.

Starting on Monday, November 10, the stars align for Success Day, the perfect time to make your partnership official or to establish what you hope to achieve in the future. Tuesday is a Receive Day, so even if you're not planning to propose or get engaged, something lucky in love may come to you. Plan a special date night with a surprise to make the moment even more memorable. Friday, November 14, is an Establish Day that is ideal for creating a heartfelt commitment to your relationship (or yourself, if single). For couples who don't see a future together, Saturday, November 15, is a Remove day, a good day for a breakup that's easy and amicable.

Advertisement

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you will attract luck and deep love all week, starting on November 10, with your emotional intelligence. Because you can tell when someone needs a hug or a listening ear, you will come across as sweet, charming, and supportive. You're empathetic, and your kindness helps you foster strong affection and closeness with nearly everyone you are associated with. However, on Monday, a Success Day, you can reach a new level of honesty and transparency through intimate conversation.

Advertisement

The zodiac signs you're most compatible with this week are Rabbit and Pig due to their friendly and loyal personalities. A friendly partner will make it easier for you to set aside your emotional reservations and open up in conversation.

The best colors for your animal sign to wear to attract luck and love this week include silver and baby blue. To enhance your luck this week, here's what you can do using Feng Shui to enhance romance: set flowers in a bowl filled with water in the southwest corner of your home.

Stay confident this week, but take one small step toward actualizing your dream of lucky love: speak what you want and write it down on a piece of paper, keeping it in a spot where you can read it a few times a day.

Advertisement

2. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, you will attract luck and deep love all week, starting on Tuesday, November 11. Through your superior wit, you'll enchant others to you. People will seek out your presence and enjoy how you lighten the environment with your positive energy. Starting on Tuesday, a Receive Day, when it comes to romance, allow your partnership to unfold naturally. You'll feel fortunate when something good happens, especially if you aren't trying to assert your expectations on the relationship. However, if you intend to talk about marriage in the near future, it's perfectly fine to drop a few subtle hints to your crush and show your sincere intentions.

The most compatible animal signs are the Rat and Dragon, due to their intensity. You may prefer to let others take the lead, allowing you to relax your mind and not worry. The best colors for your animal sign to wear to attract luck and love this week include green or turquoise green. Both

Advertisement

To enhance your luck this week, here's what you can do using Feng Shui: clear away any digital clutter, including loose or tangled wires, around areas that are meant to be used for quiet reflection. If you own a crystal prism, you can place it by an east-facing window to allow light to reflect on it and create lucky energy.

3. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pig, you will attract luck and deep love all week, starting on November 14, through consistency and your expression of warmth in conversation. Friday, an Establish Day, is the perfect time for you to practice verbal and non-verbal cues that demonstrate your genuine interest.

This week, you're most compatible with a Goat or a Tiger animal sign, because they are enduring and able to teach you what unconditional love looks like during challenging times. The best colors for your animal sign to wear to attract luck and love this week include coral for romance.

To enhance your luck this week, here's what you can do using Feng Shui: you can decorate the southeast corner of your bedroom with pink candles. Use sandalwood incense or essential oils for harmony.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.