3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success All Week From November 10 - 16, 2025

All week, from November 10 to 16, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. This isn’t solely done through investments or a willingness to take risks. As with anything, it’s not just about what you choose to do, but also what you choose not to do.

Instead of focusing on immediate payoffs or risky investments in the week ahead, slow down your spending. Revisit your budget and your long-term goals. Right now, you are urged not to take any immediate action, but instead focus on how to better handle what you already have.

During slow financial times, you must recognize the difference between handling your finances with integrity versus entering survival mode. While budgets and spending matter greatly, so does the energy that you bring to your money. Integrity isn’t only about making the right choice, but being responsible, which is precisely what you are guided to do in the days ahead. Hold off on any big spending and invest your money into what genuinely matters to you.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Pay attention to your financial plans, dear Gemini. Jupiter will station retrograde in Cancer on Tuesday, November 11, encouraging you to focus on your long-term goals. Jupiter will remain retrograde until March 10, 2026, allowing you to reflect, plan, and revisit your existing budget so that you can attract the wealth that is destined for you.

Jupiter is the planet of luck, wealth, and abundance. When it’s retrograde, it still brings benefits; however, you have to start paying attention to your inner process. This can deal with how you structure your financial life, feelings of self-worth, and how you plan to secure your financial future.

Jupiter retrograde in Cancer will direct your focus from outside of yourself to your inner beliefs and dreams concerning money and abundance. Instead of getting frustrated by the lack of movement in your life, lean into what you can do now to prepare yourself for the future. Don't feel pressured to make a certain amount of money immediately. By allowing yourself to make good use of this time, you will transform your beliefs about money and make a true plan for success.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Take stock of your financial life, Cancer. On Wednesday, November 12, the Last Quarter Moon in Leo will rise. During this lunar phase, you are urged to evaluate, take stock, and make positive changes. In Leo, this Moon represents a shift toward prioritizing wealth, luxury, and financial independence.

Although you tend not to focus on the money, but instead on how you feel within your life, this transit will encourage you to validate your desires for wealth. With the Last Quarter Moon in Leo, you can let go of thinking that money isn’t all that important. This is not the time for the lackadaisical way you’ve previously approached finances. Instead of leaving it all up to chance, you must get serious about achieving the life that you deserve.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo provides the perfect opportunity to honor the importance of money in your life. This can help you start to make different choices that attract wealth, abundance, and long-lasting prosperity. Be careful not to let pride get in the way of changing your mind or asking others for help. This energy may also have you wanting to spend big, so use that energy to reinvest it within yourself. You have always deserved a luxurious life, and now is your chance to finally manifest it.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Commit to your financial success, Sagittarius. The Moon trines Uranus on Saturday, November 15, bringing opportunities for financial success. On this day, the universe helps you focus on what is most important and gives you the fortitude to make your dreams a reality.

This is a highly industrious time in your life in which you are meant to work for what you desire. Don’t give up or try to take the easy way to success. This will be a profound period for generating financial success, as long as you continue to put in the work.

Although this transit enhances your motivation and commitment, it also requires a deep sense of integrity. Be sure that you’re honest in any business dealings or with partners that you work with. While you may need to take the long road to success, by doing so, you ensure that it continues. Remember, what is easily achieved is also easily lost.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.