Luck Favors 4 Zodiac Signs During Scorpio Season From October 22 - November 21, 2025

Luck favors four zodiac signs this Scorpio season, which begins on October 22 when the Sun makes its yearly entrance into the sign of Scorpio where it will remain until November 21. The Sun will join up with communication planet Mercury and action planet Mars before Mercury leaves Scorpio for Sagittarius on October 29 and conversation and thinking becomes broader, more positive and open.

During this Scorpio season, Mars in Scorpio, Saturn in Pisces and Jupiter in Cancer will create a grand trine in the sky which is a favorable aspect among the water signs. A grand trine is associated with an easy flow of energies and in the element of water shows empathy, strong emotions and less struggle. This positive configuration is closest together during the last week of October through the first four days of November.

Venus, the planet of love and money, is in Libra until November 6. Libra rules the seventh house of relationships and partnerships, making them more significant in our lives during this time. On November 5, Venus changes signs and enters Scorpio, a deep zodiac sign that's not satisfied with anything surface-level. Mars leaves Scorpio for Sagittarius on November 4 and will remain in this sign until December 15. Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of gain and expansion, and our actions should become broader and more open to change.

Under all of this powerful Scorpio energy, luck favors four zodiac signs this Scorpio season.

1. Cancer

Cancer, luck favors you during Scorpio season when Mars, the Sun, and Mercury spend time in your fifth house of love, friends and entertainment. This is an ideal time for love, friendships and social activity as well as going out to restaurants, bars, clubs or any entertainment venues.

When Mars enters Sagittarius in November, it will enter your sixth house of work and health. You will be more work focused here and could start a new health regimen. Expansive Cancer is in your first house, which encourages you to reach for the stars in terms of growth, new opportunities and optimism, and this is considered a lucky year with Jupiter in your sign.

Venus in Libra is transiting your fourth house of home and family, something you're deeply connected to. Now is the time to get together with friends and family at home. You will enjoy being in your home and may even do some new decorating.

When Venus leaves Libra, it enters your fifth house of love, making this a great time for socializing or meeting someone new. The grand water trine falls in your first house of self, fifth house of love and friends, and ninth house of travel, education and world view, creating amazing opportunities in these areas. This should be one of the best and most expansive times of the year for you, Cancer.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, there's no doubt that luck favors you during your season. At the start of the Scorpio season, Mercury, the Sun, and Mars are all in your first house of self. The spotlight will be on you and what you want with the Sun in Scorpio. Mars will bring action, movement and the start of a new two-year Mars cycle.

When Mars leaves Scorpio for Sagittarius in November, it enters your second house of money. You may be more focused on money or have more opportunities to attract it into your life. The November 20 New Moon in Sagittarius also falls in your second house of money, creating opportunities for new financial beginnings and making this one of the most positive times in 2025 for you.

Meanwhile, lucky Jupiter in Cancer is transiting your ninth house of world view, education and travel, boosting opportunities in these areas. Venus in Libra is transiting your 12th house, which will give your subconscious mind a boost. You may want to spend more time alone or alone or with a partner. When Venus enters Scorpio, this is the time of year you look and feel better and easily draw others to you. This is followed by the Full Moon on November 5 in your seventh house of partners, creating a focus on the most significant others in your life.

3. Pisces

Pisces, luck favors you this Scorpio season, when all of the planets in Scorpio transit your ninth house of world view, travel, education, and people at a distance. Lucky Jupiter is in your fifth house of love and friendships, generating opportunities for meeting significant others, new friendships and enjoying entertainment. Saturn in Pisces is making one final pass through your first house, grounding you and helping keep your feet planted firmly on the ground.

Lovely Venus in Libra is transiting your eighth house of intimacy and other people’s money. This is also the house of your partner’s resources, if you have one, and it is associated with the way you feel in relationships — which should be quite good right about now.

When Venus leaves Libra for Scorpio, it joins the other planets in your ninth house. You may be focused on a trip. The November 20 New Moon falls in your 10th house of career, putting the focus on you and making this a banner season for you, Pisces!

4. Gemini

Gemini, luck favors you this Scorpio season, when all of the Scorpio planets fall in your sixth house of work and health. You will be focused on work and perhaps bettering your health. Saturn is in your 10th house encouraging you to work smartly for your benefits. This places the grand water trine in your first house of self, fifth house of love, and ninth house of world view, travel and education, making all of these areas easier and more beneficial. Your hard work should pay off with beneficial Jupiter falling in your second house of money, which should boost your self esteem.

When Mars leaves Scorpio for Sagittarius on November 4, it enters your seventh house of partners, creating a bigger focus on those closest to you. It should be an enjoyable month with Venus transiting your fifth house of love, joy, and friendship until November 6, and then moving into your sixth house of work.

The Full Moon in Taurus on November 5 will allow you to release any negativity that may be holding you back. The November New Moon in Sagittarius on November 20 falls in your seventh house of partners, making this an exciting and profitable Scorpio season for you, Gemini.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.