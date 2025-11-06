The Luckiest Day This Week For Your Zodiac Sign, From November 10 - 16

The luckiest day this week for each zodiac sign, from November 10 to 16, 2025, is here, proving you don't always have to push your way toward the life that is meant for you. While certain seasons are about action, others are about simply allowing. In the week ahead, you are guided to slow down, think carefully, and reflect on how you feel about your life. No progress is lost by allowing yourself to slow down.

This energetic shift begins as Jupiter stations retrograde in Cancer on Tuesday, November 11. This day is associated with the angel number 1111, a profound symbol of new beginnings, divine guidance, and the ability to cocreate with the universe. While Jupiter retrograde always offers a period of immense growth, because it coincides with 11/11 this year, you can be confident that what you are guided to do is also connected to your soul purpose.

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Wednesday, November 12, will support your period of self-reflection as this lunar phase represents introspection and evaluating your feelings. Leo energy will help you recognize if holding yourself back or denying your inner truth. This realization will be part of a larger transformation as retrograde Mercury joins forces with Mars in Sagittarius on Thursday, November 13.

Mercury retrograde is all about reviewing past decisions and themes, yet as it conjuncts Mars, it will help bring some divine magic into your life. This represents an opportunity to return to an event or offer that is destined for you, but which previously you weren’t ready for. Don't rush, but allow yourself to move forward if that is what you’re being guided to do. Seek balance in slowness, but remain aware, as situations may shift rapidly on Sunday, November 16, as the Scorpio Sun trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer. What is revealed now may just change your life path forever.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Wednesday, November 12

Embrace your creative side, beautiful Aries. You may prefer productive actions over indulging in your creativity, but as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Leo on Wednesday, November 12, that will change. Leo energy represents your creative and joyful side.

Whether you are an artist, writer, or simply identify as a creative, this is your chance to lean back into your inner talents. While this energy can help you find wholeness within your soul, it’s also about using your creativity to attract greater luck and success. Set the stage for you to return to a part of yourself that you haven’t in some time, as working with the divine isn’t found only in what you do, but in the space you create for magic.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Thursday, November 13

Be mindful of listening to your inner self, dearest Taurus. On Thursday, November 13, retrograde Mercury will unite with Mars in Sagittarius. Sagittarius energy inspires you to grow, embrace change, and explore all that calls to your heart.

With Mercury just recently stationing retrograde here, on November 9, you have been returning to a past dream or desire as you’ve wondered if you are on the right path. As Mercury and Mars join forces, you are entering a powerful time for redirecting your life and returning to something that is destined for you. Yet, this sign won’t come from an external force, but through you listening to yourself.

Create spaces of quiet for yourself, reflect, and journal about what you haven’t been able to get off your mind. You just may be able to figure out how to get your life back on track in the days ahead.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, November 16

Focus on what is most important to you, sweet Gemini. On Sunday, November 16, the Scorpio Sun will trine retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, bringing about a shift in your priorities and how you define success. Jupiter retrograde is an opportune time to reflect on how you make money, yet it’s the trine with the Scorpio Sun that will bring lucky insight.

During this time, you may be called to start a business from home, begin working remotely, or shift your life to make room for your personal dreams. While this will positively impact your career and finances, it's also about you finally being able to focus on what is most important to you.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, November 11

Take time to go within, dear Cancer. Jupiter entered your zodiac sign earlier this year and began what will be a breakthrough period of your life. Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance. In Cancer, it represents personal growth, expansion, and honing in on your authentic self.

As Jupiter stations retrograde on Tuesday, November 11, you will be called to reflect on your inner self, rather than making any monumental changes in your life. This is a time to focus on how you present yourself to the world and what opportunities you allow yourself to take.

Jupiter brings just as much luck during its retrograde as it does when it’s direct, so this isn’t a time to become passive about your life. Instead, you must tune into your inner self. You may want to explore ways you may have been holding yourself back or underestimating yourself so that you can truly rise into the person you are meant to be.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Thursday, November 13

Don’t give up on your dreams, sweet Leo. You must be gentle with yourself as you are currently between worlds. The past is done with, but the future is still a little blurry. While you may have recently found yourself getting frustrated with this process, you are being guided to embrace it.

On Thursday, November 13, retrograde Mercury will unite with Mars in Sagittarius, bringing joy into your life. With Mercury retrograde here, you are in the space to critically think about what you want your future to be before making any impulsive decisions. While you should give yourself time to explore what this space feels like, you may also get a second chance at your dreams in the days ahead. There is no reason to give up when you are so close to seeing your dreams come true.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, November 15

Rebuild from the ground up, Virgo. You will excel in the current energy as an earth sign yourself. You are adept at knowing what needs to be done and being willing to put in the work to achieve success. This will be beneficial, as Saturday's astrological energy allows you the chance to commit and make progress on your aspirations.

This week, you may experience an important development in your romantic life or simply in your personal life. This energy activates your desire to make your life resonate with your heart, not through wishful intentions, but by investing in each step along the way.

Make sure that whatever you put your energy into, you are doing so with your full heart. This isn’t the time to talk yourself into anything or agree simply for the sake of keeping the peace. Honor what you feel called to pursue, and there is no doubt you will achieve it.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, November 11

You are being divinely prepared for the next step, Libra. On Tuesday, November 11, Jupiter will station retrograde in Cancer. This transit represents a breakthrough year in your professional life, both through achievements and your ability to build wealth.

As Jupiter spends the year in your career zone, its retrograde is an important part of achieving all you hope for. This period represents you slowing down and reflecting on the choices you’ve made so far in your life, as well as how you genuinely feel about the work that you are doing.

Although Jupiter in Cancer brings success and wealth, it will require that you are working in alignment with your purpose as well. This may also be a positive time to consider taking a vacation or paid leave so that you actually have the space you need to think about your career.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, November 16

The universe never gives up on you, Scorpio, no matter the choices you make. Your fate is yours, and it will be continually offered to you until you are in a position to finally choose it.

You’ve been going through a lot recently, and the goal was for you to realize your inner power so that you can take charge of your life. If you’ve been frustrated by this turn of events, then it’s important to reflect on why. You want to have power over your life and the choices you make, as it’s this that allows you to attract luck and work with the universe on manifesting your dreams.

Pay attention to what arises on Sunday, November 16, as the Scorpio Sun aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Cancer. You are being given another chance to choose your fate, and it’s one that you should take.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, November 11

Trust yourself, Sagittarius. You have been through a great deal in recent years. Your reality has changed, but so has your inner self. In order to take advantage of the opportunities that surround you, you must trust yourself.

Just because aspects of your life haven’t worked out the way you had hoped doesn’t mean that you were wrong for trying. Trusting yourself doesn’t mean you’re always going to get it right or that everything will go according to plan. Even if something doesn’t last, it doesn’t mean it wasn’t an important part of the process.

On Tuesday, November 11, Jupiter will begin its retrograde in Cancer. This will bring up for review themes of trust and who you choose to partner with in business and in love. You don’t need a guarantee in order to move ahead. You simply need to trust your inner self, knowing failure will never be an option.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, November 15

Commit to your purpose with everything you’ve got, dear Capricorn. Saturday's astrological energy will initiate a powerful cycle of self-development and manifestation in your life. The universe is encouraging you to commit to your dreams and beliefs while helping you work with the power of manifestation.

During this period, whatever you focus on will grow. Be sure that you’re using positive self-talk and affirmations to call into your life what you genuinely want, versus what you fear. You must embrace your most authentic self so the dreams and intentions you set come from a place of deep truth. Silence the outside noise and take this chance to commit to yourself.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, November 16

Reevaluate how you work, Aquarius. Your work is important to you; however, you also need to feel like you’re making a difference or contributing to the greater good. This can get confusing at times, as you may feel motivated to achieve success but lose sight of the purpose of your work.

On Sunday, November 16, as the Scorpio Sun trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer, you are urged to shift how you work. This may include making a career change, returning to a previous project, or working remotely, even for a few days a week. The energy associated with this is meant to help you find greater balance in your life and return to what you know your purpose is. Success isn’t enough if it doesn’t also make a difference in the lives of others.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Thursday, November 13

Prepare for a dramatic shift, dearest Pisces. On Thursday, November 13, retrograde Mercury will join forces with Mars in Sagittarius. Mercury stationed retrograde in Sagittarius on November 9 and will remain in this fire sign until November 18.

During this period, you are invited to reflect on your career goals, as well as the decisions that you’ve made in the past. This will help you return to a previous idea, position, or project.

As Mercury unites with Mars, it represents a period of intense focus and success. Although you first have to reflect, you will need to take action in your professional life. Be sure that whatever you choose to do represents a return to an aspect of the past. That is how you can feel confident that you are continuing to work with the divine guidance of the universe.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.