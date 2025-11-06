Deep Love Finally Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of November 10 - 16, 2025

During the week of November 10 to 16, 2025, deep love finally arrives for five zodiac signs. This is not a week for taking action or making immediate decisions, but for evaluating your relationship.

Jupiter will begin its retrograde in Cancer on Tuesday, November 11, inviting you to think about the life and future you desire so that you can better seize chances to create it. This retrograde period is a chance to reflect on your relationship, specifically your long-term union, and learn how to ensure both you and your partner feel fulfilled and genuinely loved.

Advertisement

As part of this process, it may be crucial to release past arguments or beliefs, which the Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Wednesday, November 12, will guide you through. This may also involve letting go of your ego, or the need to be right, so that you can better compromise and improve your relationship together. While this lunar phase may bring uncomfortable moments, it is always possible to improve your relationship and learn something valuable in the process.

Although Mercury retrograde is often thought of as a difficult time, it will bring great benefit to your romantic life as it conjuncts Mars in Sagittarius. This involves the ability to self-reflect, revisit past challenges, and figure out a new way forward. As long as you don’t give up on your relationship and are willing to work through the difficult moments, it can be improved.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Your relationship can always be improved, Capricorn. Although there may not be anything traditionally wrong or off about your relationship, it doesn’t mean that Jupiter retrograde in Cancer won’t inspire you to think of ways it can get even better.

This retrograde offers you a chance to evaluate your connection, your plans for the future, and how you communicate your dreams with one another. Jupiter also expands whatever it touches, so this may be a time to discuss plans for marriage, relocating, or building a family. While retrogrades often bring challenges, this Jupiter retrograde still brings luck to your life. Just be sure to create space for romantic growth and never become complacent in your relationship.

Advertisement

Jupiter will be retrograde in Cancer from November 11 to March 10, 2026. While Jupiter is retrograde, you will be asked to go over conversations and themes that arose during mid-2025. This energy can help you revisit opportunities you didn’t take, approach a conversation with a different mindset, and begin to understand what it means to genuinely prioritize love in your life.

With Jupiter beginning its retrograde on November 11, it also brings the energy of angel number 11-11. This angel number is associated with new beginnings, soulmates, and twin flames, so it’s important to address situations as they arise but also hold space for the unexpected. You deserve a love that truly is meant to be.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sometimes you need to let go in order to hang on, Aquarius. This doesn’t mean that you should give up what is most important to you, or that you have to sacrifice your needs. However, you may need to release an old resentment, argument, or even your own walls during the Last Quarter Moon in Leo on Wednesday, November 12.

Reflect on what has arisen recently in your relationship, the conversations you’ve had, and where you’ve felt triggered. The relationship that you are in now is vastly different than those of your past, but there is something you’re hanging onto that isn’t actually benefiting your growth. Release and let go of what you no longer need so that you can see where this relationship is meant to go.

The Last Quarter Moon will rise in Leo on Wednesday, November 12. This lunar phase represents a chance for release, but this isn’t about a break-up. Rather, it's highlighting what you need to let go of to continue to build the relationship in your life. This may involve forgiveness, letting go of your pride, or even checking your ego at the door.

Be sure that you are creating a space for growth as well as improving your relationship. Don't cling to all the reasons why a particular connection won’t be able to work. This is your chance to better your relationship and let go of what you no longer need.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

There is an important theme that you must revisit, Gemini. Reflect on the end of 2023 and what was going on in your romantic life at this time. This was the last time that retrograde Mercury united with Mars in Sagittarius, and it is occurring again on Wednesday, November 12. While the last time this occurred was only a few years ago, this transit won’t occur again until 2038, making this a crucial time in your relationship.

Advertisement

Mercury retrograde is often considered a time of bad luck. While it’s not advisable to get married or start a new relationship during this period, that doesn’t mean all aspects of love are off the table. They are not.

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius brings up past themes in your romantic life, specifically from the end of 2023 and the start of 2024. Retrograde Mercury invites you to reflect, evaluate your relationship, and choose a different outcome than you previously did. As retrograde Mercury unites with Mars in Sagittarius, you will be given the ability to make amends and positive changes in your romantic life.

With Mercury beginning this retrograde on November 9, you will want to spend the first few days reflecting on what arises and considering your feelings and desires. This will allow you to know what action to take as the planet of communication meets Mars. It's time to truly set a new course in your relationship.

Advertisement

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Be authentic in whatever you do, Cancer. The Moon will shift into Libra on Saturday, November 15, igniting a time of spiritual and romantic growth. Use this lunar energy to understand what it means to make authentic decisions, rather than ones that look good on paper or that others agree with.

The Libra Moon will bring a strong focus to your romantic life. During this time, it's not just about achieving a milestone or defining your relationship, but about the actual emotional and spiritual connection that you feel with them. Focus on the bond that you share rather than what your relationship looks like to others. While you deserve a committed relationship, you don’t need to focus on the milestones to find fulfillment.

Advertisement

Your love life has been all over the place in recent years, especially as Pluto made its final strides through Capricorn. However, you’ve found a new sense of balance and peace in your life as of late. This means you can finally take advantage of forming a divine connection with the person you love.

If you are single, this is an excellent time to date with a purpose and to explore how you now approach love. However, if you are already in a relationship, this lunar transit will still be beneficial. You and your partner will be able to grow together, improve your relationship, and leave any doubts behind. Focus on what is most important, prioritize authenticity, and continue to invest in your romantic life.

Advertisement

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

It’s OK to change your mind, Taurus. Changing your mind doesn’t always mean heading towards a break-up. Perhaps it's realizing that your partner actually does have good intentions, or that your choices contributed to the difficulties that you’ve experienced. Changing your mind means that you’re growing, that you’re holding space for new ideas, and that you haven’t given up on the relationship in your life.

Pay attention to your inner thoughts, beliefs, and how you are expressing yourself as the Scorpio Sun trines retrograde Jupiter in Cancer on Sunday, November 16. While the Scorpio Sun is throwing a spotlight onto your relationship, retrograde Jupiter is helping you hold space for new ideas. You will experience a change of perspective that just may end up saving your relationship.

Advertisement

The Scorpio Sun offers you a dynamic and exciting time in your romantic life. During this season, love often takes center stage, as does making choices for new beginnings and enjoying the relationship that you have in your life. As this powerful celestial body trines Jupiter, you will experience a change of mind or heart that dramatically improves the state of your relationship.

While change is good, it can be difficult for you. Try to see this as a positive. It’s not that what you’ve gone through in the last few months now feels pointless. Rather, you had to go through everything that you did in order to reach this place in your life and within yourself. A change of mind is an opportunity to improve your relationship, let go of past grudges, and forge the new beginning that you’ve been hoping for.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.