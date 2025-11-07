Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of November 10 - 16, 2025

During the week of November 10 - 16, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will retrograde in Cancer on Tuesday, November 11, through March 10, 2026. This is a period to reflect on how you’re living your life, and whether you’re still playing it small or allowing yourself to take chances.

Be sure that you’re open to redirection and learning about yourself, as that can make all the difference, especially as the Last Quarter Moon rises in Leo on Wednesday, November 12. The Last Quarter Moon is a call to live your best life, not next year or next month, but today. Leo inspires confidence and a desire to live boldly and beautifully, which can help you seize this energy and make your life one grand adventure.

It's time to commit to your dreams, not just today, but permanently. This is your life, meaning it’s also your responsibility to make it what you wish. You don’t have to wait for permission or sit around and hope that someday everything will work out. Instead, you can rise up and make today the someday you’ve always dreamed of. This week, reflect on what it would mean to live your best life or to suddenly have all your dreams come true. Then move in the direction of what sets your heart aflame. You don’t need to wait for anything in order to embrace luck, fall in love, or find your soul purpose.

Luck arrives for these astrological signs this week. The life you want to live is waiting for you. You simply need to choose to make today the day you start doing it.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Take time to reflect, Scorpio. Approach the week with grace for yourself and acceptance for your process. You aren’t expected to get everything perfectly the first time around, nor are you expected to fulfill your dreams by a certain deadline.

Moving ahead is often a dance with the past and the future, finding that sweet spot in the middle that brings the clarity you need. You are still on the right path, but you need to take time to plan your next steps. This doesn’t mean taking a backseat to your life, but instead realizing that you don’t need to wait for a special time to start living the life you’ve always wanted.

Jupiter will station retrograde in Cancer on Tuesday, November 11, bringing about a need to make the most of the opportunities around you. November 11 represents the divine number 11-11, a significant sign of soul contracts, synchronicity, and new beginnings. While you may have to reflect, slow down, or even change courses, it’s essential to realize that this is all happening for your highest good.

With Jupiter retrograde, you are urged to listen to your higher self. Be sure you’re willing to take risks, and also that you're living in authentic alignment with the universe. You may be contemplating a big move or shift in your life. If so, this is your sign that you are on the right path. Move as fast or as slow as the universe directs you to, never losing sight of the life that you deserve to live.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Start living out loud, dearest Sagittarius. You are one of the most adventure-seeking signs of the zodiac. You love life, and you are inspired by travel, new experiences, and meeting interesting people.

To live out loud isn’t just a metaphor for life, but what is within your own cosmic blueprint. This is what you are meant to do; however, that doesn’t mean that you have been recently. Life has felt like all work and no play. While you’ve had to dedicate yourself to attaining stability and success, there is still room to explore and get back your zest for life.

On Wednesday, November 12, the Last Quarter Moon in Leo will rise. This lunar phase inspires you to take charge of how you’re living your life right now. You don’t have to worry that you’ll jeopardize the success that you’ve created or the relationships that you’ve fostered. You are meant to find greater balance in your life and remember exactly who you are.

Book that trip, sign up for that new adventure, or take off for the weekend into the forest to find yourself. Listen to your soul, and then do whatever makes you happy, because it will bring you closer to your luck.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

There is no time like the present to go after your dreams, Taurus. You can be overly practical at times. This can make it difficult to take chances or prioritize your dreams, especially if you can’t see logical evidence for making a particular decision. However, the universe is truly working in your favor.

Retrograde Uranus recently returned to your zodiac sign on November 7, inspiring you to finally tackle those dreams and desires that you’ve had for your life. This helps you to become adaptable and open to change, which is precisely what you need in order to attract greater luck into your life.

As Uranus in Taurus helps you to be open and accepting of change, Saturday's astrological energy will help you live your best life possible through lucky opportunities and new experiences. From now until January, commit wholeheartedly to what you dream of. Don’t talk yourself out of taking a chance, and try to listen to your heart, no matter what logic might say.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.