3 Zodiac Signs Have Some Big Financial Wins Before Scorpio Season Is Over On November 22, 2025

After weeks of putting in the work, three zodiac signs have some big financial wins before Scorpio season is over on November 22, 2025. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, between sudden financial opportunities presenting themselves to unexpected revenues of cash falling into place, these astrological signs will find themselves "having financial upgrades" before the end of this zodiac season.

While it might not feel this way just yet, each of these signs will be winning big by the time we reach the end of November. Whether it's small changes like a bonus or learning how to better manage money or bigger transformations like a complete career change, now is the time for these zodiac signs to take advantage of the once-a-year Scorpio season.

1. Libra

Libra, financial wins and major success are yours during this Scorpio season. In fact, “This is gonna be one of the best times all year for your finances," Brobeck said in a video.

From major raises at work to seeing your business or hustle thriving, expect more financial opportunities to come knocking at your door throughout this astrological season. On top of that, expect to be in the limelight as everyone’s attention is bound to be on you.

That being said, none of this will happen overnight. As much as you may be tempted to sit back and relax, success isn’t going to happen without a little effort. So, if you truly want to have huge financial success, the time to work hard begins now.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, “Your finances are about to elevate during Scorpio season," Brobeck said, "Because this year we will have a major planetary focus on Sagittarius.” Since Sagittarius rules your second house of money, expect your financial opportunities to increase unexpectedly.

Whether your financial wins come from side hustles or a promotion at work, you’ll be feeling more confident as life begins to work out in your favor, finally. This is a drastic change for you, as you've been going through it since the start of 2025. So, if you’re hoping for more money and greater opportunities, continue to work hard, Scorpio. While it might not feel like it yet, your life is changing right before your very eyes.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, get ready for some big financial wins this Scorpio season, because according to Brobeck, “You may find yourself more frequently in the spotlight. You may also find yourself receiving a promotion.” Either way, because you’re in the spotlight, expect to attract more opportunities that’ll help elevate your finances.

“Also, very likely you could find yourself starting a business," Brobeck added, or "even beginning a side hustle that will really elevate things for you.”

So, if you’re hoping for your big breakthrough, it starts now. By working hard and staying consistent, you can truly make the most of this Scorpio season!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.