There’s A Powerful Energy Shift Affecting Each Zodiac Sign This Week, Starting On November 10

This week, from November 10 to 16, 2025, a powerful energy shift is affecting each zodiac sign. Last week, we experienced the impact of the Full Moon in Taurus. Now, we are focusing on the action steps needed to make the changes we desire before the next New Moon.

The energy this week shows us how important it is to be there for ourselves while we work towards our goals and dreams. While the Taurus Moon had us focused on the material, the energy this week will put the focus on ourselves, the creative path we want, and the work we are willing to do to make it happen.

Beginning on November 13, Virgo energy offers us practical guidance, and the Libra energy on November 15 brings us support. Overall, this is a period of digging deep and discovering what hobbies, projects, or work help us feel optimistic, curious, and bring us happiness.

Aries

For those in relationships, the Leo Moon will shed light on your romantic life. However, if you are single, you might find love through the work you do or the projects you may have in progress. This is a week for you to focus on the hobbies or activities that allow you to feel more hopeful, cheerful, and content.

When the Moon is in Virgo, it will feel more manageable to work towards your goals, especially with Mars in Sagittarius fueling you. Meanwhile, your relationship sector will shine bright once more with the Libra Moon reminding you to meet up with friends.

Taurus

During this lunation, you will focus on your family and friends, dear Taurus. This is a period to prioritize spending time with those you love. Through these connections, you will feel recharged and motivated.

The Leo Moon may have you focused on your family history, as well. Working together with loved ones and focusing on an activity together could be fruitful. The Moon in Virgo connects you with your creative energy from the comfort of your home. Expect to work well with others during the Libra Moon.

Gemini

During the Leo Moon transit, you will get to know yourself better, dear Gemini. You will learn how to be more receptive to your ideas, so you can start the planning and drafting stage.

The Virgo Moon is a time for you to find your voice. You’re going to feel very inspired by the people around you. During the Libra Moon, connecting with your artistic side will help you make an inventory of all the ideas you have. Then, once Mercury stations direct, you will be able to start a new project.

Cancer

This is a period for you to rediscover the qualities that make you shine through unapologetically. Things begin with the Leo Moon, allowing you to trust your process, even as Mars in Sagittarius pushes you to focus on perfection.

While burnout is possible during this Mars transit, you are also shown effective ways to protect your energy. The Libra energy will help you find grounding and balance from the comfort of your home.

Leo

Exciting opportunities will present themselves when the Moon is in your sign, Leo, so get ready to embark on a new adventure. The Mars in Sagittarius transit will feel like an awakening. The Moon in your sign and Mars will teach you how to show up for yourself and take your position as a leader once again.

Wear your crown and focus on you. Friends will look up to you during this time since you could have brilliant ideas. The Virgo and Libra Moons continue this theme of empowerment, with your communication serving as a guide for others.

Virgo

The focus for you during this Lunation will be on yourself and managing your emotions. Mars in Sagittarius is a time to have the discussions you may have avoided. Make time to show yourself love and care with the Leo Moon helping you to protect your boundaries.

The Moon in your sign will help you better handle tasks. Your ruler is now retrograde, helping you to brainstorm some potent ideas. When the Moon is in Libra, working well with others will be easier, and you will be a lot more compassionate when you’re dealing with others.

Libra

The Leo Moon brings opportunities for socializing and reconnecting with friends. Mars in Sagittarius makes the Leo energy even more wonderful for your social life. This is also a period to get reacquainted with your creative process.

Expect your calendar to be filled with many exciting activities for the next several weeks. Take a look back at any existing drafts because this week you will have the tools to get the work done.

Scorpio

During your season, you are seeing just how much you’ve learned and grown as of late. Things start to get serious, with the Leo Moon making it a wonderful time for you to make the changes needed to bring more success to your world.

The Moon in Virgo helps you to connect with new ideas, focus on editing a current work in progress, or bounce ideas with someone you trust. When the Moon is in Libra, you will learn from your past relationships. They will provide clues about what you can do to flourish in the present.

Sagittarius

Your professional life will be the focus this week, dear Sagittarius. For those in school, your academic goals will become your top priority. Scorpio season has you focused on excellence, and the Leo Moon makes this very clear.

Prepare to be more organized and focused with Mars now in your sign. Mars will feel rewarding during this period as you set your sights on bigger goals. When the Moon is in Virgo, you will see the seeds you've planted months ago begin to flourish. The Moon in Libra will then be a relaxing time, when connecting with your muses is especially fun.

Capricorn

This week will focus on your inner transformations while uncovering your power. The Moon in Leo helps you find structure and see your potential as it meets up with Mars in Sagittarius. With the Moon in Virgo, you will see your adventurous side begin to awaken as you focus on places you want to visit.

The energy during this lunation shows you a lot about the friends or partners you want to attract. Through the Libra Moon, you will see that socializing can be fun because it allows you to meet new people.

Aquarius

With the Leo Moon facing off with Pluto in your sign, expect some tension and conflicts. However, there is still a valuable lesson in this transit. This week, you will become more aware of how you treat others and vice versa. You will need to focus on diplomacy.

The Moon in Virgo shows you how to move on from past relationships. When the Moon is in Libra, the messages from the Full Moon in Taurus will echo, showing you that it is important to be diplomatic with friends and family.

Pisces

Success will be the focus for you this week, Pisces, with the Leo Moon helping you create a solid plan to prioritize success. After the Full Moon, this energy will also boost your confidence and allow you to take pride in how you express yourself.

The Virgo and Libra Moons help to bring harmony to your relationships and elevate your bonds, even with the conflicting Saturn energy. This week shows you how working well with others can help you get closer to your dreams.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.