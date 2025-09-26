If You Have This Rare Rising Sign, You Have Some Extraordinary Personality Traits

Your rising sign is based on the zodiac sign that was on the horizon line at the exact moment you were born, and some are more common than others. According to astrologer Tara Redfield, there's one rising sign that's among the rarest, putting those who have it "in a very elite and exclusive club."

Everyone wants to be unique and special in their own way. However, since people with this rising sign are incredibly rare, they're unlike most others you'll ever meet. From a magnetic presence to a laid-back demeanor, people can't help but gravitate towards them. And while each rising sign possesses its own fair share of traits that help them stand out, only a select few have this special rising sign.

Advertisement

If you have a Pisces rising sign, you have some extraordinary personality traits.

As Redfield explained in a video, people with a Pisces rising sign are incredibly rare because "there is only a small window every day that there's a chance for someone to be born as a Pisces rising."

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The last sign of the zodiac, Pisces is often thought of as an old soul that possesses the wisdom of all 11 signs that come before it, giving this rising sign some superpowers that not everyone else has.

This rising sign might seem pretty unassuming at first, but they’re special in a way nobody expects. According to Redfield, “This rising sign is the ultimate shape shifter,” able to morph into anyone they need to be while still somehow remaining authentic. Because of this, "You fit in with a lot of different kinds of groups, different kinds of people."

Pisces risings are incredibly empathic.

Since Pisces shares a piece of each zodiac sign that comes before it, Redfield explained that this zodiac sign is highly skilled at reading a room.

Advertisement

“You are incredible energy readers," Redfield said, "and yes, you are empaths.”

As empaths, Pisces risings tend to absorb others' energy, emotions, and thoughts, Redfield explained, and can easily get caught up in the orbit of others. This is great for connection, but can often "be incredibly overwhelming," Redfield admitted, which is why “You often prefer the peace and solitude of your own company as opposed to surrounding yourself in large groups and crowds.”

Pisces risings are highly intuitive.

Pisces' deep empathy makes them highly intuitive, Redfield said, because they are able to "sense things very easily."

"You are seers of the unseen," according to Redfield, who added that as a mutable sign, you're able to quickly and easily make changes in your life, often based on gut feelings most others don't understand.

Advertisement

Plus, with Neptune as their chart ruler, they are a dreamy and imaginative zodiac. As Redfield explained, “You are here to create spaces that others can retreat into to take a break from the daily mundane things of life.”

So, if you're a Pisces rising, congratulations! Not only are you incredibly rare, but you're also extra special.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.