Much-Deserved Success Arrives For This Zodiac Sign Before 2025 Is Over

After a full year of putting in the work to improve their life and get ahead, much-deserved success arrives for one zodiac sign before 2025 is over. As tarot reader Charlene Lizette explained in a TikTok video, this astrological sign has been dealing with the South Node, an astrological point that represents the traits we typically fall back on when times are hard, in their sign since the beginning of January 2025. As Lizette explained, this challenging energy has been asking you to let go of things that have been holding you back.

Advertisement

Whether it’s been refusing to recognize patterns or to accept lessons, this one zodiac sign has been being tested since the start of 2025. And while the journey may still be bumpy now, don’t worry, life is about to get a whole lot better by the end of 2025.

Much-deserved success arrives for Virgo by the end of 2025.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the South Node in Virgo since January 11, 2025, Virgo has been craving more order in their lives. And they're extremely close to achieving just that, though they might not be able to notice it just yet.

According to the astrologers of Zodiac Zone, “People under this sign are pretty practical, but also often hard on themselves.” Entirely consumed in the details, they can sometimes lose sight of the bigger picture.

“So when success finally arrives," said Zodiac Zone, "it usually feels like a sudden turning point they didn’t even predict.”

Advertisement

But by the end of 2025, Virgo will find their way to the top.

Right now, Virgo is in an energy of growth. From professional goals to romantic relationships developing, you’re changing whether you notice it or not. However, these changes haven’t come that easily to you. So consumed by focusing on what’s not working, you refuse to look at the bigger picture. So if you truly want to become the best version of yourself, now is the time to get to work.

“You are literally co-creating your reality," Lizette explained in a separate video. "Yes, it’s gonna take effort."

When you're following your dreams, any success story requires a bit of elbow grease. However, if you’ve been putting in the effort and working hard, life is about to reward you. According to Lizette, a new opportunity is going to be presented to you before the year comes to an end. By the time we reach December, Lizette said, “you get to go back and relish the childhood memories, the good times. You get to rebuild.”

So, while things might seem bleak now, hold on, Virgo. You might be terrified right now, but holding onto that fear is the reason why your blessings are being stunted in the first place.

Advertisement

With that being said, learn to take time to celebrate. From experiencing tons of joy to feeling victorious, life is bound to get better so long as you focus less on trying to control every outcome and more on leaning into these difficult transformations. Even if it’s hard, by learning to let go of the old and embrace the new, you’ll experience the greatest success yet in 2025.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.