Hard Times Finally Come To An End For These 3 Zodiac Signs After November 2025

Hard times finally come to an end for three zodiac signs during the month of November 2025. November will be a powerful time for mutable zodiac signs, as they can simultaneously close and begin a new chapter.

Mars enters Sagittarius on the 4th, and on the 5th, the Full Moon will be in Taurus, teaching us a lesson regarding love and control. Mercury retrograde begins on the 9th in Sagittarius, and it will enter Scorpio on the 18th. The New Moon in Scorpio on the 20th will magnify the Mercury themes related to reconciliation and healing.

Saturn will station direct on the 27th, allowing them to consider how the transit has transformed them over the last two years. Saturn has brought many changes, and it has also allowed them to see their strength and courage after going through the trials and tribulations of this transit. Mercury in Scorpio will also station direct on the 29th, impacting the Mercury-ruled signs below and all water signs.

Mercury and Saturn, in direct alignment, will prepare these three astrological signs to focus on their new journey. It will be a shift in the impact of the eclipse energy; take more pride in themselves and the work they do moving forward.

1. Virgo

Virgo, good news. Hard times are coming to an end for your zodiac sign during the month of November. November may have brought challenges with Mars squaring your astrological sign and pushing you to transform within. Now those tests and lessons begin to feel much clearer. On the 27th, Saturn stations direct and on the 29th, Mercury, your ruler, will station direct in the sign of Scorpio, making this a very positive period for you to take your plans and ideas forward.

You can reconcile and work things through with friends, colleagues or classmates. Saturn in Pisces has taken residence in your relationship sector for a few years, and now that the planet is direct, it is preparing to complete the last remaining degrees before it ingresses into Aries again. Have you honored your boundaries? Have you communicated truthfully with your friends and partners? Saturn might have you reflect on these questions.

New ideas might come to mind, and you will feel more self-assured with Venus entering Sagittarius on the 30th. With Venus in this position, you could see how more harmony begins to take over your home. You might focus on beautifying your home during Sagittarius season. Venus could also add some pleasant moments with your romantic partner. The influx of Jupiterian energy can lift your spirits and make you a lot more confident compared to eclipse season.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your hard times will come to an end in November 2026. As a Mutable sign, the Mercury and Saturn retrogrades may have caused stagnation and blockages. Mars may have stirred drama in your relationship sector. However, things are beginning to shift now that November is coming to a close. Saturn stations direct on the 27th, bringing more calm to your professional sector.

Working well with others will be easier. You could also see how your bosses or mentors are starting to see your evolution over the last year. Consider what you have learned and how you have expanded your skillset in the previous two years.

If you’ve been promoted to a leadership position, reflect on how it has improved your relationship dynamic with others. The game will be changing over the next several months, so apply what you’ve learned and focus on thriving. This Saturn transit could also have you thinking back to the Saturn in Aries transit that started earlier in the Summer, showing you what else you need to do to continue your expansion and personal growth.

Mercury stations direct on the 29th, allowing you to prioritize yourself. If you’ve neglected taking care of yourself, the next several weeks will get you back on track, as the last week of the month teaches you how to pour love onto yourself.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your hard times will come to an end in November 2026. Mars may have had you doubt yourself at the start of the month, but towards the end of the month, the energy may feel more manageable. Because Saturn has been in your astrological sign over the last several years, November brings a potent story. It will show you that you are no longer the same person you were two years ago. Saturn has allowed you to create your armor from scratch; it has allowed you to find your voice and take control of your destiny.

Saturn will station direct on the 27th. The transit may have brought obstacles, but now is your moment to believe in yourself and what you are capable of. Mercury will also station direct on the 29th, making you more assertive and empowered. It will be easier for you to vocalize your grievances or share your opinions.

As the month comes to a close, this is also synonymous with your story from earlier in the summer when Saturn was in Aries, showing you what to expect next year. Saturn is now finally direct, getting us closer to the culminating months when the planet of karma will bid adieu to your sign. Take your time and be gentle with yourself while you focus on acknowledging your successes, your failures and how Saturn has empowered you over the last several years.

