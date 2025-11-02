4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have An Ex Reappear This Scorpio Season

Scorpio season is known as a time of transformation and mystery. From October 21 - November 22, 2025, that's exactly what the four zodiac signs most likely to. have an ex reappear in their lives will experience.

"Scorpio season feels like resurrection," astrologer Helena Hathor said in a video. So from now until November 22, don't be surprised if your ex texts you out of the blue or you randomly run into them while you're out and about. Feeling particularly sentimental, your ex might try to convince you to give them a second chance.

According to Bri Luna, founder of The HoodWitch, throughout this Scorpio season, "there is plenty of chaos in the cosmos," with an increased risk of losing "our sense of identity in what others want." So for those astrological signs whose exes do make a comeback, it's important to make sure you're putting yourself first and not getting caught up in passion and nostalgia.

1. Scorpio

If you're a Scorpio, get ready for your ex to show up this Scorpio season. As Hathor explained, Uranus, the planet of sudden change, is re-entering Taurus during its retrograde phase on Friday, November 7.

"That's your partnership house," Hathor said, so "your ex is guaranteed to come back."

Venus, the planet of love, is also entering your sign during your zodiac season, just before Mercury stations retrograde in conjunction with Mars, your ruler. As a result, you'll have someone from your past reappear in your life without any warning.

Despite not talking to one another for months to years, don't be surprised if your ex hits you up at three in the morning saying that they miss you. As distressing as it may be, due to these transits, your love life will be shaken from now until November 22.

2. Taurus

Taurus, get ready for your ex to show up this Scorpio season. According to Hathor, you may still have some loose ends to tie up with your ex.

"There's a lot of fights over who owes what," the astrologer said. "There's a fight over resources."

While it may bring a ton of stress, there's no denying that something is coming into full fruition, especially at the start of the month when we have that Taurus Full Moon on November 5. Yet with this powerful energy in your sign, you're showing everyone that you're not the same person. That even though the past was rocky, you've evolved past it and have become a better version of yourself.

"So this Scorpio season really is about re-evaluation," Hathor said, "and people will try and test your boundaries," so as Luna suggested, it's an astrological season that you'll want to "embrace your power."

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, like it or not, you're one of the zodiac signs most likely to have an ex reappear this Scorpio season. With Mercury turning retrograde in your sign on November 9, you're also expected to hear from an ex soon. Whether it's in love or in business, you may have already seen signs of an ex reappearing since Mercury is already in its pre-shadow period.

Of course, it doesn't have to be romantic. Since your career could also be impacted, this might be a sign that an ex-boss or coworker may be contacting you soon. However, before you jump to a decision, be sure to weigh your options first. As great as the past may seem, sometimes, jumping too fast can have major consequences.

4. Gemini

If you're a Gemini, get ready for your ex to show up this Scorpio season. Mercury is your ruling planet, so when it turns retrograde on November 9, your life is in for quite the shakeup. Whether it's an ex-coworker or an ex-partner from an old relationship from years ago that didn't work out, people from your past are coming back.

Mercury has entered its pre-shadow period, so if an ex hasn't come back into your life already, get mentally prepared for it to happen. And should anything come up, take time to think about what you want before diving in headfirst. As tempting as it may be to relive the past, there's a reason why it didn't work out the first time!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.