4 Zodiac Signs Who Want You To Show Them That You Deserve To Be In Their Life

While some people are quick to open up to others, there are four zodiac signs who want you to show them that you deserve to be in their life before they let you in. These astrological signs usually have their guard up when you first meet them, often because they've been burned before and don't want it to happen again.

From liars to fake friends, these zodiac signs try to weed out those who don't deserve their energy. This, combined with their already rather secretive nature, makes them a force to be reckoned with. It takes a certain type of person to get these zodiac signs to open up. However, if you manage to, expect to have their loyalty for life.

Advertisement

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio is one of the zodiac signs who want you to show them that you deserve to be in their life before they actually let you in. Known as the most mysterious sign of the zodiac, nobody is learning anything about a Scorpio until they're ready to talk about it.

Advertisement

“A Scorpio’s secrets have secrets,” astrologer Athena Ritchie explained in a video, so unless this sign trusts you, prepare to be left in the dark.

However, it’s nothing personal. Scorpios are deeply distrusting (sometimes to a fault) and don’t open up 90% of the time. So be patient and be prepared to work hard if you want to earn a place in a Scorpio’s life. If you truly want to know a Scorpio, you’re going to have to put in effort.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancers are known to be nurturers by nature. But this ability to go all-in for those they love can easily lead to emotional burnout, so they want you to show them that you deserve to be in their life before they actually fully let you in.

According to Ritchie, Cancers are usually quick to shut themselves off from others if they're not ready to open up about something. And while this method isn’t always the healthiest, “The last thing they wanna be viewed as is a victim,” Ritchie said. So, if someone truly wants a Cancer to open up, being reassuring is a must.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As Ritchie explained, "a Capricorn trusts themselves and only themselves," so they want you to show them that you deserve to be in their life before they let you in. From their career to investments, Capricorns always have a plan. So, if someone is in their face, wasting their time by not listening to what they have to say, they tend to stop sharing anything with you altogether and revoke access to their thoughts.

So, if someone is able to get a Capricorn to open up, congratulations. Most don’t spill the tea unless they truly feel comfortable.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If there’s one thing about an Aquarius, it’s that they’re humanitarian-driven. Loving to fight the good fight, Aquarius is quick to give their all to causes they believe in.

That being said, Aquarius is known for being emotionally detached, and typically makes others show they deserve to be in their life instead of easily letting them in. Aquarius is deep and intelligent, so whether it's surface-level conversations or two-faced behavior, they're not keen on letting anyone waste their time.

Instead of letting people into their lives, "Aquarius is more likely to be reserved and held back and very observant,” explained Ritchie. While it might confuse others, most people don’t know what their thinking half the time. However, if you’re able to get an Aquarius to open up, just know that "you’ve won the marathon," ended Ritchie.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.