3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success All Month In November 2025

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success during the month of November 2025. We have a very significant month ahead for economic growth. Not only is the Sun in Scorpio, a money sign, but Venus, the planet that rules money, will enter Scorpio on November 6. The New Moon in Scorpio arrives on November 20, helping you to have a fresh financial start, especially when it comes to business partnerships, financial agreements, contracts and anything involving other people's resources and money.

There are two days this month that are highly auspicious for wealth generation: November 10 and November 22. During these two days, be optimistic about your efforts and declutter your personal space. Anticipate good energy coming into you. Avoid negative activities such as gossip, high-risk endeavors, or impulsivity.

Be very careful on November 9 and November 20, because you could potentially become involved in drama that sabotages your efforts. Let's find out what else is in store for the three animal signs in November, who intend to attract financial gains all month.

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, your animal sign, you will attract financial success in November 2025 in business, career and partnerships. Starting the first week of the month, on Thursday, November 6, on Ji Mao 己 卯 Earth Rabbit Initiate Day, the elemental energy is earth over wood. So, this is perfect for grounding yourself in action.

Before Thursday, start creating an action plan, then on the 6th, take action. You don't have to finish what you start at this time, but begin the process of turning an idea into a possibility. Plot activities that involve investments of your time and talents into career pursuits. Set an intention, but go beyond... like signing a contract, even if it's with an accountability partner or yourself.

Two other days where you will see economic growth include Tuesday, November 18, due to the stable, balanced energy available to you. Use this time to plan, budget, and review your progress for the month. Make changes mid-month. The other day, November 30, will also be a stable day, where you can ease into new endeavors, finish projects and prepare for your next steps in December.

The best colors to wear the first week of November include green for prosperity and brown for grounding your energy. So write down one concrete goal you want to achieve before the month is over. If you desire a little support from Feng Shui, light a yellow candle each day to remind you of your dream. Two Chinese zodiac signs that will help you this month include the Pig, for their loyalty and fortitude, and the Goat for their trustworthiness and supportive personality.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, you will attract financial success in November 2025, with the month's energy supporting you in building long-term savings, acquiring clients or work, and enhancing professional credibility. Your best day for economic success will be on Friday, November 7, a Geng Chen 庚 辰 Metal Dragon Initiate Day, which produces the energy of metal over wood. At the start of the month, take a detached and analytical approach.

Lean into your intuitive nudges and not the reactive emotional ones. Discipline and self-control are the two personality traits that work best for you in November. You will want to have an action plan in place and well-defined initial steps toward your goals. To support your energy this month, declutter your personal space and work areas to reduce distractions. Eat spicy foods to strengthen your Qi energy. Discard old paperwork or scan and store it in the cloud.

One other day this month when you will see economic growth is Wednesday, November 19, which is another Initiate Day. Accept work assignments, more projects and additional responsibilities that provide you with money.

The two Chinese animal signs that will be most compatible and supportive toward you in November include the Tiger for their shrewdness and the Dog for their integrity. A Feng Shui practice you may benefit from is placing silver or gold coins in a jar or bowl where you work. Wear white for mental clarity.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you will attract financial success in November 2025 due to its highly auspicious energy. On November 10, a Gui Wei 癸 未 Water Sheep Success Day, the element water is over earth. This is a nurturing blend of energy that supports your pursuit of a dream. You may feel you have to pursue a dream aggressively, but it's best to gently apply your talents and skills to your project and work.

November is the perfect month to apply yourself. Sign contracts, make agreements or get approved for a loan or project. Note that November 22 is also a fortunate day for attracting financial success; it's ideal for asking for a raise, getting a bonus or searching for new work. This is one of the best days of the year for you because it helps you tap into your natural energy and make a dream or goal come true.

This month, wear soft colors like cream, light gold and pale greens. If you have Jade jewelry, wear it this month. Avoid negative energy and thinking. Replace what you fear with a positive thought, and if you have to, write it down so you can see it throughout the day.

You will have three Chinese animal signs to support you in your endeavors all month: Pig, Rabbit and Snake. Pig will provide you with emotional support and encouragement. Rabbit will push you to act quickly when you feel uncertain. The Snake will give you a sharp eye for detail and a sense of strategic timing.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.