Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From November 17 - 23, 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from November 17 to 23, 2025, is here. This week, a New Moon rises, Mercury changes signs, and we shift into a new astrological season. This is some powerful energy, and each astrological sign's luckiest day reveals the most opportune time to take advantage of it.

Mercury will shift into Scorpio on Tuesday, November 18, beginning the week with a fresh wave of energy. During this transit, past experiences, opportunities, and ideas will be embraced with a fresh perspective. On Thursday, November 20, the New Moon in Scorpio rises, ushering in a new beginning. You will experience a sudden shift in ideas or circumstances in the coming days. You must honor what arises and trust that everything is happening for your greatest good.

Advertisement

Luckily, it will be easy to feel optimistic once Sagittarius season begins on Friday, November 21. This fire sign has a way of making everything feel better, even if nothing has actually changed. This helps to reveal the power of positive thinking. Your thoughts shape your reality, and when you believe everything is happening in your favor, it will.

This merging of Scorpio and Sagittarius energies represents the ability to uncover what is meant for you and be willing to take a chance on it. Remember, only you can manifest the life that is meant for you, and your luckiest day this week is the perfect time to start..

Advertisement

Aries: Friday, November 21

Design: YourTango

It’s time you started prioritizing yourself, Aries. You’ve been moving through a phase of extreme self-doubt as you’ve learned who you genuinely are. This doubt has trickled into your choices and what you’ve been able to create for yourself. However, on November 21, your confidence will finally return.

Friday's astrological energy helps you feel confident about yourself and your choices, and also begin to prioritize your needs and dreams. It’s not selfish to make time for yourself, or to recognize that you need to fill your cup first before tending to others. Neptune and Saturn have now shifted back into Pisces, relieving some of the pressure that you’ve felt. On this day, the universe will bring you a wave of lucky energy that will generate success for years to come.

Advertisement

Taurus: Friday, November 21

Design: YourTango

Live a little, Taurus. As an earth sign, you stick to the plans that you’ve made for your life, often resisting change. However, as Sagittarius season begins on Friday, November 21, you will feel bold when it comes to seizing new opportunities and offers.

Advertisement

Sagittarius governs themes of transformation, rebirth, and finances, so this is an excellent time to deviate from the plan and let yourself live a little. Entertain new prospects, invest in yourself, and take time to reflect on who you’ve become during the past year. This isn’t just a call to embrace new experiences, but to also reinvent yourself. Sagittarius is a zodiac sign known for exploration and adventure, so embrace these themes as you begin to move through this powerful season.

Gemini: Tuesday, November 18

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The delays are part of the blessing, Gemini. Mercury retrograde will enter Scorpio on Tuesday, November 18, inviting you to reflect on how you’ve structured your life and career. Mercury governs how you communicate, and also your own understanding. When Mercury is retrograde, you are in a phase of introspection. While it may feel like a divine pause from the universe, this is a good time to reflect on previous opportunities and ideas before making a decision.

Scorpio energy governs your well-being, which includes everything from work to romantic relationships, and even diet and exercise. During this time, you are meant to do whatever is necessary to ensure your life is aligned with your needs. Take your time, explore new ways of caring for yourself, and look into new career prospects, knowing the rewards you’re hoping for are only a few weeks away.

Cancer: Friday, November 21

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s time for you to receive recognition for who you are, Cancer. You naturally gravitate towards a career in the helping profession. While this is part of your divine purpose, you also have to learn the balance between caring for others and caring for yourself.

You learned lessons in this area over the last few years, but despite it all, you’ve stayed the course and embraced whatever arises. Now, on Friday, November 21, a profound sense of recognition is coming your way. The universe is bringing new employment offers, as well as salary increases or public recognition, all for simply being who you are. You had to learn balance in this area of your life, but now you will finally reap the benefits of it.

Leo: Friday, November 21

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Embrace the joy, sweet Leo. Sagittarius season begins on Friday, November 21, as the Sun slips into this fun-loving and adventurous fire sign. This season will last through December 21, setting you up for one of the most joyous and loving periods you’ve experienced all year.

Sagittarius governs your sense of joy and fulfillment, as well as aspects of romance and marriage. Whether you have love on the brain or not, this season represents a chance for you to embrace a lighthearted energy and remember that life is something to enjoy. Prioritize your happiness this week and in the coming month. Reflect on what you deserve in your life, especially if it brings you joy, and leave plenty of opportunities to connect with your creative side. You have had a challenging year, and that’s all the more reason to embrace this season of joy.

Virgo: Thursday, November 20

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Allow yourself to shift your mindset, Virgo. On Thursday, November 20, the New Moon in Scorpio rises, igniting an unexpected shift in how you see life and approach matters of success. This is a time to change your mind, decisions, and life, but it is something that you must allow yourself to take advantage of.

The New Moon in Scorpio will bring about a new beginning in how you see yourself and the options that are available to you, but you must be willing to see the truth. Try to hold space to let yourself learn, admit that you were previously wrong, and change. This is what will lay the foundation for the life you’ve been dreaming of.

Libra: Friday, November 21

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are entering your era of finally expressing your truth, dearest Libra. On Friday, November 21, Sagittarius season will begin. Sagittarius is an assertive zodiac sign, so you won’t be mincing words during this time, especially having just gone through Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius. You know exactly what you want and what you need to do to achieve it.

During Sagittarius season, you are urged to embrace freedom of expression, be bold in speaking up for yourself, and embrace new connections. Whether romantic or professional, someone new is coming into your life who will respect you and help you progress your dreams. Your truth is the energy that attracts everything you wish for into your life.

Scorpio: Friday, November 21

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Honor what you need, Scorpio. You often get so consumed with taking care of others that you end up neglecting yourself. Yet, it’s not just caring for others, but prioritizing their opinions of you that can get you in trouble. This will lead you to wake up one morning and realize that your life isn’t yours but is being lived for others.

It’s time to take charge of your destiny on Friday, November 21. You must begin to nurture yourself and put your needs first. The universe also prompts you to make dramatic and long-lasting changes in your life. While it’s understandable that you want to help those you care about, you can’t keep living your life for others. Honor what you need and what you feel called to pursue, because those who care about you will never try to restrict you from your dreams.

Sagittarius: Thursday, November 20

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Listen to your soul, Sagittarius. You’ve been battling something internally for some time now. While you’ve talked yourself around the issue and dismissed it as nothing more than fantasy or nostalgia, it is still deeply calling to your soul. This is meant to serve as a wake-up call. You need to start listening to your intuition because the feelings and thoughts that you’ve been having are not going away. They are a part of your destiny.

On Thursday, November 20, just before your zodiac season begins, you will experience the magic of the New Moon in Scorpio. This is a powerful opportunity to reflect on those feelings that you’ve been ignoring, so that when Sagittarius Season begins on Friday, November 21, you can finally take action.

Capricorn: Friday, November 21

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Only you can decide to invest in what is most important to you, Capricorn. While your personal life is a crucial part of your overall happiness, you don’t always prioritize it in the way that you do success or money. This can create unnecessary issues and make it so that those close to you don’t always know how you feel.

Yet, on November 21, you will finally choose to nurture the most important part of your life. On Friday, the universe encourages a nurturing, loving, and caretaking energy, particularly regarding your home, self, and those you share the deepest parts of your life with. It’s important to shift your focus and start investing in the success of your personal life.

Advertisement

Aquarius: Tuesday, November 18

Design: YourTango

You don’t have to have it all figured out at this moment, Aquarius. You are beginning a period of reviewing your professional choices as retrograde Mercury shifts into Scorpio on Tuesday, November 18. Scorpio governs your career, recognition, and success. Yet, with Mercury retrograde here through November 29, you are urged to take stock of this area of your life.

This doesn’t mean you have anything to fear, as it’s a deeply personal process. However, you must make sure that the path you’re on still resonates with you. During this time, reflect on past ideas, dreams, or positions that excited you and felt as if they were connected to your purpose. Once Mercury stations direct on November 29, it will remain there until December 11, so this is the time to start making new decisions about the direction of your career.

Advertisement

Pisces: Friday, November 21

Design: YourTango

You are attracting exactly what you deserve, Pisces. On Friday, November 21, the Sun will enter Sagittarius, bringing luck to your career through December 21. The Sun is one of the luckiest bodies in the cosmos, yet it also represents light, or the spotlight, as it may be in your case.

Advertisement

The Sun in Sagittarius is a time when your efforts and investments in your career or side business will finally start to pay off. You will receive public attention and will be advanced to the spotlight, regardless of your profession. This energy helps you to take on the role of a leader or expert in your field, which will generate even greater success and wealth. This is precisely what you’ve been working so hard to achieve, and you will finally receive it in the week ahead.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.