This Zodiac Sign Seems Cold & Detached On The Surface, But Has A Very Heavy Soul

Every astrological sign deals with stereotypes that can be hard to shake, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're true. For example, there's one zodiac sign that seems cold and detached on the surface, but once you get to know them, you realize they have a very heavy soul.

Sure, this zodiac sign may appear like they don’t care. But underneath their seemingly icy exterior, they have an emotional depth that's hard to even begin to imagine. This astrological sign is constantly evolving, causing its soul to reach heights that most other signs may never see.

Capricorn seems cold and detached on the surface, but has a very heavy soul.

According to astrologer Sai Avani, Capricorn has so much going on in their life that “They’re quite happy with people that they’re just cold, detached, and focused on the bottom line.” Capricorn carries the weight of the world on their shoulders, so they often simply don't have the mental capacity to focus on or care too much about what others say or think about them.

Capricorn has a unique sense of humor.

So focused on what they need to get done, Capricorn usually appears to be entirely focused on themselves and their deadlines. Avani explained, “They’re trying to be as productive and efficient as possible. They’re ruthless in that way.” That being said, there’s a lot more going on with Capricorns than responsibilities and duty.

“For one thing, they’re total goofballs,” Avani said.

Despite what some may think, Capricorns aren’t always taking life seriously. They tell witty jokes and can be a bit awkward from time to time. There’s a huge part of them that wants to have fun and let loose.

"As serious as a Capricorn is, they're very funny," according to The Salty Astrologer, who added that Capricorn's dry, witty humor is the way they unwind.

There’s another side of Capricorn that deals heavily with grief.

From past mistakes and actions, Capricorn has a hard time letting go of their inner judgments and criticisms. This is why when things get too emotional, they shut down, which can make them appear cold and detached.

“They don’t want to feel feelings," Avani explained, "they just want to go into standby mode and then reboot again when they’re ready to take on life’s challenges.”

And once they’re ready to face life’s challenges, be prepared to be given the cold shoulder as they bury themselves in work to escape their grief. In their eyes, they’re giving people the space and time to process their emotions while they work on a solution.

Yet in the process of doing what’s best for others, Capricorn can easily hurt those they’re trying to protect the most. Even so, when they’re in the right headspace and open up, expect to be met with an insane amount of sweetness and creativity.

“They can be so loving, so caring," Avani said.

They can also be pretty spiritual as well, since they're represented by the sea goat, which represents both sides of Capricorn. The goat represents Capricorn's practical and logical side, while the sea-goat's fish tail represents water energy that showcases Capricorn's depth.

So, if someone is looking for one of the deeper zodiac signs, look no further than Capricorns. With their heavy souls and complicated minds, they’re sure to leave those around them perplexed and intrigued.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.