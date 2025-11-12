Mercury Retrograde Is Rigged In Favor Of These 4 Zodiac Signs From Now Until November 29, 2025

Despite Mercury retrograde's reputation for causing more harm than good, this time the November 2025 Mercury retrograde energy is rigged in favor of a few lucky zodiac signs.

While others are dealing with tech breakdowns, potential breakups, and miscommunications, "these four signs are about to reclaim their power from the past," astrologer Camila Regina explained in a video, adding that they'll have a chance to "reconnect with old love and uncover truths that change everything in their lives."

Advertisement

While you might've been in struggle mode lately, expect luck to be on your side moving forward, as this Mercury retrograde is about to start feeling like a full-blown movie plot twist.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, luck is on your side during this Mercury retrograde, which "is a karmic remix to your love life,” Regina explained. Not only will you have second chances in love, but you’ll be looking deep into your heart and opening up more. While it may be uncomfortable at first, the conversation you’ve been wanting to have for the longest time is finally happening.

“This is gonna be your permission slip to revise, revisit, and reimagine whatever it is that you’ve been wanting for some time now,” Regina said, and with luck on your side, you can expect to get everything you’ve ever wanted, including an unexpected revival in your relationship.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, if you’ve been feeling lost lately, don’t fret too much. According to Regina, this Mercury retrograde "is about your identity, how you present yourself and your entire life.”

It’ll be difficult, but the universe is calling on you to strip down to your true self. Even if that means becoming more blunt, "the truth is going to surface like lava," Regina said.

That being said, on November 20, there’s going to be a Cazimi. So, if you’re looking to make the most of November, keep an eye out for this date as luck will surely be on your side now more than ever.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, in the past, you might’ve felt confused or directionless. However, Mercury retrograde is rigged in your favor this month, "opening a portal for you that you’ve never opened before," Regina explained.

Right now, your intuition and manifesting powers are stronger than ever, according to Regina, so it’ll be much easier for you to not just envision but really create the life of your dreams. Whatever was foggy before is becoming a lot clearer. So if you’ve been losing a lot lately, be prepared to finally be on the winning side.

Advertisement

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, life hasn’t been the easiest for you lately. However, during Mercury retrograde in November, you’ll be healing in unexpected ways. From healing childhood wounds to reconnecting with family members, expect to free yourself of any emotional wounds that have been weighing you down because “Jupiter is going to be making sure that you are blessed and taken care of during this Mercury Retrograde," Regina said.

Advertisement

And without you even realizing it, you’ll be receiving clarity and wisdom like never before. So if you want to make the most of this period, be sure to journal, reconnect, and open your heart.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.