Who Will Text You Out Of The Blue During Mercury Retrograde & What They’ll Have To Say, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

It’s often the case that you don’t even need to know that Mercury is retrograde, because the signs just pop up out of nowhere all over your life. Technology fails for no perceivable reason. That chat with your boss goes completely sideways and you’re left wondering exactly where you went wrong. Your flight is canceled and your phone crashes and everyone, literally everyone, seems just a bit more insane than usual.

But often there’s another major clue that Mercury is doing its backwards stuff: People from the past come out of the woodwork, usually people you have no real desire to reconnect with. As the planet of technology, intellect and especially communication, Mercury often inspires people to use their words when it is retrograde, and in ways that are often confusing to say the least.

In short, Mercury retrogrades are perfect times for long-forgotten randos to come out of the woodwork, and according to astrologer Tetiana Tsvil at spirituality platform Nebula, the upcoming Mercury retrograde (which started on November 9 and lasts until November 29, 2025) is ripe for these blasts from the past to come knocking for each sign of the zodiac.

This all might sound a bit daunting, but Mercury retrogrades are all in how you look at them. Sure, there’s upheaval involved, but as Tsvil puts it, “it just wants to polish your life” and give you a chance to “rewrite old scripts with new wisdom.” And who couldn’t use a bit of that?

Here is who will text you out of the blue during Mercury retrograde from now until November 29, 2025 — and what they’ll have to say.

Aries

For Aries, Mercury influences things like your neighborhood, your siblings, classmates or colleagues, as well as your daily grinds and routines. So for you, Tsvil says it’s likely to be a coworker or classmate popping up asking for help or reigniting a project that fell by the wayside. Or it might be the family group chat lighting up with requests only you know how to fulfill. Just remember: There’s a difference between being helpful and being put out. Hold your boundaries.

Taurus

You’re likely to hear from someone who owes you money, or someone who ONCE did — like an old boss, perhaps. And because Mercury rules issues of money, self-worth, creativity and romance for you, there might be a request for a consulting project, perhaps.

Or, perhaps even better, a particularly charming former client or vendor might resurface looking for more than just professional services, if you will. Of course, given these houses, it’s just as likely it’ll be that ex who owes you $1,000 in back rent. Either way, Tsvil says to remember that your time, resources and talent are valuable, and act accordingly.

Gemini

Basically, you should prepare to hear from anyone and everyone, because Mercury and Gemini are basically besties. It could be a former lover, an old boss reaching out to congratulate you, or a family member who suddenly has a lot of opinions about your life.

This is because Mercury governs areas of your life that pertain to identity, your voice, family and roots. So during the November 2025 Mercury retrograde, Tsvil says you’ll be revisiting old narratives about who you were, where you’ve been and what you once said “yes” to. So make sure you’re in the driver’s seat, deciding what stories you’re willing to give a new chapter.

Cancer

For you, Mercury influences the parts of your chart that are about closure, endings, and secrets, as well as day-to-day routines and the people who interact with them. Combine those two things together and you’re looking at long-lost names appearing in your inbox, especially ones that hold some kind of emotional significance, even if you didn’t know them well.

Or, it could be that sibling looking to rehash that old fight for the 411th time. Either way, Tsvil says to make sure it’s YOU who is deciding which things to unearth, and which to leave locked up.

Leo

For Leos, it’s likely to be a former collaborator, a client with a “quick payment question,” or that one friend who once “borrowed” your idea and passed it off as their own. Mercury holds sway over issues pertaining to your friends and collective efforts, as well as income, resources and values.

So, a Mercury retrograde is going to relink you to teams or goals from the past, money matters that have been postponed, or new ideas from these sorts of figures that sound suspiciously familiar. Just make sure, Tsvil suggests staying grounded and not saying yes to anything that might be built on quicksand.

Virgo

You, too, can expect to hear from a past boss about a potential new job, a contact with connections, or someone you used to know at a critical time when you were reinventing yourself. Or, it might be someone you’re in partnership with, whether business or romantic, who wants to revisit future plans.

Whoever it ends up being, Mercury is both the ruler of your entire chart and influences areas of career and identity. So Tsvil says that as Mercury is in backwards mode, it’ll be moving through these areas of life and ask you to revisit or edit the stories in these areas.

Libra

For you, a friend who moved abroad, a former mentor, an editor or publisher, or maybe someone with whom you once had a contentious relationship in which you had lots of debates about beliefs and ideals will text you out of the blue.

This is because for you, Mercury is retracing steps through the parts of your life that are about core beliefs and closure, so this retrograde is likely to be all about tying up loose ends from the past, be it that manuscript you never completed or those conversations where you should have said the thing you didn’t say. In short, Tsvil says you’ll probably feel like making peace — with others or just with yourself.

Scorpio

That ex who still owes you money AND an apology? They’ll probably reach out during Mercury retrograde, Scorpio. But so might old business partners or old friends you’ve drifted away from.

Whatever the case, Mercury is retrograding through the part of your chart that governs shared things like money, secrets, feelings, and friendships, a potentially dangerous combination. So Tsvil says you can expect texts seeking to “clear the air” or clean things up, and she recommends disentangling with care and compassion, and then placing your energies elsewhere.

Sagittarius

Your exes are coming out of the woodwork, Sag. So are your rivals. And your toxic bosses. Hopefully not all three at once, though. But regardless, they won’t be seeking drama but rather reconciliation or do-overs.

This is because Mercury is retrograding through your relationship and career zones, so Tsvil says people from your past are going to be lining up to renegotiate everything from love to labor. As a Sagittarius, you probably hate this kind of rehash, but sometimes circling back helps you see things differently.

Capricorn

As always, it’s all about work for you during this Mercury retrograde, and you’re likely to hear from coworkers, clients, vendors, or former classmates. Anyone you’ve ever done business with in some form is fair game, and they’ll be looking to hone processes or provide you with criticisms — gentle ones, hopefully.

Mercury rules the areas of your chart that are about systems, health, education, travel, and legal matters, and Tsvil says a retrograde Mercury loves to “revisit workflows” and “reconsider philosophies.”

Aquarius

That ex who can quit you? That creative partner who can’t let the project go? The bureaucracy that wants one more form filled out? These are the things you’re likely to hear about during Mercury retrograde, Aquarius. On the other hand, you might also hear from that friend who always has last-minute concert tickets, so it’s not always rerouting in a bad way!

Mercury’s backtracking through what Tsvil calls “your fun-and-romance zone” as well as the part of your chart that’s about shared resources. So “you might get a flirtatious ‘Hey, stranger,’ followed by an email about taxes.” Life is always about give and take!

Pisces

For dreamy Pisces, Mercury influences the parts of your chart that are about home, family, partnerships and agreements. So for you, the Mercury retrograde reach-outs are likely to be a landlord or partner wanting to renegotiate, or a family member or roommate wanting to reconsider home matters.

Tsvil says it’s all about “ leases, repairs, and family plans,” and this retrograde is also going to ask for “precision in relationships.” So try to translate your always-deep feelings into clearly communicated terms.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.